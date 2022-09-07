ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan judge strikes down state's 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban

By Melissa Quinn
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxYD1_0hlwDsiI00

Washington — A Michigan judge on Wednesday invalidated the state's 90-year-old ban on abortions that remained on the books but had not been enforced since the Supreme Court's 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, delivering abortion rights supporters in Michigan a victory as they pursue a multi-pronged effort to protect abortion access in the state.

The 1931 law, which makes performing an abortion a felony in most instances, lay dormant for nearly 50 years following the high court's landmark ruling in Roe. But abortion providers in Michigan went to state court in April to block the measure's enforcement and challenge its legality under the state's constitution in anticipation of a decision from the Supreme Court reversing Roe . The high court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion in June, leaving abortion policy up to the states.

In a 39-page decision , Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ruled Michigan's pre-Roe law violates the state constitution, as its enforcement "would deprive pregnant women of their right to bodily integrity and autonomy, and the equal protection of the law." She also permanently blocked Michigan's attorney general, Dana Nessel, from enforcing the law, though Nessel, who supports abortion rights, had said she would not prosecute women seeking abortions or their doctors if Roe were overturned.

Gleicher ordered the attorney general to "personally serve" a copy of the decision to all county prosecuting attorneys in Michigan and advise them that the pre-Roe ban was declared unconstitutional.

"Manifestly, criminalizing abortion will eliminate access to a mainstay healthcare service," she wrote. "For 50 years, Michiganders have freely exercised the right to safely control their health and their reproductive destinies by deciding when and whether to carry a pregnancy to term. Eliminating abortion access will force pregnant women to forgo control of the integrity of their own bodies, regardless of the effect on their health and lives."

The legal issue presented in the case is whether the state's constitution "empowers the legislature to override personal health decisions by compelling a person to use her body in a manner not of her choosing," Gleicher said. The court, she continued, finds that such compulsion "destroys the sphere of bodily integrity and personal autonomy underlying the liberty component" of the Michigan Constitution's Due Process Clause.

Pro-choice supporters gather outside the Michigan State Capitol during a "Restore Roe" rally in Lansing on Sept. 7, 2022. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Dr. Sarah Wallett, an abortion provider in the state, was filed in the Michigan Court of Claims before the Supreme Court's blockbuster decision, which involved a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The group argued Michigan's pre-Roe ban is unconstitutionally vague and violates the state's constitution.

Enforcement of Michigan's 1931 law was put on hold in May ahead of the Supreme Court's ruling reversing Roe. The GOP-controlled Michigan House and Senate, which both intervened as defendants in the suit, could appeal Gleicher's ruling.

While the Supreme Court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion with its decision in June, abortion rights supporters asked the court to affirm the right to an abortion under Michigan's constitution.

Highlighting the differences between the federal and state constitutions, Gleicher said their "dissimilarities are particularly salient because they reinforce that due process includes protecting and fostering the health and the bodily integrity of Michigan women."

"A law denying safe, routine medical care not only denies women of their ability to control their bodies and their lives — it denies them of their dignity," she wrote. "Michigan's Constitution forbids this violation of due process."

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, called the ruling a "historic victory" and vowed the organization will continue fighting for abortion access.

"By permanently blocking the 1931 law criminalizing abortion, Michigan's Court of Claims has protected the continuity of care that Michiganders have enjoyed for nearly half a century and ensured that no overzealous prosecutor can come between a patient, their provider, and their health care," she said in a statement.

Michigan was one of nine states with laws banning abortion that predated the Roe decision and were never repealed. But abortion rights supporters in the state pursued multiple avenues to protect abortion access ahead of the Supreme Court's decision this summer, including through the court battle mounted by Planned Parenthood and a separate legal challenge brought by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Abortion rights groups are also working to put on the ballot in November a measure to enshrine the right to an abortion into the Michigan constitution. The Michigan Board of Canvassers rejected the initiative last week, but the Reproductive Freedom for All Campaign asked the Michigan Supreme Court to intervene.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
US News and World Report

Michigan's 90-Year-Old Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules

(Reuters) -A 1931 Michigan law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest violates the state's constitution, a state court judge ruled on Wednesday, barring any prosecutors from enforcing it. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Michigan Court of Claims found that Michigan's constitution guarantees a right to bodily autonomy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Michigan Supreme Court#Roe V Wade#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
The Independent

New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County judge who voided Minn. abortion limits blocks appeal bid

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court favorability hits new low after summer abortion ruling

The public's favorability rating for the Supreme Court has hit a new low since the justices' consequential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, allowing states to limit or restrict abortion access severely. Data collected by the Pew Research Center show the court's favorability is at the lowest point...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Analyst: Michigan $52M mobility grant like central planning

(The Center Square) – The federal government awarded the Detroit Regional Partnership Foundation $52.2 million for mobility innovation, drawing applause from politicians and opposing critiques equating it to central government planning. John Mozena, president of the Center for Economic Accountability, a nonprofit organization for transparent economic development policy, said...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
77K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy