Fed to launch climate risk analysis for big banks next year, top official says

Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s...
The Fed is ready to ‘inflict pain’ on economy to bring inflation down; stocks, Bitcoin to see more downside - Alfonso Peccatiello
The Fed will ‘inflict pain’ to get inflation down to 2 percent, said Alfonso Peccatiello, Author of The Macro Compass. The central bank’s resulting policy will adversely affect stocks and cryptocurrencies. In his August 26th speech at Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish...
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
Fed's 'soft landing' hopes alive as it edges toward another big rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation and remains hopeful that can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior campaigns to control surging prices, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, in remarks echoed by other U.S. central bankers as they mull another potentially outsized interest rate increase.
Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman
The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
The cracks in China's Big Brother armor
China’s cyberspace is plagued with breaches. In recent months, photos and documents hacked from Xinjiang province’s police force revealed the brutality of China’s forced labor system. Another cache of data leaked from police in Shanghai gave away information on 1 billion Chinese residents. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg; China tops the world in the volume of data exposed online with no security.
U.S. Bank CEOs Say Consumers and Businesses Are Still in Good Shape
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumers and businesses are still in good financial shape despite high inflation and concerns about a looming recession, some of the nation's top bankers told a conference in New York on Tuesday. Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp, the nation's second-largest...
Market bracing for another three-quarter point hike from the Fed this month
The probability of a three-quarter point hike this month moved to 82% on Wednesday morning, according to the CME Group. As traders ramped up their bets on Fed tightening, stock market futures turned slightly negative after being higher. Traders are now seeing a near certainty that the Federal Reserve enacts...
Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for another oversized interest rate increase to battle high inflation.
Goldman Raises Fed Forecast After WSJ Hint of Another 75 bps Rate Hike this Month
Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, now expects to see an even more aggressive Fed in the coming months after the Wall Street Journal journalist, Nick Timiraos, run a piece yesterday that the central bank is likely to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points later this month.
You won't believe how much carbon dioxide Biden's 'climate czar' is responsible for
President Joe Biden has called climate change a “clear and present danger to the United States” and promised to take “swift action to tackle the climate crisis.” Yet new reporting reveals that Biden’s climate czar is personally responsible for an unbelievable amount of carbon emissions.
U.S. stocks turn higher in volatile session as Wall Street weighs Powell’s comments on more rate hikes
U.S. stocks moved between gains and losses on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank moves strongly to bring inflation down. How are stocks trading. S&P 500 gained 16 basis points, or 0.4%, to 3,995. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced...
NY Fed official: 2019 experience will inform decisions on when to stop Fed quantitative tightening
Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's previous experience with reducing its balance sheet will be a "useful guide" for assessing when the central bank should stop that process this time, the head of the New York Fed's open markets account operations said on Thursday.
U.S. stocks open higher as investors assess Fed rate outlook, await key speeches
U.S. stocks opened higher Wednesday, shaking off modest weakness seen earlier after The Wall Street Journal reported that policy makers appeared to be on track to deliver another 75 basis-point rate increase this month. Investors were also awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, among other senior...
Eurozone interest rates must continue to rise, says European Central Bank
Interest rates across the eurozone must continue to ratchet upwards to tackle rapidly rising inflation, European Central Bank policymakers said. The ECB’s call to prioritise the fight against inflation with further increases in the cost of borrowing came after it raised rates by an unprecedented 0.75 percentage points on Thursday to 1.25%.
BofA's Top Indicator Back to Extreme Bearish, 'Bullish Factor for Credit/Stocks' says Strategist
The Bank of America data shows that outflows from equities in the week to Wednesday were $14.5 billion. According to the bank’s Chief Investment Strategist, Michael Hartnett, there have been no net inflows to stocks in the past 6 months. “Mass inflow to stocks Nov '20-Feb ‘22 has ended,”...
Wall Street futures rise on Fed Chair comments
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is pointing higher before the opening bell a day after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman indicated that interest rate increases will likely be within expectations. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 climbed 0.7%, putting...
