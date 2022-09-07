ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Small business owners gather at Lincoln event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several business owners met in Lincoln on Thursday night to network and learn how to boost their profile. Beyond Vision LNK held the business bash, where small business owners from the area swapped business cards and stories while comparing products. Carla Ericksen, owner of Beyond...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Pets & Animals
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
klkntv.com

Lincoln flea market raises money for youths in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 65 vendors are at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for the Fabulous Finds Flea Market. Three have partnered with Kiwanis to raise money for children and youth in need. The Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club serves around 2,000 kids in Lincoln by making sure...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Channel 8#Glacial Till
WOWT

Omaha elementary school unveils mural with purpose

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unveiling of a schoolhouse mural with purpose. A nationally recognized artist from Omaha collaborated with a number of students for the finished product. As the students ponder the mural in which they are featured along with their ideas they begin to realize just how permanent, and big they look as depicted in art.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
News Channel Nebraska

Party on the Rocks in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER —The Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) invites the community and visitors to enjoy music, food, and fun at the Party On the Rocks Fall Festival in Weeping Water on September 24th. The festivities kick off with the Flea Market on Elm Street, featuring vendors and food...
WEEPING WATER, NE
WOWT

Development dispute in Omaha neighborhood

Warm ahead of a Friday night front that brings fall temps and rain. Neighbors voice concern over proposed Costco store. People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. Suicide Prevention Week. Updated: 21 hours ago. September marks Suicide...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts hosts welcome home party for veterans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 150 people joined Gov. Pete Ricketts at the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday for the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event. Service members who have been discharged in the last year were invited to bring their families for a backyard event with games and a picnic.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warm Friday, MUCH cooler by the weekend

We are starting to get into the time of year that high temperatures can swing wildly from one day to the next. In fact, that’s what is going to happen the over the next several days!. Temperatures on Thursday got into the lower and middle 90s. Friday, we’ll see...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Droves of Husker fans celebrate at Scheels tailgate event in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans traveled to Scheels’ parking lot Friday evening to celebrate the team before its matchup against Georgia Southern. The event offered several food vendors and food trucks for the fans. Kids also got to have some fun with a climbing wall, bouncing castles...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy