Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
Tyler ISD official: Dealing with potential threats has always been 'No. 1 priority'
Following a recent incident involving a firearm at Tyler High School, Tyler ISD officials this week emphasized that safety is among the district’s top priorities. Jeff Millslagle, director of safety and security, said the district takes any threat “very seriously,” especially those dealing with gun violence. He said the district’s law enforcement team is designed to address these types of situations as soon as they happen.
Man Hopes to Make Longview, Texas a New Bluebonnet Capital–Wanna Help?
One Longview, Texas man wants to make one of our East Texas cities a new Bluebonnet Capital in Texas. And honestly, I'd love to see us all try this in Tyler, Kilgore, Lindale, Athens, and all over East Texas. It's just so refreshing, isn't it? What a contrast to the...
Longview ISD held special meeting to discuss elementary school abuse allegations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Independent School District had a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the former six employees indicted for abuse and accused of being violent toward special needs students. Former district employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart Elementary last school year. According to the agenda for […]
KLTV
East Texas teachers say new tax break ‘does not make a difference’
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in 20 years, teachers can deduct more for school supplies. According to the IRS, teachers will now be able to deduct up to $300 for out-of-pocket classroom expenses in 2022, up from $250. According to Velma Penny Elementary School Principal Kaela Deslatte,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
KLTV
Longview’s Jalen Hale makes long catch for touchdown against Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against Tyler Legacy, Longview’s Jalen Hale makes a long catch and runs into the end zone to score.
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
KLTV
Gregg County Fair Kickoff
Nelson, a 30-year firefighter with Winona VFD, has been contacting his insurance company daily for word on when action will be taken. Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School hosted their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Panola County turns orange in honor of 4-year-old who passed away from cancer
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Students and community members plan to wear orange at Friday night’s Carthage football game in honor of a four-year-old girl who recently passed away from cancer. Students at Beckville and Gary schools have also planned to wear orange in her honor. According to her obituary,...
KLTV
New East Texas Food Bank mobile pantry coming to Frankston
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be offering a new mobile pantry with fresh produce and meat in Frankston. The mobile pantry will be available the second Tuesday of every month beginning Sept. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Frankston located at 161 Weldon St.
Portion of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church blocked due to rollover, pin-in crash
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are responding to a pin-in crash in which the vehicle overturned on Troup Highway. According to Tyler Police Dept., the crash occurred around 11 a.m., in the 1600 block of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church. Police have blocked off lanes heading toward...
Major accident in Wood County shuts down SH 154
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is reporting a crash on SH 154 just east of FM 14. According to the report, both lanes of SH 154 are blocked with no timeline set for reopening at this time. KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Gregg County Fair kicks off 72nd year Friday night
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Fair kicks off Friday night. It runs through Sept. 17. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Stephanie Leonard about the Gregg County Fair, and the fried food she is selling there.
KLTV
TxDOT releases maintenance reports for week of Sept. 12
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT announced its maintenance schedules and constructions project updates for the Tyler District and East Texas during the week of Sept. 12. Tyler Maintenance will be performing mill and inlay on Spur 248, starting near Old Omen Rd. on Monday and Tuesday and moving towards LP 323 to remainder of the week. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch work at various locations throughout the county.
ssnewstelegram.com
New doctor added to hospital staff
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please.
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler Fire Department celebrates arrival of new firefighting aircraft
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum tags along at Ray Barnard’s 101st Birthday party held at the East Texas Oil Museum. His friend Reece Nichols takes him through the museum where he shares stories of the New London explosion in 1937, and his time as a roughneck in Kuwait and Brazil.
KLTV
Woman whose stolen vehicle ran out of gas in Lindale gets 2 years
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who stole a vehicle in Illinois and ran out of gas on I-20 in Lindale has accepted a two-year prison sentence. Chrysoula Chilcott Caragonne, 60, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s courtroom Friday. Caragonne...
“Highly Intoxicated” Longview, TX Man Calls Cops On Himself, Ends Up In Jail
September 7th is considered "National Beer Lovers Day" and apparently a man from Longview had one too many and decided to take himself to jail after going somewhere he wasn't supposed to. We take you to Harrison County where police there said that they received a phone call last night...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
Comments / 1