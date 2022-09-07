ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Whole Lot of Bridges in Oklahoma Aren’t Safe for School Buses

Oklahoma has some serious infrastructure issues. According to a report from Fox 25, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) shared a map that shows many of the bridges in the state aren’t safe for school buses. Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet member Jessica Brown says a school bus weighs over 18,000 pounds, which is more than those bridges can hold.
OKLAHOMA STATE
