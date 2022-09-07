ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

Everyone Involved in AEW All Out Backstage Fight Officially Suspended, CM Punk Update

As PWMania.com previously reported, an external third-party investigation is being conducted into the backstage brawl between CM Punk and members of The Elite. F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed additional information about the situation. Meltzer said, “Everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, plus Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Ace Steel was also taken off and CM Punk’s situation should be clear soon. It’s all pending the completion of the investigation. There were neutral parties who saw everything and their versions are likely going to determine how this all plays out.”
WWE
PWMania

MJF Involved in Backstage Brawl Investigation Between CM Punk and The Elite

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is currently an investigation being conducted by a third party into the brawl that occurred after the AEW All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson. The promotion has decided to take disciplinary action against several wrestlers,...
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Night Five Results: Okada, Tanahashi & Honma Beat TMDK

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Burning Spirit tour from Ibaraki Lily Arena MITO (Mito Civic Gymnasium). Here are results, via Fightful:. * Yuto Nakajima beat Akio Fujita. * Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & EVIL beat Ryohei Oiwa, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto. * Master Wato,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Where MJF Was During Backstage AEW All Out Melee

More details continue to trickle out concerning the backstage fight that allegedly took place following AEW's All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday. Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that in addition to Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh, none other than the just-returned Maxwell Jacob Friedman was present during the scuffle.
WWE
411mania.com

MLW Announces Partnership With Management Company Range Sports

Sports Illustrated reports that Major League Wrestling has announced a partnership with Range Sports, a division of management company Range Media Partners. RMP is known for its work in film, television and music, with Range Sports as the newest addition. Will Funk will serve as the president of Range Sports....
BUSINESS
411mania.com

WWE Executives Reportedly Get Bigger Deals Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the four highest-ranking WWE executives got bigger deals with the company. It was noted that most of the money for executives comes from performance and stock grants, meaning it’s higher than the base. As...
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans

As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre

As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
WWE
ClutchPoints

‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement

Folks, it’s officially official: CM Punk has been removed as AEW World Champion. Now, as you may or may not know, this has been a long time coming, as Punk has been on a tear since he returned to AEW in August and the tension surrounding the situation reached a fever pitch during the media […] The post ‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 9.9.22

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. It’s the second night of the Tournament Of Champions and the best thing that can happen to this show is a hot match to make some of the last week go away. That is what they did on Dynamite but Rampage is a bit of a trickier subject. We do get Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara this week though and that should be enough. Let’s get to it.
BUFFALO, NY
PWMania

MJF Threatens to Take AEW World Title to WWE, Namedrops Triple H, Cody Rhodes and Nick Khan

MJF cut his first promo since his return at AEW All Out shortly after Tony Khan made the announcement regarding the AEW titles. The Buffalo fans responded favorably to MJF by giving him a massive babyface reaction. When he proclaimed that he is better than Moses and that he intends to win the AEW World Title, the crowd responded enthusiastically with loud cheers.
WWE
411mania.com

Details On Backstage Mood At AEW Dynamite, Mentions Of All Out Drama Not Permitted On Show

A new report provides some detail on the atmosphere backstage at AEW Dynamite following the drama that unfolded after Sunday’s All Out PPV. Fightful Select reports that the there was a “much more positive vibe” after the show. One member of the roster noted that it could not have been much worse than the general chaos from the previous days and said that the drama from the All Out media scrum and fight was “out of sight, out of mind” for a lot of the roster as they just wanted to work.
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s Retro Review: ECW Hardcore Heaven ’97

-We continue along as I get to ECW’s PPV from August of 97. Next up is In Your House: Ground Zero followed by Fall Brawl. As I mentioned I plan to finish out the rest of 1997 and then I will see if I want to continue to 1998 or jump to another time period. I know my friend wants me to get to 80s NWA/JCP and I have always had the idea of going through each Starrcade like I did with WrestleMania. We will see where it goes. Let’s get to it!
WWE

