ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Recipes For Love And Murder’ On Acorn TV, Where A Columnist Combines Recipes, Advice, And A Murder Investigation

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdLYc_0hlwADrE00

Acorn TV has made its name via many, many series that we think of as light mysteries; there are murders, sure, but there’s a sense of humor, a sense of place and a sense of character. What we don’t often see in their shows is a season-long story arc. A new mystery series that takes place in a remote region of South Africa looks like a promising combination of the light-mystery format, with a season-long arc.
RECIPIES FOR LOVE AND MURDER : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: A woman walks down the front stairs of her house, holding a rooster. She grabs an axe. We hear the rooster yell offscreen, but the axe isn’t for him; the woman is using it to chop down some fruit.

The Gist: Maria Purvis (Maria Doyle Kennedy) is living in a small town in the Karoo region in South Africa, and for the last seven years she’s written a recipe column for the local paper. But one morning, as she comes into work with an ostrich pie, her editor, Hattie Wilson (Jennifer Steyn), tells her that her column is going to be dropped in favor of an advice column. “Hattie Maria,” as she’s known to her readers, offers to write the column, but has friendly competition in the newspaper’s young and daring reporter, Jessie September (Kylie Fisher).

In Karoo, the most heinous crime that usually happens is a drunk guy stealing a tractor, which Chief Detective Khaya Meyer (Tony Kgoroge) and Constable Piet (Elton Landrew) are currently investigating, along with Warrant Officer Arno Greeff (Regardt Snyman), who seems to have a thing for Jesse.

One of the letters Maria gets is by a woman (Tinarie van Wyk Loots) who talks about her abusive husband (Bennie Fourie), a new relationship she’s fostering with a female friend (Daneel Van Der Walt). When her husband purposely shoots the ducks she and her friend were feeding, she wonders if she should have a funeral for them. Maria’s response more or less tells her to bide her time until she can leave him, and also gives a recipe for a fantastic mutton curry.

Maria has some experience, as we see in a flashback to Scotland in 2008, where she’s serving dinner to her unappreciative husband. When she sees that the online version of the column has her last name on it, she insists it be changed to “Hattie Maria,” but someone back in Scotland has already seen Maria Purvis’ name for the first time in many years.

Maria’s column more popular than Jessie’s, which means she has the advice column job. And a follow-up letter indicates that the original letter writer is going to take her advice. After Jessie trails an ambulance and finds the body of Martine Burger being carried out of her home, with her husband Dirk in distress, Maria makes the connection between this case and her letter writer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flUeK_0hlwADrE00
Photo: Acorn TV

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Though the mystery being investigated in Recipes For Love And Murder is more of a continuous season-long arc, something a bit unusual for Acorn’s shows, the show’s lightly-dramatic, small-town feeling is similar to what we’ve seen in Acorn shows like Signora Volpe and Agatha Raisin.

Our Take: Recipes For Love And Murder is based on Sally Andrew’s novels that feature Tannie Maria solving mysteries while writing her popular recipe/advice column. It takes the light mystery format and shakes things up a little bit, not only by stretching the mystery over its ten-episode run but by integrating the letters she gets, showing the letter writer talking to the camera in the words he or she uses in the letter, and showing their situation playing in various scenes.

We’ve seen Maria Doyle Kennedy in many recent series — Kin, Outlander, Orphan Black — and she always gives a performance that makes her feel like we’ve known her character for a long time. Sometimes that means warmth, but other times it just means she gives her character an air of familiarity and relatability that connects with the viewer. That’s the feeling we get with Tannie Maria. She’s obviously an expat in Karoo, and we’re going to see enough bits from her past to find out why she decamped to South Africa after a life in Scotland. There’s obviously a dark element to it, but how dark is yet to be known.

But the version of Tannie Maria we see in Karoo is a warm, caring woman who very obviously uses her passion for food as her love language. As we see her making the curry that she used for her first advice column, Kennedy shows the attention and care that Tannie Maria puts into picking the ingredients and putting the dish together. That care and passion is her entryway into investigating Marine Burger’s death, and it’ll be interesting to see her team up with both Jessie and Chief Detective Meyer to get to the bottom of the murder, and any other murders that may occur while the investigation is going on.

It seems obvious that it might be Dirk, or perhaps her girlfriend Anna Pretorius, that did the deed. But that seems way too straightforward, and it’ll be intriguing to watch the small town secrets that get revealed as Maria unravels this and other mysteries.

Sex and Skin: Nothing in the first episode.

Parting Shot: Meyer comes into the newspaper office right after Pretorius does, looking for help for Maria. He wants Pretorius to come with him about the murder, but she head butts him and tries to resist before being subdued. Maria sheepishly eats a cookie she brought into the office.

Sleeper Star: Kylie Fisher brings a tiny bit of grit to the show as Jessie, who is trying to advance a serious journalism career in Karoo, where it seems that there isn’t any real news.

Most Pilot-y Line: The newspaper office is in the back of a butcher shop, so when Hattie’s young lunch date comes to pick her up, he claims he’s there to buy sausages. “Let’s go see if it’s good quality sausage,” she says. That’s actually about as dirty as things get in the whole episode.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Recipes For Love And Murder is carried by a warm performance from Kennedy and a surprisingly gritty turn by Fisher. But the story takes turns that involve the viewer in its season-long arc, even if the tone is similar to the light-drama, light-comedic one that we see with most of the mystery shows on Acorn.

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 On Netflix, Where Terry Silver Becomes A Common Enemy To Danny, Johnny And Everyone Else

The idea that any show on Netflix can get to a fifth season almost seems unfathomable, especially a show that started its life on a OTT service that no longer has scripted fare (meaning, YouTube). But Netflix knows what it has in Cobra Kai: A well-written series that balances nostalgia with nuanced characters and a low-made-high-stakes story. But the end of the show’s fourth season upped the stakes by making things real, at least as real as a show built around karate kids can get. How will that translate to the show’s fifth season?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Christmas Secret Free Online

Best sites to watch The Christmas Secret - Last updated on Sep 10, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Christmas Secret online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Christmas Secret on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘History 101: Season 2’ on Netflix, a Documentary Series That Condenses Complex Topics Into 20-Minute Info-nuggets

After a two-year hiatus, Netflix series History 101 returns with 10 episodes about highly generalized warm-topic fodder like MP3s, high fructose corn syrup and credit cards. Clocking in at a smidge over 20 minutes per episode, this could be TL;DR: The Series, since it’s so good at condensing fairly complex topics into bite-sized infotainment nuggets that are zingy in their visual presentation, more fun than reading Wikipedia and should conclude with “For more information on Grand Funk, consult your school library!” The first season, which debuted in 2020, must’ve garnered enough viewership to warrant a second, so let’s dip into the first new episode, about GPS, and see if the series warrants further watching.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Doyle Kennedy
Decider.com

‘Peppa Pig’ Introduces Lesbian Polar Bear Couple, Marking Series’ First-Ever Same-Sex Family

Peppa Pig is breaking new ground and introducing a same-sex couple on the hit British TV show. The popular children’s program featured a lesbian polar bear couple in an episode that aired on the UK’s Channel 5 on Tuesday (September 6), NBC News reports. The episode, which is titled “Families”, marks the first time the show has included a same-sex family in its nearly 20-year run. Penny the Polar Bear describes her family to Peppa in the episode, telling her friend, “I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mommy and my other mommy. One mommy is a doctor and one mommy cooks...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Astral City: A Spiritual Journey Free Online

Cast: Werner Schünemann Renato Prieto Fernando Alves Pinto Rosanne Mulholland Inez Viana. The selfish Dr. André Luiz dies and awakes in the limbo called "Umbral". After a painful period in the gruesome swamp, he is rescued and brought in a white light to "Nosso Lar" (meaning "Our Home"). He finds a place of harmony, where people live in peace awaiting.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acorn Tv
Decider.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: Who is Adar? Is The Stranger Gandalf? And is Halbrand Secretly Sauron?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 is titled “Adar” and that is the name of a character we only see in shadow in the episode’s closing scene. Tolkien fans will know that Adar is the Sindarin word for Father and that Tolkien actually translated the Lord’s Prayer into “Ae Adar Nín” for kicks! But something tells us that there’s nothing holy about this new character. But who is Adar in The Lord of the Rings on Prime Video? What else did we learn about the Stranger’s (Daniel Weyman) true identity in The Lord of the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Recipes
Indy100

Behind the scenes footage shows King Charles holding back emotions after speech to nation

Behind the scenes footage of King Charles III’s first speech to the nation after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has been revealed. The clip, taken after the monarch addressed millions around the world on Friday, sees Charles in what appears to be an emotional mood.The footage, posted by the TikTok account royalfamilychannel, also sees Charles check with the team behind the camera and ask “am I done?”. It’s a candid moment which comes after the king spoke to the public and said: “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes Free Online

Cast: Basil Rathbone Nigel Bruce Ida Lupino Alan Marshal Terry Kilburn. Having once again avoided criminal conviction, Professor Moriarity develops a murderous plan to “finish off” his last major nemesis, Sherlock Holmes, by making him fail to prevent the perfect crime. Does it involve a family curse, the crown jewels of England, or something else…
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Voices: The way brands are jumping on the Queen’s death to promote their products is grim and ghoulish

The death of the Queen was always going to divide the nation. From royalists who romanticise every scrap of history to the anti-monarchists who want to abolish the crown, and all those in between who sit on the fence of indifference. It was always destined to be an inescapable and domineering historical moment, one that came into effect on 8th September when Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death.But what a lot of us didn’t see coming was unity. Not in what the Queen symbolised – that’s still a discourse waging on social media – but in our disbelief at...
U.K.
Tyla

Paddington pays tribute to the Queen after she dies aged 96

Paddington Bear has paid tribute to the Queen following her death on Thursday (8 September) after spending more than 70 years on the throne. A tweet shared by the fictional bear on Thursday evening sweetly read: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”. The Queen’s passing was confirmed by the...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sheng Wang: Sweet & Juicy’ On Netflix, A Laid-Back Comedian Leans Into His Moment In The Spotlight

Ali Wong hopes to do for Sheng Wang what Netflix did for her: make him a stand-up star. Wong not only makes her directorial debut, but also shows up onstage to introduce Wang for his first hour special, calling him “one of my best friends and one of my favorite comedians in the entire world.” His debut is a long time coming. Worth the wait?
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Be on Netflix?

There’s a lot, and I mean a lot, to love about the new season of Cobra Kai. Season 5 of Netflix’s beloved series not only delivers the requisite karate action we’ve grown to love, but it’s also really freaking funny. Prepare for a slew of Karate Kid callbacks, a bevy of hilarious pop culture references, and dynamic performances from Thomas Ian Griffith, (the nefarious Terry Silver), Yuji Okumoto (the reformed Chozen Toguchi), and, of course, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy