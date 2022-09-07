Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Meet Link, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Tired of clicking links? Well then get a Link who you just click with. Link, an 8-year-old German Shepherd and lab mix, is looking for a forever home....
klkntv.com
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Small business owners gather at Lincoln event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several business owners met in Lincoln on Thursday night to network and learn how to boost their profile. Beyond Vision LNK held the business bash, where small business owners from the area swapped business cards and stories while comparing products. Carla Ericksen, owner of Beyond...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
klkntv.com
Lincoln flea market raises money for youths in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 65 vendors are at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for the Fabulous Finds Flea Market. Three have partnered with Kiwanis to raise money for children and youth in need. The Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club serves around 2,000 kids in Lincoln by making sure...
klkntv.com
Comfort dog from Lincoln heads to Uvalde to help heartbroken community
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A comfort dog from right here in Lincoln will be heading out to Uvalde, Texas on Friday as students returned to class this week. This comes just months after 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers, were gunned down at Robb Elementary School. Joanna...
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
Best dumplings, fried dumplings & wanton soup in Omaha?
Is there anywhere especially that makes their wrappers from scratch? I haven’t had good dumplings in so long. My favorite momos are from the gas station on Leavenworth. There’s a new Nepalese place on 90th north of fort and they do momos 3 ways.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
klkntv.com
251 units of blood donated during blood drive honoring Mario Herrera
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During law enforcement’s annual blood drive honoring Mario Herrera, donors gave 251 units of blood to the Nebraska Blood Bank. The “12 Days of Hope” event was held at Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s station near 70th Street and Pine Lake Road.
WOWT
Omaha elementary school unveils mural with purpose
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unveiling of a schoolhouse mural with purpose. A nationally recognized artist from Omaha collaborated with a number of students for the finished product. As the students ponder the mural in which they are featured along with their ideas they begin to realize just how permanent, and big they look as depicted in art.
KETV.com
Country music superstar Luke Bryan to perform in Nebraska as part of 2022 Farm Tour
MURDOCK, Neb. — Country music superstar Luke Bryan is coming to Nebraska. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" will be performing in Murdock, which is located in Cass County, on Sept. 22 as part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan's show will be at the Stock Hay & Grain...
Daily Nebraskan
Charm Boutique & Bar offers customers a ‘sip n’ shop’ experience
Finding a place to grab a drink isn’t the hardest thing to do in Lincoln with O Street’s large selection of bars, pubs and music venues. However, finding a place where you can sip cocktails as you shop for clothes is a little more tricky. Charm Boutique &...
Critter Chats brings unique animals to Omaha's RiverFront
Waylon the Nigerian Dwarf Goat will be greeting visitors today at the RiverFront from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is called Critter Chats and allows visitors to interact with animals.
News Channel Nebraska
Party on the Rocks in Weeping Water
WEEPING WATER —The Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) invites the community and visitors to enjoy music, food, and fun at the Party On the Rocks Fall Festival in Weeping Water on September 24th. The festivities kick off with the Flea Market on Elm Street, featuring vendors and food...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
WOWT
Development dispute in Omaha neighborhood
Warm ahead of a Friday night front that brings fall temps and rain. Neighbors voice concern over proposed Costco store. People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. Suicide Prevention Week. Updated: 21 hours ago. September marks Suicide...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts hosts welcome home party for veterans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 150 people joined Gov. Pete Ricketts at the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday for the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event. Service members who have been discharged in the last year were invited to bring their families for a backyard event with games and a picnic.
klkntv.com
Warm Friday, MUCH cooler by the weekend
We are starting to get into the time of year that high temperatures can swing wildly from one day to the next. In fact, that’s what is going to happen the over the next several days!. Temperatures on Thursday got into the lower and middle 90s. Friday, we’ll see...
klkntv.com
Droves of Husker fans celebrate at Scheels tailgate event in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans traveled to Scheels’ parking lot Friday evening to celebrate the team before its matchup against Georgia Southern. The event offered several food vendors and food trucks for the fans. Kids also got to have some fun with a climbing wall, bouncing castles...
