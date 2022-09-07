Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Rays' Yu Chang: Designated for assignment
Chang was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The move clears space for Wander Franco (wrist) to return from the injured list. Chang hit a respectable .260/.305/.385 (good for a 102 wRC+) in 36 games this season but still owns a poor 76 wRC+ for his career.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Removed for precautionary reasons
Staassi was removed from Friday's game against the Astros for precautionary reasons. It's unclear exactly what type of injury Stassi is dealing with, but he was unable to go a full nine innings . His status will be updated when more information is available.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Mets' Adonis Medina: Cast off 40-man roster
The Mets designated Medina for assignment Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Rather than calling Medina up from Triple-A Syracuse to give the team an extra arm out of the bullpen with Max Scherzer (side) going on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the Mets opted to bypass Medina for a promotion and drop him from the 40-man roster. The Mets will use the open spot on fellow reliever Alex Claudio, whose contract was selected from Syracuse in advance of Wednesday's twin bill in Pittsburgh. Prior to being optioned to Syracuse on Sunday, Medina yielded 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in his final two relief appearances for New York.
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: On bench for nightcap
Kepler (hip) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Kepler was scratched from the lineup Monday due to hip tightness and is absent from the starting nine for both games of Wednesday's twin bill. Kyle Garlick will take over in right field and bat sixth for Minnesota in Game 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Offensive explosion in rout
Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in a 14-2 win Thursday in Oakland. Gonzalez singled and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fifth and smashed a three-run homer in the sixth. It was his first four-hit game of his career and his second game with at least three hits in his last five starts. After struggling with a .198/.282/.339 slash line in 33 games for Triple-A Charlotte before his promotion, the 25-year-old has attacked big-league pitching, posting a .339/.356/.500 line in 15 contests. He's started 11 of Chicago's last 12 games and should continue to see regular playing time over the next couple of weeks.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in three runs
Cruz went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, one run scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals. Cruz ripped a two-run triple and scored a run in the fifth inning before knocking an RBI single in the eighth. The electrifying rookie is starting to heat up down the stretch; he's now 12-for-30 (.400) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI through seven games this month. However, he's also struck out nine times while not drawing a walk during that stretch after another pair of strikeouts Friday. Cruz's season slash line has improved to .226/.273/.457 through 260 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Delivers winning hit
Henderson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox. Henderson stepped up with a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning, which stood as the game-winning hit. It was his third multi-hit effort in 10 games as a major-leaguer. The infielder is slashing .306/.359/.472 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles through 39 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Padres' Juan Soto: Leaves after HBP
Sot was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch in the upper back, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Soto initially remained in the contest after the hit-by-pitch but was lifted a couple innings later. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Padres update his status.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Sits against southpaw
Bleday will sit against lefty David Peterson and the Mets on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleday has held more than a strict platoon role, but he's now been on the bench against four of the last five southpaws the Marlins have faced. He owns a 108 wRC+ against righties and a 53 wRC+ against lefties (albeit in just 34 plate appearances), so he could continue sitting frequently against same-sided pitching down the stretch. Bryan De La Cruz will be the Marlins' center fielder Friday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Heads back to minors
The Giants optioned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Even though the righty-hitting Johnson started in the outfield in each of the last three games during a lefty-heavy part of the Giants' schedule, San Francisco didn't have room for him on the roster with the team in need of extra relief arm following Tuesday's bullpen day. Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A to replace Johnson on the 28-man active roster.
Diamondbacks’ Daulton Varsho says his future is pointing ‘towards the outfield’
For years, Daulton Varsho viewed himself as a catcher. He was passionate about the position, loved the feeling of having control over a game and enjoyed being in the middle of the action. But for the past couple of years Varsho’s perception of himself — and of his future at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Not cleared for baseball activities
Carpenter (foot) underwent X-rays on Wednesday that showed healing, but he hasn't yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Carpenter has been sidelined with a broken foot for just under a month, but he didn't require surgery to address the issue. Although he's improving, his foot isn't yet healed to the point where he's able to resume baseball activities. The 36-year-old is slated to undergo another X-ray in 10-to-14 days, but he's running out of time to return during the regular season.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains out of lineup
Robert (hand) isn't starting Thursday against the Athletics. Robert is dealing with a bruised left hand and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Whether he's available off the bench Thursday remains to be seen, but Adam Engel will start in center field and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Deployed as bulk reliever
Wilson didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, working six innings as a bulk reliever and giving up four runs on seven hits, including two home runs. He struck out three without walking a batter. The right-hander entered the game in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Royals' Michael Taylor: On bench Wednesday
Taylor isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians. Taylor had multi-hit performances in three of the last four games, going 7-for-15 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a strikeout across that span. Drew Waters will take his place in center field and bat eighth Wednesday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Impresses again in laugher
Cease (14-6) earned the victory Thursday in Oakland, striking out nine in six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks in a 14-2 win. Cease made it look easy Thursday, allowing just one baserunner to reach second base and punching out nine. He's allowed only four hits and four walks while fanning 16 in 15 scoreless innings in September. In Thursday's outing, he passed the 200 strikeout mark for the second consecutive season. The 26-year-old's ERA has dropped to 2.06 for the year and he's certainly in contention for the American League Cy Young award. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Colorado.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Spotted in walking boot postgame
Oliver (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Oliver had to leave Thursday's contest after he sustained an unspecified ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 2021 first-round pick attempted to return early on in the second half, but he was able to play just three additional defensive snaps before sitting out the remainder of Buffalo's season-opening win. Oliver's timeline for a return is currently unclear heading into the Bills' next matchup against the Titans on Sept. 19.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Estimated as limited participant
Shepard (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants didn't hold a traditional practice Thursday, so Shepard will be listed as limited for the second day in a row after his reps were capped during Wednesday's session. Shepard will look to upgrade to full activity Friday, which would bode well for his chances of being cleared to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Titans.
Comments / 0