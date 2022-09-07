Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has
Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs. It's the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs. And that might not seem significant, but it's the first time an American League...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier not in Royals' Saturday afternoon lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dozier is being replaced at third base by Bobby Witt Jr. versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 449 plate appearances this season, Dozier has a .237 batting average with a .676 OPS, 10...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino taking seat Thursday for Yankees
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Trevino will take a seat as Kyle Higashioka makes the start at catcher and hits eighth. Trevino has just two hits in his last 20 at-bats.
Ochart Out as Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator
On Saturday, Philadelphia Phillies minor league hitting coordinator Jason Ochart announced his time with the team is coming to an end after three and a half seasons.
FOX Sports
Haase leads Tigers against the Royals following 5-hit performance
Detroit Tigers (51-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-81, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8...
Dodgers: Occasional Starts at Second Base Help L.A., a 'Lot of Fun' for Mookie
Mookie Betts is a Gold Glove outfielder, but occasional starts at second base help him and the Dodgers, giving him a fun opportunity while resting his body.
numberfire.com
Ji-Man Choi not in Rays' lineup Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Choi is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 366 plate appearances this season, Choi has a .228 batting average with a .706 OPS, 9...
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia not in Oakland's lineup Friday night
Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garcia is being replaced at first base by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 54 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .277 batting average with an .838 OPS, 2...
FOX Sports
Eric Haase homers twice, Tigers beat Royals 10-2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eric Haase hit wo solo homers, Jeimer Candelario had a three-run shot and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Friday night. Haase opened the second inning by blasting Daniel Lynch’s second pitch 444 feet to the seats above the left-field fountains for his seventh consecutive hit.
Wacky Double Play Turns Into Baserunning Tragedy for Pirates
This wild sequence saw the Cardinals turn a rather unique double play.
Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10
DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 Friday night after wasting a seven-run lead. Arizona took...
ESPN
Dodgers look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Padres
LINE: Dodgers -151, Padres +127; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the San Diego Padres. San Diego has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-62 overall. The Padres are 55-15 in games when they...
FOX Sports
Astros face the Angels leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Angels (60-78, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (89-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (11-8, 2.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Angels +117; over/under is 7...
Phillies' Plassmeyer Wins International League Pitcher of the Month
Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Kyle Glogoski tossed an impressive game on Thursday night.
