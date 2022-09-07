Read full article on original website
Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
Centre Daily
Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming
View the original article to see embedded media. Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming. Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) South Carolina: As expected, the Gamecocks beat Georgia State, but Spencer Rattler had some miscues throwing the ball with 2 picks, and it was special teams that scored twice off blocked punts. Watch how USC's offensive line protects Rattler going forward and blocks for the run. The unit struggled badly a year ago, allowing 31 sacks.
HawgSports Live: Arkansas vs. South Carolina Primer
Join HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy as he takes one last look at the upcoming Arkansas-South Carolina game before kickoff on Saturday. Today on the show, we'll get insider insight on the Gamecocks from TheBigSpur publisher JC Shurburtt. HawgSports is just $1 for your first month or 30% off for the...
arkansasfight.com
Arkansas vs. South Carolina Football: Storylines, Time, TV channel, how to watch
Odds: Arkansas (-8) Time: 11 AM CST, Saturday Sept. 10th. •Arkansas is fresh of their first victory over a ranked team in a season opener since 1974. Which ended a streak of eight straight losses. Now, the Hogs are looking to put another streak to and end as they host...
USC Gamecock
Preview: South Carolina aiming for second win in SEC opener at No. 16 Arkansas
After an up-and-down week one performance, South Carolina starts conference play as it travels to take on No. 16 Arkansas for the first time since 2017. Arkansas is 13-10 all-time against South Carolina, but South Carolina has won the last three matchups. Blocking issues plagued the team against Georgia State...
Arkansas football: Sam Pittman respects South Carolina, Gamecocks' progress under Shane Beamer
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman respects South Carolina and the Gamecocks' program momentum under Shane Beamer heading into Saturday's game, one he expects to be a stiff challenge for the Razorbacks at home. “South Carolina has a really good team, hard-playing team, really good in all three phases," Pittman said. "Coach...
WLTX.com
Dawn Staley responds to BYU report about racial slurs at Duke match
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she stands by her decision to cancel two games with BYU, despite a report that says there's no evidence the incident that led her to scrub the events ever took place. Staley issued a statement late Friday,...
WLTX.com
USC legend George Rogers' biggest accomplishment? Being 'a Gamecock', he says
South Carolina Gamecocks legend George Rogers left it all on the football field, and then some, in his career. His many accolades are proof of that.
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Benedict hires new softball coach
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College has named Brianna Billie as head softball coach, Benedict Director of Athletics Willie Washington has announced. Billie, a former standout player for the Lady Tigers, takes over for Loraine Dunbar, who will focus her duties as Assistant Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator for Benedict.
Wiltfong Whiparound; USC dazzles recruits in week one
USC hosted several commits and top targets for the season-opening victory over Rice. We talk about that and who the Trojans are targeting to close their 2023 class in the video above. Lincoln Riley and his staff currently sit on the nation's No. 14 recruiting class.
abccolumbia.com
Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
Spring Valley-Ridge View game halted after fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local Midlands football game was stopped for fighting. The Friday night contest between Ridge View High School and Spring Valley High School was stopped sometime in the third quarter when a fight broke out in the stands. According to a tweet by the Richland County...
WLTX.com
USC legend A'ja Wilson is the WNBA's top player for the second straight year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks basketball legend A'ja Wilson is the 2022 WNBA Most Valuable Player, the second time she's won the league's highest award. The league announced Wednesday that Wilson, a member of the Las Vegas Aces, had earned MVP honors. She'd previously won the award in 2020, and is the seventh player to win the award multiple times.
wearecamdenhs.com
wach.com
SC High School football game called early due to fight
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
WYFF4.com
Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina
CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
Man who helped SC State University recover from financial troubles, Charlie Way, has died
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of former Board of Trustees Chairman Charles S. Way. Way died Tuesday at the age of 84, according to the university. He was named chairman of the new SC State Board of Trustees in 2015 after state lawmakers removed all previous members amid […]
WIS-TV
Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
