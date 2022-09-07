ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
Centre Daily

Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

View the original article to see embedded media. Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming. Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) South Carolina: As expected, the Gamecocks beat Georgia State, but Spencer Rattler had some miscues throwing the ball with 2 picks, and it was special teams that scored twice off blocked punts. Watch how USC's offensive line protects Rattler going forward and blocks for the run. The unit struggled badly a year ago, allowing 31 sacks.
247Sports

HawgSports Live: Arkansas vs. South Carolina Primer

Join HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy as he takes one last look at the upcoming Arkansas-South Carolina game before kickoff on Saturday. Today on the show, we'll get insider insight on the Gamecocks from TheBigSpur publisher JC Shurburtt. HawgSports is just $1 for your first month or 30% off for the...
Columbia, SC
WLTX.com

Dawn Staley responds to BYU report about racial slurs at Duke match

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she stands by her decision to cancel two games with BYU, despite a report that says there's no evidence the incident that led her to scrub the events ever took place. Staley issued a statement late Friday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Fox News

South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict hires new softball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College has named Brianna Billie as head softball coach, Benedict Director of Athletics Willie Washington has announced. Billie, a former standout player for the Lady Tigers, takes over for Loraine Dunbar, who will focus her duties as Assistant Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator for Benedict.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

USC legend A'ja Wilson is the WNBA's top player for the second straight year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks basketball legend A'ja Wilson is the 2022 WNBA Most Valuable Player, the second time she's won the league's highest award. The league announced Wednesday that Wilson, a member of the Las Vegas Aces, had earned MVP honors. She'd previously won the award in 2020, and is the seventh player to win the award multiple times.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC High School football game called early due to fight

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina

CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
CARLISLE, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
