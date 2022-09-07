ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, NC

WRAL News

Man charged with murder after driving woman's body to Youngsville police station

Youngsville, N.C. — A woman's body was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Youngsville Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. Terrance J’Von Hartsfield was arrested in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Beckwith. Hartsfield was charged with murder and possession of firearm by felon. Police confirmed Hartsfield drove the woman's body to the station following a shooting.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested

Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Goldsboro man dies from shooting

Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro man was killed in a shooting on Thursday evening. Police found Rakeem Demarko Holloway at Wayne UNC Health Care facility with a gunshot wound to the chest around 6 p.m. Responders helped stabilize Holloway, 27, in preparation to be airlifted to ECU Medical Center....
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

One person dies from Nash County crash

Nashville, N.C. — One person died in a Wednesday crash in Nash County. An Acura sedan and a semi-truck crashed at the intersection of Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, close to Nashville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. One person inside the Acura died. The crash...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: M Sushi opens Cary location

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared via Instagram that M Sushi Cary made its highly anticipated debut this week in Cary’s Fenton development (they opened this past Tuesday) with a week-long soft opening. They also noted that they are open for dinner only for a while, with plans to add lunch (reservation only – no walk-ins). M Sushi Cary is Michael Lee’s fifth restaurant, joining M Sushi Durham, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha, all in Durham. Visit M Sushi Cary here.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring

The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
