FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
CBS Sports
Rays' Yu Chang: Designated for assignment
Chang was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The move clears space for Wander Franco (wrist) to return from the injured list. Chang hit a respectable .260/.305/.385 (good for a 102 wRC+) in 36 games this season but still owns a poor 76 wRC+ for his career.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Removed for precautionary reasons
Staassi was removed from Friday's game against the Astros for precautionary reasons. It's unclear exactly what type of injury Stassi is dealing with, but he was unable to go a full nine innings . His status will be updated when more information is available.
MLB・
4 takeaways from St. Louis Cardinals series split with Nationals
The Cardinals split a four-game set with the Nationals, leaving a feeling that more could have been done. The Cardinals had moments where they looked good, followed by moments of looking terrible. They lost Monday 0-6. The Cardinals won Tuesday 4-1 and Wednesday 6-5. They lost Thursday, 11-6. The Cardinals...
CBS Sports
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Sent down Wednesday
Brujan (undisclosed) was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Brujan sustained a minor injury Monday against the Rays, but he should be back to full health since he was demoted rather than being placed on the injured list. Over three games during his week in the big leagues, he went 0-for-1 with a run and a stolen base. Brandon Lowe (triceps/elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Mark Appel: Lands on injured list
Appel was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday due to an elbow injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Appel has been in the minors for just over a month, but he's now dealing with an elbow issue that will sideline him for at least a week. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's able to return after a minimal IL stint remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Mets' Adonis Medina: Cast off 40-man roster
The Mets designated Medina for assignment Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Rather than calling Medina up from Triple-A Syracuse to give the team an extra arm out of the bullpen with Max Scherzer (side) going on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the Mets opted to bypass Medina for a promotion and drop him from the 40-man roster. The Mets will use the open spot on fellow reliever Alex Claudio, whose contract was selected from Syracuse in advance of Wednesday's twin bill in Pittsburgh. Prior to being optioned to Syracuse on Sunday, Medina yielded 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in his final two relief appearances for New York.
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: On bench for nightcap
Kepler (hip) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Kepler was scratched from the lineup Monday due to hip tightness and is absent from the starting nine for both games of Wednesday's twin bill. Kyle Garlick will take over in right field and bat sixth for Minnesota in Game 2.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in three runs
Cruz went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, one run scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals. Cruz ripped a two-run triple and scored a run in the fifth inning before knocking an RBI single in the eighth. The electrifying rookie is starting to heat up down the stretch; he's now 12-for-30 (.400) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI through seven games this month. However, he's also struck out nine times while not drawing a walk during that stretch after another pair of strikeouts Friday. Cruz's season slash line has improved to .226/.273/.457 through 260 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Delivers winning hit
Henderson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox. Henderson stepped up with a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning, which stood as the game-winning hit. It was his third multi-hit effort in 10 games as a major-leaguer. The infielder is slashing .306/.359/.472 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles through 39 plate appearances.
FOX Sports
Haase leads Tigers against the Royals following 5-hit performance
Detroit Tigers (51-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-81, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8...
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Out again for nightcap
Manager Buck Showalter confirmed after the Mets' 5-1 win over the Pirates in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader that Marte (hand) won't be available for the second game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After exiting Tuesday's loss in the series opener in Pittsburgh when he was hit on the right...
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Heads back to minors
The Giants optioned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Even though the righty-hitting Johnson started in the outfield in each of the last three games during a lefty-heavy part of the Giants' schedule, San Francisco didn't have room for him on the roster with the team in need of extra relief arm following Tuesday's bullpen day. Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A to replace Johnson on the 28-man active roster.
CBS Sports
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Sits against southpaw
Bleday will sit against lefty David Peterson and the Mets on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleday has held more than a strict platoon role, but he's now been on the bench against four of the last five southpaws the Marlins have faced. He owns a 108 wRC+ against righties and a 53 wRC+ against lefties (albeit in just 34 plate appearances), so he could continue sitting frequently against same-sided pitching down the stretch. Bryan De La Cruz will be the Marlins' center fielder Friday.
CBS Sports
Reds' Albert Almora: DFA'd by Cincy
Almora was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Almora has a .223/.282/.349 slash line with five home runs, 29 RBI and 26 runs in 64 games for Cincinnati this year, but he's now been removed from the 26-man and 40-man rosters. The 28-year-old could report to Triple-A Louisville or elect free agency if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Not cleared for baseball activities
Carpenter (foot) underwent X-rays on Wednesday that showed healing, but he hasn't yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Carpenter has been sidelined with a broken foot for just under a month, but he didn't require surgery to address the issue. Although he's improving, his foot isn't yet healed to the point where he's able to resume baseball activities. The 36-year-old is slated to undergo another X-ray in 10-to-14 days, but he's running out of time to return during the regular season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Full participant Wednesday
Brightwell (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Brightwell was sidelined for the Giants' second preseason contest but returned to action for the finale and will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The second-year return man is expected to operate as a depth running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he'll get most of his snaps on special teams.
CBS Sports
Mets' Yoan Lopez: Activated as 29th man
The Mets recalled Lopez from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. He'll be designated as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates and is expected to be returned to Syracuse on Thursday. Over his eight relief appearances with the Mets this season spanning 11 innings, Lopez has delivered a 5.73 ERA and 1.73 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Set for MRI on hamstring
Moore injured his hamstring in Thursday's practice and is set to undergo an MRI, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The extent of the issue is unknown after Moore missed time in the preseason with an undisclosed injury, but the second-year wide receiver will be evaluated further to get a sense of his availability for Week 1 against the Chiefs. The Cardinals already will be without DeAndre Hopkins due to his six-game suspension and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on Sunday, so the team's current healthy options at the position are Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.
