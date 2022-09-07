ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Fed to launch climate risk analysis for big banks next year, top official says

By Zachary Halaschak, Economics Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Fortune

Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Fed's 'soft landing' hopes alive as it edges toward another big rate hike

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation and remains hopeful that can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior campaigns to control surging prices, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, in remarks echoed by other U.S. central bankers as they mull another potentially outsized interest rate increase.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman

The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

The cracks in China's Big Brother armor

China’s cyberspace is plagued with breaches. In recent months, photos and documents hacked from Xinjiang province’s police force revealed the brutality of China’s forced labor system. Another cache of data leaked from police in Shanghai gave away information on 1 billion Chinese residents. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg; China tops the world in the volume of data exposed online with no security.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
US News and World Report

U.S. Bank CEOs Say Consumers and Businesses Are Still in Good Shape

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumers and businesses are still in good financial shape despite high inflation and concerns about a looming recession, some of the nation's top bankers told a conference in New York on Tuesday. Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp, the nation's second-largest...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Market bracing for another three-quarter point hike from the Fed this month

The probability of a three-quarter point hike this month moved to 82% on Wednesday morning, according to the CME Group. As traders ramped up their bets on Fed tightening, stock market futures turned slightly negative after being higher. Traders are now seeing a near certainty that the Federal Reserve enacts...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Risk Analysis#Climate Change#Climate Risk#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Fed#The Federal Reserve#The Brookings Institution#Jpmorgan Chase#Democrats
msn.com

U.S. stocks open higher as investors assess Fed rate outlook, await key speeches

U.S. stocks opened higher Wednesday, shaking off modest weakness seen earlier after The Wall Street Journal reported that policy makers appeared to be on track to deliver another 75 basis-point rate increase this month. Investors were also awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, among other senior...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
960 The Ref

Wall Street futures rise on Fed Chair comments

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is pointing higher before the opening bell a day after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman indicated that interest rate increases will likely be within expectations. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 climbed 0.7%, putting...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy