California State

pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining slows the march to 100% renewables

Residential solar to add 340,000 workers in five years, says U.S. installer survey Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the SolarReviews survey found that installers are ready for unprecedented growth. Energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining slows the march to 100% renewables Crypto mining electricity use can exceed that of large,...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Perovskite solar cell achieves 24% efficiency, retains 87% of output after 100 days

People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. 50 states of solar incentives: North Carolina North Carolina is ranked fourth in the country for solar installations, growth that is driven by solar supportive renewable energy portfolio standards, policies and regulations.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Raptor Maps partners with JinkoSolar to streamline the PV module warranty process

With increased pressure on O&M margins, owners and operators are increasingly turning to technology-led solutions to maximize performance, reduce costs, and standardize processes. To meet this need, Raptor Maps, a provider of solar lifecycle management software, has released an enterprise-grade warranty claims product with JinkoSolar, one of the largest module manufacturers in the world.
AFP

Energy majors exaggerating green performance: analysis

Energy majors are exaggerating their green credentials in public messaging while continuing to allocate the majority of new investment to oil and gas projects, according to an industry analysis released Thursday. The analysis found that 62 percent of TotalEnergies' communications mentioned green activities, while it planned to allocate 25 percent of 2022 capital expenditure on low-carbon projects. 
pv-magazine-usa.com

Agrivoltaics: Co-locating solar and agriculture yields mutual benefits

Solar energy is central to models of environmental sustainability, but not all projects are built the same. One concern in energy development, renewable or otherwise, is the concept of “energy sprawl,” which is the dedication of land for energy production and distribution. Environment California estimates rooftop solar could...
pv-magazine-usa.com

With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations

With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
maritime-executive.com

Maersk Continues Logistics Growth with Warehouses in India and Brazil

A week after acquiring the Pan-Asian logistics company LF Logistics, Maersk this week inaugurated new warehouses in India and Brazil. It is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to use the profits from the shipping company to transform its business model into an integrated logistics company. With the expansion of warehousing and distribution facilities, Maersk reports it is strengthening its position by providing a larger array of services as an integrated provider to its customers.
pv-magazine-usa.com

PVH to open 6 GW U.S. solar tracker manufacturing site

PV Hardware (PVH) ranks among the largest solar tracker providers in the world, holding nearly 10% of global market share. The company has manufacturing facilities in Spain and Saudi Arabia, and has been a market leader in European and Middle East markets since 2018. Now, the company is set to make a splash in the U.S. market, as it announced it will build a Texas-based facility to manufacture its products.
Reuters

Take Five: Navigating the energy shock

Sept 9 (Reuters) - As Britain mourns the passing of its Queen, the country also faces its most serious economic crisis in decades and markets will ponder the implications of the new government's record-breaking energy package.
Markets Insider

Europe's energy crisis could escalate if governments don't cover $1.5 trillion in margin calls, Norwegian energy firm says

Europe's energy crisis could worsen if governments don't cover $1.5 trillion in margin calls, a Norwegian energy exec told Bloomberg. Energy trading on the continent could stop entirely as capital shifts to guaranteeing trades amid volatile prices. "Liquidity support is going to be needed," Helge Haugane said. Europe's energy crisis...
