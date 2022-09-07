ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida

If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocalahorseproperties.com

World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!

For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Citrus officials shouldn’t miss an opportunity

Is Shelters of Hope an option for affordable housing needs?. If Catholic Charities is willing to do more for attainable housing in Citrus, elected officials should be a willing partner. Bishop Gregory L. Parkes put forth a challenge to the Diocese of St. Petersburg to create eight to 10 locations...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County gets to know Gus Bilirakis

It was Gus Bilirakis Day in Citrus County on Friday. The U.S. Congressman was recognized with loud applause during the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon at The Plantation on Crystal River.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Explore Crystal River at night during this fishing adventure

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The low rumble of the engine as you glide out on the glass-like waters of Crystal River is a breathtaking sight to see. You can book Capt. Ed McCormick's Florida Crabbing excursions. Even on days when the clouds cover the vibrant sunsets, it's a sight...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Yard sale fundraiser in Lecanto

The New Church Without Walls will be holding a huge yard sale fundraiser on Sat., Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto (on the hill). Lots of household items and goodies, clothing and antiques will be available.
LECANTO, FL
Ocala Gazette

Hello, Ocala!

Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
OCALA, FL
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Visitors flock to Home & Outdoor Show

The Chronicle hosted its Fall Home and Outdoor Show on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Inverness Depot. Eventgoers were able to meet with more than 40 vendors about air conditioning, landscape, roofing, windows, gutters, cabinets, solar and much more. In addition, many local nonprofits were in attendance as well, including Floral City Garden Club, Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary, Florida Friendly Landscape and more.
INVERNESS, FL
Ocala Gazette

Plans to restore the Hotel Marion pass their first hurdle

When local philanthropists and real estate developers David and Lisa Midgett announced their intention to restore the tallest building in downtown Ocala back into a boutique hotel called The Hotel Marion, there was one big challenge: they needed to own all of the units in the historic structure. David Midgett...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
OCALA, FL

