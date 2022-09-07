KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager connected to a January murder will be sentenced in November for his part in the tragedy. Zachary Walker, 19, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had originally been charged with five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a defaced firearm and one count of possession of marijuana more than one pound. Those charges were dropped in exchange for a no contest plea.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO