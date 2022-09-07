CHICAGO (CBS) -- The wait is over. Bears football is back and that means the return of three things to watch when they host the 49ers in the season opener.Battle of Young QuarterbacksWe have to start with the quarterback position. And I'm not just talking about Justin Fields although, make no mistake all eyes will be on him. His counterpart for the Niners, Trey Lance, isn't just a fellow second-year QB who only played in six games. He was drafted third overall, eight spots ahead of Fields. It will be a measuring stick for both QBs and a chance for Fields...

