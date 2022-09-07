ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

inforney.com

Tyler ISD official: Dealing with potential threats has always been 'No. 1 priority'

Following a recent incident involving a firearm at Tyler High School, Tyler ISD officials this week emphasized that safety is among the district’s top priorities. Jeff Millslagle, director of safety and security, said the district takes any threat “very seriously,” especially those dealing with gun violence. He said the district’s law enforcement team is designed to address these types of situations as soon as they happen.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD held special meeting to discuss elementary school abuse allegations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Independent School District had a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the former six employees indicted for abuse and accused of being violent toward special needs students. Former district employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart Elementary last school year. According to the agenda for […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas teachers say new tax break ‘does not make a difference’

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in 20 years, teachers can deduct more for school supplies. According to the IRS, teachers will now be able to deduct up to $300 for out-of-pocket classroom expenses in 2022, up from $250. According to Velma Penny Elementary School Principal Kaela Deslatte,...
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot

We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gregg County Fair Kickoff

Nelson, a 30-year firefighter with Winona VFD, has been contacting his insurance company daily for word on when action will be taken. Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School hosted their...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

New East Texas Food Bank mobile pantry coming to Frankston

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be offering a new mobile pantry with fresh produce and meat in Frankston. The mobile pantry will be available the second Tuesday of every month beginning Sept. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Frankston located at 161 Weldon St.
FRANKSTON, TX
KLTV

TxDOT releases maintenance reports for week of Sept. 12

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT announced its maintenance schedules and constructions project updates for the Tyler District and East Texas during the week of Sept. 12. Tyler Maintenance will be performing mill and inlay on Spur 248, starting near Old Omen Rd. on Monday and Tuesday and moving towards LP 323 to remainder of the week. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch work at various locations throughout the county.
TYLER, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

New doctor added to hospital staff

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Woman whose stolen vehicle ran out of gas in Lindale gets 2 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who stole a vehicle in Illinois and ran out of gas on I-20 in Lindale has accepted a two-year prison sentence. Chrysoula Chilcott Caragonne, 60, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s courtroom Friday. Caragonne...
LINDALE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

