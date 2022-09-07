ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
VERMONT STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC News

Minnesota lawyer is accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their kids

A Minnesota lawyer accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their children has been charged with second-degree murder. An 8-year-old who witnessed Tuesday's deadly assault told officials that his parents had been arguing about whether his mother, Carissa Odegaard, could take the children to church, according to a probable cause statement filed in Minnesota’s 9th Judicial District Court.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death

A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. The jury of six men and six women deliberated about three hours before returning guilty verdicts on five counts against ex-correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler, 54, of Mendon. Sheffler is the second ex-guard convicted in the death of Larry Earvin in May 2018. A separate jury convicted Alex Banta, 31, of similar charges in April. That jury could not reach...
MENDON, IL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

3 men arrested after posing as US marshals in Arizona home invasion, officials say

Three men were arrested after authorities say they lied about being U.S. marshals before breaking into a home in western Arizona early Wednesday morning. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded about 4:47 a.m. to a home in Golden Valley, a community several miles west of Kingman, to reports of a home invasion involving three men wearing camouflage and face masks while demanding entry.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
102.5 The Bone

Authorities arrest 2 after meth lab bust in northern Georgia

Two men are accused of drug trafficking and possession after authorities raided an alleged methamphetamine lab in northern Georgia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
COPPERHILL, TN
The Independent

Alabama man dies in jail after being arrested for not paying a fine

A man in Alabama died last month after being arrested and placed in a city jail for not paying a fine. According to a lawsuit filed in August in federal court, John Wayne Snider, 30, was arrested in Piedmont, Alabama, after failing to pay and incarcerated in the Piedmont City Jail. Shortly after his time behind bars began, Mr Snider began allegedly experiencing severe pain medication withdrawl symptoms including chest pain, tachycardia, chills and repeated vomiting.Despite his medical distress and an EMS recommendation, the lawsuit alleges, the city’s former police chief and a captain refused to take Mr Snider...
PIEDMONT, AL
The Independent

Dawn Wynn: Everything we know about Missouri woman ‘on the run’ after husband’s murder

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is wanted by Missouri authorities after she vanished while awaiting trial for the murder of her husband. Ms Wynn is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper at their property in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.The mother-of-five is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges and was released on a $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office revealed that Ms Wynn disappeared from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered...
MISSOURI STATE

