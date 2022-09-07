NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
24-25-31-34-43
(twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $878,000
Lucky For Life
02-27-37-40-42, Lucky Ball: 5
(two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-6-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, six, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Pick 3 Evening
5-2-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(five, two, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
Pick 4 Day
4-6-3-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, six, three, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Pick 4 Evening
1-7-6-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(one, seven, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
Powerball
03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(three, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
