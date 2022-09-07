Read full article on original website
The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida
If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
Pasco County prepares sandbags for heavy rain
The wet season is bringing heavier rain to Pasco County, meaning more flooding on local roads. That recent rain and the upcoming forecast sent Billy Kay to stuff his own sand bags.
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
Missing Pasco County man located
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A 76-year-old man who was last seen on Aug. 30 has been located. No other details were provided.
World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!
For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Editorial l Citrus officials shouldn’t miss an opportunity
Is Shelters of Hope an option for affordable housing needs?. If Catholic Charities is willing to do more for attainable housing in Citrus, elected officials should be a willing partner. Bishop Gregory L. Parkes put forth a challenge to the Diocese of St. Petersburg to create eight to 10 locations...
Citrus County gets to know Gus Bilirakis
It was Gus Bilirakis Day in Citrus County on Friday. The U.S. Congressman was recognized with loud applause during the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon at The Plantation on Crystal River.
Pasco County deputies find 76-year-old last seen in August
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered man last seen around a week and a half ago.
Explore Crystal River at night during this fishing adventure
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The low rumble of the engine as you glide out on the glass-like waters of Crystal River is a breathtaking sight to see. You can book Capt. Ed McCormick's Florida Crabbing excursions. Even on days when the clouds cover the vibrant sunsets, it's a sight...
Yard sale fundraiser in Lecanto
The New Church Without Walls will be holding a huge yard sale fundraiser on Sat., Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto (on the hill). Lots of household items and goodies, clothing and antiques will be available.
Hello, Ocala!
Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
Visitors flock to Home & Outdoor Show
The Chronicle hosted its Fall Home and Outdoor Show on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Inverness Depot. Eventgoers were able to meet with more than 40 vendors about air conditioning, landscape, roofing, windows, gutters, cabinets, solar and much more. In addition, many local nonprofits were in attendance as well, including Floral City Garden Club, Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary, Florida Friendly Landscape and more.
Plans to restore the Hotel Marion pass their first hurdle
When local philanthropists and real estate developers David and Lisa Midgett announced their intention to restore the tallest building in downtown Ocala back into a boutique hotel called The Hotel Marion, there was one big challenge: they needed to own all of the units in the historic structure. David Midgett...
Sandbag locations open across Tampa Bay area ahead of heavy rain
Sandbag locations across the Tampa Bay area are opening on Friday morning as heavy rain is forecast on Friday and Saturday.
Diner who didn’t pay for meal tracked down after leaving Perkins
A diner who didn’t pay for her meal was tracked down after walking out of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant. She went to the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard on Sept. 1 and...
Florida officer breaks leg while taking down 'irate person' at Dunkin Donuts, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. - A Central Florida officer broke his leg after chasing a suspect who ran into traffic after reportedly jumping up and down on a counter at a Dunkin Donuts in Leesburg. Leesburg police say just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Palm Plaza Dunkin Donuts...
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
