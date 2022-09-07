ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

Man wanted after shots fired Wednesday in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for a man identified as a suspect after a shots fired incident. Duran K. Gladney, 30, was identified as a suspect after police responded around 2:13 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of North Hightower. Police describe Gladney as a Black...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen arrested after being tied to multiple armed robberies in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old is in the McLean County Juvenile Detention Facility after they were accused of committing two separate armed robberies in Normal. The first robbery happened on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop located at 112 North St. Police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and threatened the employee. The suspect then stole products from throughout the store before fleeing.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

15-year-old arrested for two armed robbery incidents in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old teen who formerly resided in Normal has been arrested for two separate alleged armed robbery incidents. Normal Police say the first incident occurred on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop at 112 North St. in Normal, where a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and threatened the employee.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested after argument on drug charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A report of “family trouble” called in to Peoria Police resulted in a man being arrested on felony drug charges. Peoria Police say they went to the home on Beacon Street in the North Valley just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on reports of an argument between a man and woman.
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
hoiabc.com

Juvenile arrested for armed robbery and vehicle theft

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with multiple on-going robbery investigations in Peoria. On June 30th, Peoria Police were called to the 2400 block of North University on a report that a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint. Police say when they arrived,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Juvenile, already in custody, arrested for recent armed robberies

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria juvenile has been arrested in connection to two armed robberies that have happened in the last few months. Police say they interviewed a 17-year-old juvenile who was already in custody Wednesday, and investigators determined he was involved in the alleged armed robbery of a cab driver in late-June, during an incident starting on East Kansas.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting teen Thursday

UPDATE (3:48 p.m.) — A man was arrested for shooting a teenager in Peoria Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 22-year-old Jay’vion D. Lee was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Witnesses...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on drug charges Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is in jail Thursday after police found a large amount of weed inside his home, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 38-year-old Derrick L. Ratliff on possession/delivery of cannabis during an executed search warrant. Just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday,...
PEORIA, IL
Richard Pryor
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for Peoria aggravated battery, hate crime

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in relation to an August aggravated battery Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 27-year-old Jaylan J. Appleberry has been arrested for aggravated battery, armed robbery, and hate crime. The incident occurred on Aug. 22 at approximately 8:08 p.m. Officers...
PEORIA, IL
bradleyscout.com

Police Reports: September 9, 2022

At 7 p.m. on Sept. 5, a vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot near W. Main Street. The vehicle was initially reported stolen in the afternoon, but East Peoria Police had run the vehicle’s license plate earlier in the morning. BUPD reached out to the department asking why the plate was run. East Peoria PD responded saying that it was a suspect of retail theft at a local Kroger.
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria liquor store owner speaks out after attempted burglary

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported around 3:30 on Wednesday morning four juveniles attempted to break into a Tequila Tia’s on North Prospect Rd. Owner Christell Frausto said she was alerted by the police of the attempted burglary. “Right away, I hopped on my cameras to...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man goes to prison on lesser charge following alleged attempted murder

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for several years after pleading guilty in connection with a shooting last December. Court records indicate James Harris, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. In exchange, Attempted Murder and Aggravated...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Man Gets 6 Years on Class X Felony

A Princeton man has been handed a six-year prison sentence in Bureau County. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Paul Hayden pleaded guilty to Class X Felony Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Bureau County State's Attorney Thomas Briddick prosecuted the case. He says that, back in May, members...
PRINCETON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cody Mammen of Pekin has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. Mammen, 32, was indicted on March 15, 2022, and pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022. During the sentencing, the defense presented...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police looking for two credit card fraud suspects

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects Thursday. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, two suspects are wanted for fraudulent use of stolen credit cards in Bloomington and Normal on June 17. The stolen credit cards were used...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cause of death released for Saturday’s homicide victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the cause of death for the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. According to a press release, 24-year-old Jamarion Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. According to Peoria police, officers responded to a shooting on...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Victim of shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The victim of Peoria’s 17th homicide early Saturday morning suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The victim was previously identified as Jamarion Lee, 24, of North Saratoga Street in Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood would not release further details, such as the...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Tazewell County law enforcement warns of uptick in car burglaries

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement in Tazewell County are investigating a recent uptick in car burglaries. As summer begins to wind down, Pekin Police said thieves stealing items inside cars have not. Public information officer Billie Jo Ingles said Pekin has recently experienced a significant increase in that crime. “It’s different places. Most recently […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crews responding to Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
PEORIA, IL

