Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
One injured in 4 vehicle crash in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a four vehicle crash in Hastings Friday afternoon. The Hastings Police Department (HPD) said emergency personnel responded to a crash at Highway 281 and Kansas Avenue. They said one vehicle turned in front of southbound traffic, leading to the crash.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested after threatening with a gun
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after he reportedly threatened someone with a gun. According to Kearney Police, officers arrested 22-year-old Raider Arabie after he got into an argument with someone who was helping him move on Wednesday over on Meadow Lane in the west part of Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Smoke detectors alert occupants in early morning fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nobody was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Kearney. Just before 2:30 a.m., the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 300 block of East Lawn Trailer Court for a reported structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters had to deal with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
KSNB Local4
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager connected to a January murder will be sentenced in November for his part in the tragedy. Zachary Walker, 19, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had originally been charged with five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a defaced firearm and one count of possession of marijuana more than one pound. Those charges were dropped in exchange for a no contest plea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested with drugs after pursuit
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drug charges are pending against a Kearney man arrested after a high speed chase and foot pursuit in rural Buffalo County. The Nebraska State Patrol says Randall Lizer, 49, was arrested early Wednesday morning for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer. Investigators found eight pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
1011now.com
Man hospitalized after fiery crash in Fillmore County
FILLMORE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas truck driver is in the hospital after his semi rolled and started on fire in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff says the accident happened around 11:30 Wednesday night near the intersection of Highways 81 and 74 about six miles south of Geneva. The sheriff said a semi-tractor towing several semi-trailers went out of control, rolled and caught fire. The driver, Benjamin Neto, 55, Keene, TX, was able to escape the cabin, but still suffered burn injuries.
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
KSNB Local4
380 lbs of marijuana seized near Waco
WACO, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after locating more than 380 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco. “At approximately 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed multiple traffic violations on an eastbound Chrysler van one mile east of the Waco exit,” the release states. “During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after man found safe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled after a south-central Nebraska man was found safe. The Webster County Sheriff’s office was attempting to locate a 44-year-old who was last seen Friday at 2:30 a.m. at 602 Michigan Ave. in Inavale, Nebraska - an unincorporated community in western Webster County.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football edges out Norfolk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island hosted Norfolk for their Friday night matchup. GISH wins a close one 20-16. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
gifamilyradio.com
Accident In Merrick Co Leads To Arrest
Over Labor Day weekend, Deputies in Merrick Co. responded to a one vehicle rollover accident on Highway 39 near FF Road. Preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 39 when vehicle crossed the centerline, entering the east ditch and colliding with fence lines, then rolling twice before coming to a rest upright in a tree line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
$22,000 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21.
KSNB Local4
GIPS quashes rumors about Gates, Seedling Mile schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Friday said social media traffic about the futures of the Gates and Seedling Mile Elementary Schools was false and that the rumors were causing “collateral damage and confusion.”. In a press release late Friday afternoon, the district said that the...
York News-Times
Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal
YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in York County. This past week, Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, was sentenced for the second time in York County for drug-related offenses.
NebraskaTV
GIPS: Former GI mayor's claim on elementary schools closing false
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Despite a claim by a former Grand Island mayor, Grand Island Public Schools says Gates and Seedling Mile Elementary schools are not going anywhere. In a Facebook post, former mayor Jeremy Jensen urged parents of the two schools to email their Board of Education representative and "ask them if they can assure you that those schools will be open next year."
KSNB Local4
Northwest football falls by two to Seward
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest football played its first “home” game of the year Friday against Seward. The catch? The Vikings played at Hastings College while their turf remains unfinished. The Bluejays beat the Vikings 24-22. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings football loses close one to Lincoln Pius X
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings flew the coop to take on Lincoln Pius X for the first time in 15 years. It was a low-scoring Friday night game but Hastings loses a close one, 9-7. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
iheart.com
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Webster County man
(Webster County, NE) -- An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing Webster County man. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Webster County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate Matthew E. Schoel. Schoel is described as a 44 year old white man, 6'0" 250 lbs, Blue Eyes, Black Hair, no teeth. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown pants.
KSNB Local4
Scam Alert of the Week: Fake Checks
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week dives into more of a rare scam, but one that’s grown over the last few years. Fake checks are becoming more commonplace, particularly for existing businesses as well as those looking to set up a business on their own. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau says it usually happens between a supposed parent company and an aspiring business owner who trusts the offer and the money being provided to them to get started.
Comments / 0