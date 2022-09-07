A week after acquiring the Pan-Asian logistics company LF Logistics, Maersk this week inaugurated new warehouses in India and Brazil. It is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to use the profits from the shipping company to transform its business model into an integrated logistics company. With the expansion of warehousing and distribution facilities, Maersk reports it is strengthening its position by providing a larger array of services as an integrated provider to its customers.

