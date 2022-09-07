Read full article on original website
CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
Ribfest 2022 underway in Dunbar
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – The 21st annual Ribfest barbecue festival kicks off today, near the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar! The rib fest will consist of world-class and award-winning barbeque vendors from all around the country including New York, Texas, and South Carolina. If you’re not a fan of ribs or anything barbeque there is […]
wchstv.com
Parade in Madison, W.Va. celebrates recovery from substance use
MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Save a Life Day allowed an opportunity for West Virginia residents to pick up free Naloxone kits and learn how to administer the life-saving drug. Boone County decided to mark the occasion with a parade. Organized by the Boone County Quick Response Team, the parade in Madison was aimed at fighting stigma and celebrating recovery.
Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
WSAZ
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
wfxrtv.com
10 date night ideas in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are looking for unique and exciting date night ideas, the cities of Charleston and Huntington have plenty to offer. Ranging from an arcade, to a theme park, to a rose garden and more, here are 10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area of West Virginia!
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
lootpress.com
The first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park event is coming to Summersville
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – While a significant portion of producers and consumers alike have embraced the mass production/hyper consumerist geared facets of an increasingly capitalistic society, many folks maintain that the best products are crafted individually with care and personality. Among these folks are those who will be bringing the first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park vendor event to Southern West Virginia.
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
wchstv.com
Mountaineer Challenge Academy conducts graduation ceremony
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Mountaineer Challenge Academy held its graduation Friday morning at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Fifty-seven cadets graduated in the academy's fourth graduating class. The academy opened its doors in Montgomery in October 2020. This is the second Challenge Academy in the state. Preston County is the home of the original academy.
RetroReset expanding, Raleigh County location announced
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The folks at RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have been making quite a splash locally since their arrival at the establishment’s Oak Hill location. Now, the minds behind some of the most exciting local events of the summer are looking to expand with the announcement of a new location in Raleigh County.
wfxrtv.com
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
WSAZ
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
wchstv.com
Nitro student section honors Leah Strickland with 'Blue Out' at Herbert Hoover game
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is unusual to see two student sections stand together on the same side, but tonight at Nitro's football stadium, it was different. “I feel like we’re one community," Chloe Beckner, a Nitro student, said. "We’re all together as one. We all love each other. We’re all here for each other.”
wchstv.com
Healing Field returns to Huntington's Spring Hill Cemetery to honor 9/11 victims
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A patriotic vigil for the victims of 9/11 has been scheduled for Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery. The Healing Field will make a return to Cabell County from Sept. 7 to 13, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. A special ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in correlation with Patriot Day to honor the memory of those that lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy.
wchstv.com
Naloxone kits handed out on Save A Life Day
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kits with naloxone, the drug that reverses overdoses, were given out at more than 150 locations across all 55 counties in West Virginia during Thursday's Save A Life Day. Cafe Appalachia in South Charleston was one of those hubs, spending the day educating people...
wchstv.com
City of Nitro prepares to demolish 22 vacant structures
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Nitro will be making some significant changes in the next month by tearing down vacant structures along Route 25. "What we have now is not functional properties," Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. It is no secret, according to neighbors and anyone who...
Ironton Tribune
Restaurant with prohibition theme finds home in Ironton
Patties & Pints, a prohibition-themed restaurant with a first location in Portsmouth, is one of the newest additions to Lawrence County restaurants. Located in the former home of The End Zone at 211 Adams St. in Ironton, the eatery has mainly black and white décor related to prohibition across its newly painted walls of the same colors.
The Back Pew: September
A lady told me this week that she looks forward to my column because it’s the only place she can get real info about real issues in West Virginia. Let’s get right to it. SPECIAL SESSION. The trainwreck of a special session they began in early August…is still off the tracks. The legislature was supposed to provide clarity on abortion and prove tax relief; we accomplished neither. The legislature was supposed to be called back weeks ago to finish the job; our phones never rang. TAX RELIEF. While the state sits on a $1.3 billion surplus from last year and already has...
Gov. Justice Announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced today that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited...
