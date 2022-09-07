Read full article on original website
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
Did You Hear About the Texas Man Arrested for Stealing His Own Truck?
A guy in Jasper County, Texas was arrested for driving his own car off the lot of a repair shop. Here's what Texas law has to say about this situation, plus some tips on what to do instead. Stealing Your Own Car?. Although it sounds like he was actually stealing...
Texas Has It’s Own ‘You Can’t Wear White After Labor Day’ Style Rule
Well it's Labor Day and the day should be celebrated in taking some time off of work. Meanwhile I am sitting here writing this, but I want to take a look at one thing that has always driven me nuts with this holiday. Labor day is a day where we're...
Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas
And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...
