Fontana Herald News
Convicted murderer is arrested for allegedly shooting man to death in San Bernardino
A 58-year-old man with an extensive criminal history, including a murder conviction, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 1 at about 7:54 p.m., the Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a dead body that...
Fontana Herald News
Three men are arrested for allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in Colton
Three men were arrested for allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in Colton on Sept. 6, according to the Colton Police Department. The incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. at 1490 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue. Police were told that several adult males came into businesses armed with a gun and demanded items.
foxla.com
California man with extensive criminal history released early; Arrested on new murder charge
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man with an extensive criminal history who was released early from prison has been arrested on a new murder charge. Byron Floyd, 58, was arrested on Monday in connection with the Sept. 1 shooting death of Fredrick Williams, 43, in San Bernardino. Officers found Floyd to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He was placed under arrest for weapons violations and was transported to the San Bernardino Police Department where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Based on statements he provided to detectives, Floyd was placed under arrest for the murder of Williams and booked into a local jail facility.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Investigating Death of Child in Coachella
(CNS) – Authorities Friday investigated the death of a child in Coachella. Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street to administer juvenile medical aid, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs
A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder today. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging The post Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Three men are arrested after guns are found in their vehicle following a crash
Three men were arrested after guns were found in their vehicle following a crash in Redlands on Sept. 6, according to the Redlands Police Department. Early in the morning, an officer observed a Nissan Sentra driving recklessly in the area of Citrus Avenue and Redlands Boulevard. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver west on Redlands Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed in Crash at Riverside Intersection Identified
A 19-year-old motorist who died when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection was identified Friday. Victoria Velazquez of Riverside was fatally injured about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street. Riverside police Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that Velazquez was at the wheel of...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
(CNS) – Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
Fontana Herald News
Two teenagers are arrested in connection with armed robbery in San Bernardino
Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug 25 at about 10:15 p.m., when the victim told police he arranged a meeting with one of the suspects to sell a necklace. The victim arrived and was robbed at gunpoint by the two men.
mynewsla.com
Man Dies After Crashing Stolen Car in East Riverside
A man driving a stolen car on the east end of Riverside died Friday when the vehicle slammed into a concrete wall. The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. at 14th Street and Bermuda Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said that officers were patrolling the Eastside...
Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in altercation at Riverside County Jail
A convicted murderer in a high profile Palm Springs murder has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for paramedics The post Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in altercation at Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man arrested in Hit and Run investigation
An investigation into a hit and run in July that resulted in two victims being airlifted to the hospital has led to an arrest of the suspected driver, according to a press release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff. Yucca Valley resident David Alderson was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for suspected felony hit and run. The detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 58800 block of Yucca Trail, where Alderson was taken into custody without incident. During the search of the property, detectives recovered the 2005 Red Ford Mustang identified as the suspect vehicle in the hit and run collision.
Teen arrested in shooting death at Coachella party
A juvenile suspected in a Coachella party shooting where a man died and a woman was injured was in custody today, officials said. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the The post Teen arrested in shooting death at Coachella party appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Awaiting Retrial in Palm Springs Slaying Killed in Jail
(CNS) – A 41-year-old man awaiting a retrial in the slaying of a retired Palm Springs art dealer was killed in jail, allegedly by a fellow inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, is accused of killing Kaushal Niroula during...
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee
A felon suspected of gunning down a 58-year-old man in Menifee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Arturo Recinos of Menifee was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in connection with the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar Tuesday. In addition to murder, Recinos was booked for...
mynewsla.com
Charges Filed Against Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession
A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs was charged Wednesday with allegedly possessing a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. Sean Hatley, 44, was charged with being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
Police find 7,000+ fentanyl pills, $1,000 cash during traffic stop in San Bernardino
A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday. Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said. Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle. […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who died and a woman who was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
L.A. Weekly
One Dead after Motorcycle Crash on Highway 138 [Hesperia, CA]
24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Accident near Rainbow Bridge Road. The incident happened around 9:12 a.m., just west of Rainbow Bridge Road on August 28th. Investigators say the collision involved a white 2014 BMW S1000RR motorcycle, a white 2022 Toyota Camry, and a Honda motorcycle. Per reports, the Camry was...
