Gaithersburg Ranked Third Most Culturally Diverse City in the Country
Per the City of Gaithersburg: WalletHub, an online financial resource & services website for individuals & businesses, recently compared more than 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them based on a variety of diversity metrics, including ethnicity & race, language and birthplace. Gaithersburg ranked as the third Most Culturally Diverse City amongst all communities in the United States, and was #2 in the Small City Category for communities with populations under 100,000.
Maryland couple feeds thousands of people in need every month through Earnie's Plate
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Maryland couple turning death into hope for thousands in the D.C. area. Earnie’s Plate, a local nonprofit, has been helping to feed people in need around the District for several years now and it all started after Eric Ravenell Hawkins lost his father. On...
MCPS Community Message: Things to Know for Thursday, Sept. 8
Per MCPS: Here are eight things to know for Thursday, September 8z They include information about COVID-19, bus route information, availability for free school meals, a request to update your contact information, state-mandated health curriculum, Parent Academy TO GO and good news about an MCPS graduate. Understand Positive COVID-19 Isolation...
Application Deadline Extended to Fill Vacancy on Policing Advisory Commission
2022 – The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill one public vacancy on the County’s Policing Advisory Commission. The position will be nominated and appointed by the County Council. The deadline for applications has been extended to Sept. 30, 2022. The public members on the Commission should reflect a range of ethnicities, socioeconomic status and places of origin to reflect the racial and economic diversity of the County’s communities, including religious creed, age, sex – including on the basis of gender identity or orientation, disability and geographic location, with emphasis on those disproportionately impacted by inequities; and have an interest or expertise in policing matters. Public members must participate in the Montgomery County Police Department Citizens Academy.
Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine available in Montgomery County
The bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration has come to Montgomery County. The county currently has about 1,100 doses of the bivalent booster vaccine, and officials are encouraging residents to make an appointment in advance if they want the vaccine. “The bivalent booster includes...
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Provides Update on Multi-Agency Efforts to Protect Drinking Water and Public Health in Baltimore City
Department of the Environment Continues to Conduct Inspections, Ensure Safe Drinking Water Act Is Enforced. Department of General Services Delivers 37,000 Bottles of Water to Assist City In Water Distribution. Department of Emergency Management Facilitating City Requests For Resources, Coordination Among Affected Jurisdictions. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today provided an...
Growing inclusively is possible…if we build enough housing
The conventional story about development and displacement goes something like this: new luxury housing gets built in a neighborhood, driving up rents for existing residents who then must leave to find less expensive housing elsewhere. To be sure, displacement does happen and it can be a serious problem, but our Neighborhood Change research shows that this conventional story of displacement doesn’t correspond to what is happening in Montgomery County. Specifically, the study shows that displacement of lower-income residents is not inevitable, and that where occurs it is not driven by new housing development. In fact, displacement is associated with the failure to build new housing in neighborhoods experiencing an increase in demand. Our study further suggests that building more housing, especially with policies like Montgomery County’s moderately priced dwelling unit (MPDU) program in place, promotes inclusive growth, meaning growth that makes room for people of all incomes.
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate
Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
Montgomery County Council Committees to Meet on Monday, September 12
Committees will receive briefings on the Fire and Explosive Investigations Unit, Community Use of Public Facilities, sewer extension needs for unserved and underserved neighborhoods and the Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan 2022-2031; review zoning changes for light vehicle sales and rental, signs and historic resources. The Public...
Free COVID-19 tests, masks still available in Montgomery County despite end of federal program
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at noon on Sept. 7, 2022, to provide more information about test and mask distribution sites. While federal funding for COVID-19 tests and masks has waned, Montgomery County residents can still pick up these supplies at no cost. County residents can continue to...
Rockville City Police to Host Community Open House on Saturday, Sept. 10
Per the City of Rockville and Montgomery County: City of Rockville City Police will offer residents an opportunity to get to know the men and women of the department at an open house at the police station in Downtown Rockville from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The open...
County library invites community to knit hats for charity, starting Monday
There’s no gift like one made by hand. That sentiment inspired Fairfax County Public Library’s new “Knitting for Charity” initiative, a pilot project launching next week that encourages community members to craft winter hats for those who will need warm clothes as temperatures drop. “We were...
Classes for Adults to Learn Basic Bicycle Skills and Training Will Be Available in September, October and November
The Washington Area Bicycle Association (WABA), in collaboration with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, this fall will continue its series of classes to teach adults how to ride bicycles—and how to do it safely. Classes will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Upper County Community Recreation Center in Gaithersburg; on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Westfall Montgomery Mall in Bethesda; and on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Wheaton Ice Rink in Wheaton Regional Park.
Alexandria schools introducing daily social-emotional learning for all students
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - School districts are still trying to find ways to help kids catch up both academically and socially as many students spent the pandemic learning from home. In Alexandria, they're taking an approach called Social Emotional Academic Learning, or SEAL. The district has seen a...
Johns Hopkins warns patients it may leave CareFirst network
Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation told patients this week the organization may leave the CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance network in early December unless a new contract is signed. Johns Hopkins claims that CareFirst reimburses the system at lower rates than other insurers in the state. Johns Hopkins hospital...
Providing data for I-270 toll lanes project will cost thousands of dollars, state highway officials say
In recent months, the Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and Rockville city officials submitted public information act requests to the state, seeking traffic modeling data for a controversial project that would widen parts of I-270 and I-495 with two toll lanes in both directions. Both parties were informed recently...
D.C. Financing Agency Funds Ward 7 Housing Complex
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has financed the construction of The Paxton, a complex located in Ward 7 consisting of 148 affordable apartments. The DCHFA issued $46.92 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $40.02 million in District and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity for the new project. Other funding came from the Housing Production Trust Fund at the level of $29.02 million in the form of a loan from the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development.
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
Implementation of e-hallpass causes concern to McLean community
As students returned to the McLean High School building for the 2022-2023 school year, they were greeted with the news that e-hallpass would be permanent. E-hallpass is a fairly new online system that acts similarly to physical hall passes. Students create a pass on their own device to go to the bathroom, water fountain, or anywhere else, which teachers sign out in order for the student to leave their classroom. The digital application can be accessed on students’ computers or mobile devices.
Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown Celebrating its 26th Anniversary
The Lancaster County Dutch Market at 12613 Wisteria Drive in Germantown is celebrating its 26th anniversary by holding a series of customer appreciation days from September 8-10. The event includes an outdoor bbq and pig roast, door prizes, as well as free doughnuts. The market is open Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 9am-7pm, and Saturday 8am-3pm!
