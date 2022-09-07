Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
Bears vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The wait is over. Bears football is back and that means the return of three things to watch when they host the 49ers in the season opener.Battle of Young QuarterbacksWe have to start with the quarterback position. And I'm not just talking about Justin Fields although, make no mistake all eyes will be on him. His counterpart for the Niners, Trey Lance, isn't just a fellow second-year QB who only played in six games. He was drafted third overall, eight spots ahead of Fields. It will be a measuring stick for both QBs and a chance for Fields...
Sorry, Dak Prescott: Cowboys fans are right to worry about injury
Dallas Cowboys fans can finally relax, as quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury was apparently nothing to worry about long-term. Prescott and Dallas take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season on Sunday Night Football. It’s a tough draw for the Cowboys, who are already reeling along the offensive line with Tyron Smith out long-term.
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game
The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited by ankle, will play Sunday
Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."
Christian McCaffrey Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Clear
The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is set to get underway this weekend. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to play his old team in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, Panthers star Christian McCaffrey shared his thoughts on the team's new...
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
Here's the most popular NFL team in the US and every state, based on Google search data
Google Trends data reveals the most-searched NFL teams in each state, plus the No. 1-searched team across the nation.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
