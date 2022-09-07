ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Marlins knock off Mets behind three hits from Garrett Cooper

Garrett Cooper went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk as the host Miami Marlins knocked off the New York Mets 6-3 on Friday night. Pete Alonso led New York with a two-run homer. Alonso has 33 homers and 108 RBIs this year. The Mets (87-52) entered Friday with...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
QUEENS, NY
ABC News

Alonso's homer not enough, Mets lose to Marlins 6-3

MIAMI -- Pete Alonso hit his 33rd home run but the New York Mets could not erase an early deficit and lost 6-3 to the Miami Marlins on Friday night. New York, which began the day clinging to a half-game lead in the NL East over Atlanta, squandered a pair of good scoring chances by grounding into double plays.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will square off in an NL East matchup on Friday night in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. New York had been the toast of the NL East for the […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL

