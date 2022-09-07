Read full article on original website
Sunrise brief: Energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining slows the march to 100% renewables
Residential solar to add 340,000 workers in five years, says U.S. installer survey Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the SolarReviews survey found that installers are ready for unprecedented growth. Energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining slows the march to 100% renewables Crypto mining electricity use can exceed that of large,...
Sunrise brief: Perovskite solar cell achieves 24% efficiency, retains 87% of output after 100 days
People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. 50 states of solar incentives: North Carolina North Carolina is ranked fourth in the country for solar installations, growth that is driven by solar supportive renewable energy portfolio standards, policies and regulations.
Raptor Maps partners with JinkoSolar to streamline the PV module warranty process
With increased pressure on O&M margins, owners and operators are increasingly turning to technology-led solutions to maximize performance, reduce costs, and standardize processes. To meet this need, Raptor Maps, a provider of solar lifecycle management software, has released an enterprise-grade warranty claims product with JinkoSolar, one of the largest module manufacturers in the world.
Energy majors exaggerating green performance: analysis
Energy majors are exaggerating their green credentials in public messaging while continuing to allocate the majority of new investment to oil and gas projects, according to an industry analysis released Thursday. The analysis found that 62 percent of TotalEnergies' communications mentioned green activities, while it planned to allocate 25 percent of 2022 capital expenditure on low-carbon projects.
India Overtakes UK To Become World's Fifth Largest Economy As Europe Reels Under Russia's Gas Supply Crunch
India toppled the U.K. from its position in the past three months of 2021 to become the World’s fifth-largest economy, as London struggled with a severe cost-of-living shock amid the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: India overtook the U.K. and extended its lead in the first quarter, Bloomberg reported, citing...
Agrivoltaics: Co-locating solar and agriculture yields mutual benefits
Solar energy is central to models of environmental sustainability, but not all projects are built the same. One concern in energy development, renewable or otherwise, is the concept of “energy sprawl,” which is the dedication of land for energy production and distribution. Environment California estimates rooftop solar could...
Japan's JOGMEC to support 'blue' hydrogen, ammonia projects
TOKYO (Reuters) - State-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) will provide financial and technological support to Japan Inc’s ‘blue’ hydrogen and ammonia projects using carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS), a company executive said on Tuesday.
Inside Clean Energy: The Idea of 100 Percent Renewable Energy Is Once Again Having a Moment
In 1975, Danish physicist Bent Sørensen published a paper examining the possibility that his country could run on 100 percent renewable energy. Appearing in the journal Science, it could have been an important moment for beginning to look seriously at transforming the way the world produces energy. Instead, crickets.
With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations
With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more
David Sandbank started a new position as Member Board of Directors at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST). Daniel Forero took on a new role as Director, Capital Solutions at Scale Microgrid Solutions. Dana Kennard started a new position as Director of Business Development at First Solar.
JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and other major European banks are turning off hot water, stopping fountains, and preparing diesel generators as Russia chokes the energy supply
JPMorgan may use diesel generators, Deutsche Bank is switching off hot water, and Zurich could close its gym and some office floors, Reuters reported.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man
Gautam Adani was already Asia's richest man.
Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges.
Maersk Continues Logistics Growth with Warehouses in India and Brazil
A week after acquiring the Pan-Asian logistics company LF Logistics, Maersk this week inaugurated new warehouses in India and Brazil. It is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to use the profits from the shipping company to transform its business model into an integrated logistics company. With the expansion of warehousing and distribution facilities, Maersk reports it is strengthening its position by providing a larger array of services as an integrated provider to its customers.
PVH to open 6 GW U.S. solar tracker manufacturing site
PV Hardware (PVH) ranks among the largest solar tracker providers in the world, holding nearly 10% of global market share. The company has manufacturing facilities in Spain and Saudi Arabia, and has been a market leader in European and Middle East markets since 2018. Now, the company is set to make a splash in the U.S. market, as it announced it will build a Texas-based facility to manufacture its products.
Take Five: Navigating the energy shock
Sept 9 (Reuters) - As Britain mourns the passing of its Queen, the country also faces its most serious economic crisis in decades and markets will ponder the implications of the new government's record-breaking energy package.
Inside The Moderna Vs. Pfizer Lawsuit That Could Upend The COVID-19 Vaccine
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging that its rivals copied Moderna's groundbreaking mRNA technology in order to make their own COVID-19 vaccine.
Europe's energy crisis could escalate if governments don't cover $1.5 trillion in margin calls, Norwegian energy firm says
Europe's energy crisis could worsen if governments don't cover $1.5 trillion in margin calls, a Norwegian energy exec told Bloomberg. Energy trading on the continent could stop entirely as capital shifts to guaranteeing trades amid volatile prices. "Liquidity support is going to be needed," Helge Haugane said. Europe's energy crisis...
Glencore faces Australian challenge over net-zero strategy
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Environmental lawyers ClientEarth said on Thursday they were supporting a complaint filed in Australia against Glencore (GLEN.L) alleging the miner and trader could be misleading investors and the public over its climate strategy.
