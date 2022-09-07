ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Comments / 4

james bowen
2d ago

A criminal is a criminal. Regardless of age. Paying a juvenile Criminal is a crime. Many innocent People are run over and injured in Yakima County, most don't even get $25000 for life changing permanent injuries.This is a travesty of Justice.

Reply
6
Related
KIMA TV

Yak Police Chief praises SWAT, warns of record traffic deaths

YAKIMA -- Chief Matthew Murray has written a letter to the community addressing some currently public safety issues in Yakima. And ways in which he feels the department is succeeding and improving. The text reads:. "As your Chief of Police, I continually work to advance the relationship between the Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Zillah home invasion suspect identified, still at large

ZILLAH -- The Zillah home invasion suspect has been identified as 45 year-old, Jason John-Seabrook Moss. Police have obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charges of 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Kidnapping, 2nd Degree Assault, Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
ZILLAH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand

YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
TOPPENISH, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Arrested After Alleged Rape 15-Years-Ago

A 61-year-old Yakima man has been arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Rape after an alleged incident 15-years-ago. Yakima Police issued a news release saying they wanted to highlight the case to serve as "a reminder that sexual assault crimes can be reported many years after the incident has occurred"
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Guns
Yakima Herald Republic

Zillah man pleads guilty to raping woman he lured to his home

A 24-year-old Zillah man accused of luring a woman to his home and raping her has pleaded guilty. Originally charged with first-degree rape, Josue Raul Gonzalez pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree rape in Yakima County Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will drop charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault by strangulation and harassing a criminal justice participant.
ZILLAH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape

A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
TRI-CITIES, WA
News Talk KIT

Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge

A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima domestic violence incident leads to SWAT stand-off

YAKIMA -- A stand-off with swat could have ended tragically, but today everyone is unhurt. Over the weekend, Yakima Police officers responded to a call on the 500 block of S 12th Street. Officers say a domestic violence assault suspect, 21-year-old Jose Rivera, barricaded himself in the house and refused...
YAKIMA, WA
KOMO News

Yakima drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years

YAKIMA-- A 35 year-old man, Michael Ryan Shoemaker, from Yakima has been sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking. Shoemaker is charged with Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Pure (Actual) Methamphetamine. He is sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison and a five-year term of...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy