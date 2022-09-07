ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Report: Building collapses in north Syria, killing 11 people

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A building collapsed in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo on Wednesday, killing at least 11 people, including three children, the Syrian state television reported.

The TV said the illegally built, five-story building in Aleppo’s southern neighborhood of Fardous collapsed in the evening. It said seven women, three children and an elderly man were killed.

The report also said two people were injured and seven nearby buildings were evacuated for fear they might collapse as well. Search operations were still ongoing amid the rubble in case more people might be buried under the debris.

State news agency, SANA, quoted the head of the Aleppo city council, Muid Madlaji, as saying that the building was illegally built and had weak foundations. He added that the area suffered wide damage during the war.

Fardous was a rebel-held neighborhood until December 2016, when government forces with the help of Russia and Iran captured eastern parts of the city, which had been held by insurgents for four years.

Many buildings in Aleppo were completely destroyed or damaged during Syria’s 11-year conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.

Aleppo is Syria’s largest city and was once its commercial center.

The Associated Press

Egypt latest in Mideast to detect 1st case of monkeypox

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s health authorities have detected the country’s first case of monkeypox in a 42-year-old man who frequently travels to Europe. Authorities said the man is stable and has been isolated at a special hospital. Egypt is the latest in the Middle East to join countries with reported monkeypox cases; Israel and the United Arab Emirates identified their first cases of the viral disease in May and Lebanon did so in June. The health ministry statement, which was released late on Wednesday, also said that the contacts of the patient, who holds EU residency, are being monitored according to international medical standards recommended by the World Health Organization. The statement did not say where exactly the case was detected or elaborate further.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

