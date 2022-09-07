ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Judge Allows Most of Firefighter's Harassment/Retaliation Suit to Proceed

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i34Z1_0hlwF6wR00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A judge has ruled that a white Los Angeles firefighter who says he suffered backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a Black colleague threatened to bomb him can take most of his case against the city to trial.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Monica Bachner heard arguments on Aug. 23 regarding the city's motion to dismiss all or part of plaintiff James Sharlein's suit, then took the case under submission and issued a 36-page ruling on Tuesday.

The judge found that there are triable issues in Sharlein's causes of action for gender harassment, harassment based on race, failure to take all reasonable steps necessary to prevent harassment, retaliation and whistleblower retaliation, but not his claims for race discrimination and violation of the Firefighter Bill of Rights.

Sharlein worked at Fire Station 50 when Black female firefighter Ta'Ana Mitchell was assigned there in December 2017 as a probationary firefighter, according to his suit filed in December 2018. That month, she allegedly began making inappropriate remarks about him, including, "I wanted to drop a bomb on Sharlein" and "If he was a girl, I would have beat his (epithet)," both of which allegedly were made in the presence of the plaintiff and a Los Angeles Fire Department supervisor.

Mitchell also said she wanted to sock Sharlein in the face and that her brother, who recently was released from jail, wanted to beat him up, according to the complaint.

Mitchell told Black members of the LAFD command staff that the plaintiff was harassing her, an allegation she knew was untrue, the suit says.

LAFD management knew or should have known of Mitchell's alleged misconduct, but did not stop it even after Sharlein complained, according to the lawsuit.

Instead of helping Sharlein, LAFD management allegedly denied him promotions to favored positions and transferred him to less favorable and "potentially more dangerous" work locations.

Sharlein also maintains he was denied chances to earn overtime pay, falsely accused of spreading gossip and rumors about another firefighter and subjected to improper investigations.

Trial of Sharlein's suit is scheduled Sept. 19.

In his second suit filed Aug. 9, Sharlein maintains he has been denied promotions and suffered a further backlash for speaking out. Sharlein further says that since filing his first case he has been subjected to multiple adverse workplace transfers, denied chances for promotions and subjected to ostracism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Accuser Urges D.A. to 'Immediately Arrest' Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears amid Molestation Lawsuit

Jane Doe asked the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in a letter Monday to "end the stream [of] depravity committed by" Tiffany Haddish and comedian Aries Spears The woman accusing Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child sexual abuse is asking for their immediate arrest in a new letter to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. In a letter obtained by PEOPLE that's dated Monday, the anonymous plaintiff, going by Jane Doe, asked Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to "immediately arrest and prosecute" Haddish, 42, and Spears, 47,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
bloomberglaw.com

California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law

On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

U.S. Marshals offer $5K reward to find man who allegedly shot at undercover officer in La Puente

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the capture of a man who authorities say shot at undercover officers in La Puente last month.Jose Ortega, 25, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 10 shooting of an undercover detective assigned to the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, or LA IMPACT. One suspect has already been arrested in the shooting.The undercover officers were conducting an investigation in the area when they were confronted by the suspects under investigation, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide Detective Matthew Landreth. The suspects...
LA PUENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Road & Track

California Police Impound 19 Cars, Arrest 27 People in Street Takeover Crackdown

California Highway Patrol announced late Monday it put a stop to a street takeover in Pomona that ended in 27 arrests and 19 impounded cars. A post published to Facebook by the Baldwin Park CHP shows the aftermath of a street takeover after police moved into position to prevent drivers from escaping the area. Officers said they witnessed large plumes of tire smoke caused by several burnouts and donuts. One driver allegedly tried to flee, ramming their car into a patrol vehicle. Both cars suffered minor damage and no one was injured.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Discrimination#Probationary Firefighter#Cns#Ostracism#Bea
HeySoCal

Judge refuses to dismiss charges against co-founder of burn center

A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5 to stand trial on murder...
Law & Crime

‘I Want to Clear Your Name’: Vindictive Prosecution Alleged in Federal Gun Case Linked to Los Angeles Police Detective’s Homicide Probe

Four months into their representation of a woman in a seemingly routine gun case, public defenders in Los Angeles notified federal prosecutors of what they described as a fundamental problem: A police detective instigated the charges as revenge for their client’s refusal to cooperate in a homicide probe. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Appeals Court to Decide if Federal Judges Can Order OSHA to Act

First time OSH Act worker action provision focus of appeals court. Workers petitioned after OSHA failed to issue Covid-19 citation. A case over OSHA’s failure to cite a Pennsylvania-based meat processing plant for alleged Covid-19 health and safety violations is testing how far workers can go to address imminent dangers in the workplace.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
bloomberglaw.com

Lawyers Challenging Army Corps’ Shellfish Permits Receive $710K

Corps couldn’t provide substantial justification for actions. Attorneys who represented an environmental group in their suit against the Army Corps of Engineers over a shellfish dispute will receive $710,144 in attorneys’ fees, a federal judge in Washington state said, finding that the Corps couldn’t provide substantial justification for reissuing an aquaculture permit.
WASHINGTON STATE
HeySoCal

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora

Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
GLENDORA, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Uber Settles California Case Remanded From US Supreme Court

Uber Technologies Inc. has settled the first of six cases over arbitrating claims under a unique California labor law that the US Supreme Court returned to courts in the state. Details of the settlement weren’t available though the filings were made available Thursday. Attorneys with Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Family awarded $77m from drug treatment centre for discharging son early

The family of a Georgia man who died shortly after being released from a drug treatment centre have won almost $77m following a legal battle with the health care provider, a report says.Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate in September 2017, just days after he was discharged from an addiction treatment centre.Last week, a jury awarded Carusillo’s parents $77m in damages, which the Associated Press reported on Friday included $10m for his pain and suffering, $55m for the value of his life, and $1m in punitive damages and other fees.While the...
ATLANTA, GA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy