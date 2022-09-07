Head’s-up commuters: Temporary overnight lane closures of east- and westbound I-80 in West Des Moines scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 12

Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Commuter Alert: Update: Temporary overnight lane closures of west- and eastbound I-80 in West Des Moines are now scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14
CRESTON, Iowa – Sept. 9, 2022 – A project to set beams for the new Ashworth Road bridge over Interstate 80 in West Des Moines requires closures of west- and eastbound I-80 between Jordan Creek Parkway (exit 121) and Grand Prairie Parkway (exit 118) and a full closure of Ashworth Road overnights. These closures will now begin on Wednesday night, Sept. 14, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office.
kjan.com
(Update) Crane accident near Massena due to operator taking a short-cut with an overweight load
(Cass County, Iowa) – In an update to our earlier reports, Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told KJAN News a bridge that partially collapsed Thursday afternoon northeast of Massena, was due to the operator of a crane taking a short cut to the job site, and crossing the bridge with an overweight load. The driver – whose name has not yet been released – was trapped in the crane cab , but managed to get out. He suffered lacerations to his face and neck. Wolken said the three of the five concrete double-T panels on the Pella Road bridge collapsed, causing the crane – owned by Mammoet Crane Company – to topple over into the creek. The accident happened around one-quarter of a mile east of 765th on Pella Road, at around 3-p.m.
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
kjan.com
Minor injuries reported after a crane falls into a ditch NE of Massena
(Cass County, Iowa) – The operator of a crane suffered lacerations to his face and neck after a bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon and the crane went into a ditch in Cass County. According to dispatch reports, the accident happened one-quarter of a mile east of 765th and Pella Road, northeast of Massena, at around 3-p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces new charges in a crash thatkilled a woman on Hubbell Avenue last month. Guy Lawrence is now charged with vehicular homicide in addition to the OWI charge filed against him in August. According to court documents, Lawrence was drunk and...
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Single Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality In Greenfield Monday Night.
A single vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 92 in Adair County ended in a fatality Monday night. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident at 10:31pm on Iowa Highway 92, east of Greenfield. A 1998 Grand Cherokee Jeep was headed westbound on Highway 92, when driver Sean Hagen from Parole, Iowa, entered into the North ditch at the address of 2432 Highway 92 and continued traveling westbound and reentered the road and ditch another time before the vehicle rolled approximately three times near Orange Avenue. While the medics were on scene they smelled alcohol coming from the driver.
kjan.com
Pursuit leads to the arrest of a Nebraska man in Montgomery County, Friday evening
(Vilisca, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 6:30-p.m. Friday in Montgomery County, resulted in a pursuit, and the arrest of a man from Nebraska. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports Deputies attempted to stop a black, no-plated Pontiac Grand Am, on Highway 34 near the intersection with T Avenue (Northwest of Villisca), when the driver – identified as 32-year-old Ryan Jennings, of Omaha – sped off, leading to a chase with speeds of around 100-mph.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Central Iowa man dies of injuries following a fatal accident in Adair County, Monday night
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, Tuesday afternoon, said a man from Warren County died from injuries he suffered during a rollover accident Monday night, east of Greenfield. The Sheriff says 42-year-old Sean Alein Hagen, of Prole, was driving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, westbound on Highway 92 at around 10:30-p.m., when the SUV left the road and entered the north ditch near 2432 Highway 92.
iheart.com
Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft From Porch
(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a porch pirate case. A woman was seen taking a package from the porch of a home in the 7100 block of NE 56th Street, near Bondurant around 9 a.m. September 8th. The woman was seen driving a light colored, two toned Chevy Blazer with a luggage rack.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
KCCI.com
18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjan.com
Atlantic City Council tentatively agrees to renew “Retail Coach” contract
(Atlantic, Iowa) – During a meeting of the Atlantic City Council Wednesday evening, City Administrator John Lund wanted to get an idea of what the Council thinks about renewing the City’s agreement with “The Retail Coach,” as the contract is set to expire. Renewing the contract for a second year, would cost $20,000.
kjan.com
Woman to serve a term of probation in fatal Polk County accident
(Des Moines, Iowa) – A woman whose vehicle struck and killed a Des Moines East High student and then left the scene, was ordered to serve two years of probation. A Judge, Wednesday, also ordered 38-year-old Terra Jean Flipping to pay a $1,025 associated with the death on April 28th, of 14-year-old Ema Cardenas. Flipping was facing five-years in prison for leaving the scene of a deadly accident. Cardenas was hit near the intersection of East University Avenue and Sampson Street, while she was walking home from school.
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
kjan.com
Senior Farmers Market Vouchers Still Available as of September 7
(Cass County, Iowa) – The Cass County Local Food Policy Council reminds residents that Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) senior vouchers remain available. The senior voucher program provides $30 in farmers market fresh produce vouchers to adults age 60 and older with annual incomes less than $25,142 (single) and $33,874 (married). To apply for the FMNP senior vouchers, individuals over age 60 should call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 800-432-9209 (extension 8888) and leave a message with their name and phone number.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 6-7, 2022
7:30am: Trever Antrim 39 of Arizona was booked into the jail for public intoxication. 11:11am: A deputy investigated a scam in the 400 block of East Paton Street, Paton. 12:47pm: A deputy investigated a littering complaint in the 200 block of South 6th Street, Grand Junction. 1:25pm: A deputy investigated...
kjan.com
Long string harp concerts coming to Des Moines
(Radio Iowa) – A unique, free concert experience will be staged in central Iowa next week featuring what’s known as a long-string harp with strings that will extend across a downtown Des Moines street, from a rooftop to a park below. Andrea Brook is the musician who will...
KETV.com
'I don't want to be shot': Interstate 35 police chase suspect speaks about incident
The West Des Moines man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase is also accused of threatening a DoorDash driver with a gun. We first showed you this chase Tuesday. Police say Joshua "Jay" Jones led them on a chase for about 27 miles through the metro, hitting speeds up to 120 miles an hour.
iheart.com
New Business Access Loop Open in Johnston
(Johnston, IA) -- A new business access loop is open in Johnston starting today. The city says the new loop will include access to Sonic, Bandit Burrito, Jimmy John's, and Paglia' s Pizza is now open. The city says signs are in place to direct drivers through the new route. More information is available on the City of Johnston's website.
Comments / 0