ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

3-6-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, six, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery

Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
triangletribune.com

Charlotte put on quite a show for NC’s HBCUs

I don’t like mayonnaise. Never have. But after last weekend’s Duke’s Mayo Classic, I’m going to have to buy a jar as a reminder of how spectacular the city of Charlotte hosted the Classic from start to finish. North Carolina Central fans have done nothing but...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports

Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family

Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Triangle Tribune

NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
DURHAM, NC
thisisraleigh.com

17 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes Near Raleigh

If you only recently moved to Raleigh, you may not realize it, but Raleigh is (or was) surrounded by farms. With all the growth of the past decade though, our landscapes and industries are slowly changing. The farms may be fewer in numbers, but there are plenty still less than...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

Big bucks pouring into NC’s Senate race between Budd, Beasley

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With polling showing a tight race for North Carolina’s Senate seat and still two months to go, millions of dollars are pouring into the state in an attempt to influence voters. Recent surveys of voters have shown Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in a dead heat as […]
DURHAM, NC
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!

Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy