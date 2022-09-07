Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man charged with murder after driving woman's body to Youngsville police station
Youngsville, N.C. — A woman's body was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Youngsville Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. Terrance J’Von Hartsfield was arrested in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Beckwith. Hartsfield was charged with murder and possession of firearm by felon. Police confirmed Hartsfield drove the woman's body to the station following a shooting.
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested
Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
Police: 2 arrested in connection to Roxboro man who was beat to death
Roxboro, N.C. — Police announced Friday that they arrested two men in connection to a Roxboro man's assault and murder. Police found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, on Wednesday lying dead on the sidewalk in the area of Holly Street. Authorities said from his injuries they were able to determine...
Man charged with first-degree murder following Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — A man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 41-year-old Durham man. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham, was charged in connection to the Aug. 30 death of Derek Sterling. Police were called to the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road around 6:15 p.m....
Standoff lasting nearly five hours ends after Rocky Mount police use tear gas to get man out of home
Rocky Mount, N.C. — Rocky Mount police used tear gas to bring a 36-year-old man out of a home after nearly a five-hour standoff. Mark Johnson emerged out of the home early Wednesday evening on Nashville Road near South Franklin Street. Police said Johnson was facing open warrants for...
Goldsboro man dies from shooting
Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro man was killed in a shooting on Thursday evening. Police found Rakeem Demarko Holloway at Wayne UNC Health Care facility with a gunshot wound to the chest around 6 p.m. Responders helped stabilize Holloway, 27, in preparation to be airlifted to ECU Medical Center....
Chase involving stolen car reaches speeds up to 100 miles per hour in Wake County
Raleigh, N.C. — A man is in custody after a chase involving a stolen car reached up to 100 miles per hour on Friday night. State Highway Patrol said the chase started in Garner and went to Raleigh. The stolen car's driver also side-swiped two other cars near Avent Ferry Road and Gorman Street in Raleigh, according to SHP.
Woman hit by car on Capital Boulevard, taken to hospital with serious injuries
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was seriously injured from being hit by a car in Raleigh on Friday night. The crash happened in the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard. Three lanes of Capital Boulevard were closed as police investigated the crash. Additional details were not released.
Man killed in Durham shooting off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed a man along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Video from WRAL's Breaking News Tracker shows a car with what appeared to be bullet holes crash on the side of the road into a ditch on Kent Lake Drive.
One person dies from Nash County crash
Nashville, N.C. — One person died in a Wednesday crash in Nash County. An Acura sedan and a semi-truck crashed at the intersection of Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, close to Nashville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. One person inside the Acura died. The crash...
Cary mother charged with murdering 2 children had multiple previous reports of neglect
Records obtained by WRAL Investigates reveal Wake County Child Protective Services responded to reports of neglect involving a Cary mom accused of killing her young daughters. Launice Battle, 29, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 2-year-old Trinity and 3-year-old Amora Milbourne. Battle lived...
Wake Prep adjusting carpool line to ease congestion on Capital Blvd. in Youngsville
Wake Forest, N.C. — After a third day of delays on Capital Boulevard in Youngsville, leaders from the newly opened Wake Preparatory Academy are planning to meet with representatives of the North Carolina Department of Transportation to see if they can ease clogs caused by the carpool line. Viewer...
UNC defensive back, girlfriend charged in altercation involving gun, according to report
North Carolina defensive back Don Chapman has been charged with domestic criminal trespassing, assault on a female, and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to WRAL News on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday in Chatham County court, a judge detailed a police report in...
Foodie news: M Sushi opens Cary location
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared via Instagram that M Sushi Cary made its highly anticipated debut this week in Cary’s Fenton development (they opened this past Tuesday) with a week-long soft opening. They also noted that they are open for dinner only for a while, with plans to add lunch (reservation only – no walk-ins). M Sushi Cary is Michael Lee’s fifth restaurant, joining M Sushi Durham, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha, all in Durham. Visit M Sushi Cary here.
Johnston County man wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off at convenience store
Four Oaks, N.C. — A stop at a Johnston County convenience store made a man $1 million richer. Guerro Anchondo Carmono, of Kenly, bought a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off and earned the top prize. Carmona bought the ticket from Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. Highway 210 in Four Oaks.
Wendell Middle student known as 'amazing little boy' died by suicide, family says
Wendell, N.C. — A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles."
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring
The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
Family says bullying contributed to Wendell eighth grader's death by suicide. Here are warning signs to look for.
Wendell, N.C. — The death of a 13-year-old boy who took his own life at a Wake County middle school this week has sent rippling effects of sadness and grief through the community. Austin Pendergrass' family said he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address...
WRAL 5 on Your Side helps Raleigh man save nearly $3K on energy bill, claims he spent 18 hours trying to sort out bill
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man spent his paid time off trying to remedy an incorrect Duke Energy bill, but it wasn’t until WRAL 5 On Your Side stepped in that the issues were corrected. A little less than a year ago, Prejesh Singh moved into a newer...
