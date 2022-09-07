ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

9 Useful Interactive CLI Tools for Linux

If you are a software developer, sooner or later you’ll have to connect to a Linux machine to perform administrative tasks, access remote database servers, or deploy applications, among other things. Getting comfortable using the command-line interface (CLI) is a must if you want to be proficient with Linux. If you are looking into gaining confidence with Linux, here are 9 text-based user interface interactive tools that I found useful and that will help you get comfortable with the Linux CLI.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Bitcoin HD Wallet in Python

If you have ever wanted to create a Hierarchical Deterministic Bitcoin wallet through the usage of the Python programming language, here is everything you need to know about doing so with ease. Specifically, within this guide, we will be going over the creation of a Bitcoin HD (Hierarchical Deterministic) wallet...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Png#Captcha
HackerNoon

API Architecture: Components and Best Practices

While API Architecture and API Design are different, when it comes to securing them, both need to be kept in focus. In a short and simplified way, Design is how the API service will be delivered and used, and Architecture is what runs the API in the background to support that Design.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to See Who Downloaded Files in Google Drive

Along with storing multiple files and folders, Google Drive allows you to share and collaborate those files with other people. But how can you know if someone has downloaded them or clicked the shared link? Or who currently has access to them and if they can edit them?. In this...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best File Compression Apps to Manage ZIP/RAR Files on Mac

You may already know that macOS has a built-in archive management utility, which you can use to open and create compressed files. While it offers the best speeds since it's optimized for and integrated well into macOS, there are times when you need better control over the process. In such...
SOFTWARE
CNET

7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance

Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

How to Design Screens & Widgets In Flutter

Hello and Welcome to the 11th piece of the Flutter App Development Tutorial Series. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. We traveled a long way to be here. Before this, we have already made a splash Screen, defined a theme, made global widgets, made an authentication screen, and used google places API to fetch different locations on firebase projects.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Intent Mechanism in Android

The foundation of learning programming for Android is basic categories. They are the framework of the entire source code – the “bricks” from which we create a full-fledged app. One of these categories is Intent. We'll understand what it is and how to use it today. Intent.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How to Deploy Modern Apps with AWS Amplify

Deploying a web app to AWS Amplify provides a way to host your frontend web app on the internet using its services for free, which provisions a URL you can share. The world of web development has evolved over the years. There are now more and more tools and services that make development a breeze and reduce the time it takes to deploy a modern web app on the internet. You don’t need to spend money on buying a domain, nor is it necessary to pay for hosting to renew a space for your app on the internet.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Share Files in Dropbox?

Dropbox allows you to store and share hundreds of files and folders in one location. It eliminates the need to send a large file over the network. Instead, users can send the file’s link or share access to the folder. Although sharing files in Dropbox is comparatively an easy...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Navigate Between Views in Vue with Vue Router

After creating an application in Vue, you'll often want it to consist of multiple views or pages. To do this, we need to use an additional package known as vue-router. Creating a simple Vue application is easy, so in this guide, we'll be looking at how you can add vue-router to your new application. To create your app in the first place, you only have to run the following commands:
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How To Create a Useful Educational Product for Adults Using Motivational Design

Despite the boom of the demand on educational products for adults, the average completion rate of the courses is quite low. To create a course that people will complete, it is essential to know the principles of motivational design and build a program based on them. To recognize students’ intrinsic motivation, we have a 4-step process that you can learn about by reading ahead.
EDUCATION
makeuseof.com

How to Disable or Enable the Startup Sound in Windows 11

When you boot up your computer, you hear a startup sound that indicates Windows has started up. While this is an important feature, it doesn't mean you will find it useful. Maybe you find it annoying, or perhaps you just want a non-distracting workspace. Whatever the case may be, you can easily disable it.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Develop a Metaverse Platform

The advent of Web3 has given rise to many possibilities like a blockchain-based metaverse world. In Metaverse, individuals can get in touch with one another virtually. They can roam in the virtual world as avatars, play with friends, chit-chat with mates, attend events, and many more. The development of the Metaverse platform incorporates using the latest tools and technologies for better efficiency and immersive experience. Virtual reality is the backbone of the metaverse. VR technology is about building virtual environments. It uses VR headsets, gloves, and sensors to provide an immersive experience to users.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

An Overview of Database Indexing for Beginners

Database Indexing is the most common way known and utilized by backend developers to optimize database queries. In this article, we will be discussing about database indexing in detail. What is a database index?. A database index allows a query to retrieve data from a database in an efficient manner....
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Structural Analysis of a Beam with Python

PlaneSections is a lightweight finite element beam bending library built on OpenSeesPy. PlaneSection library has four core modules which are as follows: The Builder module is used to create the beam and beam elements. The Analysis module and the Diagram module are used to plot the beam model. The Postprocess module plots the responses of the beam from the analysis, including force diagrams and deflections. This article is about how to create a simple beam model and plot its shear force and bending moment diagram using a python library created by csbloom.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy