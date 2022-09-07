Read full article on original website
9 Useful Interactive CLI Tools for Linux
If you are a software developer, sooner or later you’ll have to connect to a Linux machine to perform administrative tasks, access remote database servers, or deploy applications, among other things. Getting comfortable using the command-line interface (CLI) is a must if you want to be proficient with Linux. If you are looking into gaining confidence with Linux, here are 9 text-based user interface interactive tools that I found useful and that will help you get comfortable with the Linux CLI.
Bitcoin HD Wallet in Python
If you have ever wanted to create a Hierarchical Deterministic Bitcoin wallet through the usage of the Python programming language, here is everything you need to know about doing so with ease. Specifically, within this guide, we will be going over the creation of a Bitcoin HD (Hierarchical Deterministic) wallet...
Feature Estimation: Understanding Which Features are Needed and When to Implement Them
Once you come up with the idea for your project and gather all the necessary information about your target audience, market and competitors, you want to know how much money, time, and effort you need to bring your idea to life. It is done. , which helps you make all...
The Noonification: Web Automation with Python and Selenium (9/10/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. By @astoundingstories [ 38 Min read ] Row after...
API Architecture: Components and Best Practices
While API Architecture and API Design are different, when it comes to securing them, both need to be kept in focus. In a short and simplified way, Design is how the API service will be delivered and used, and Architecture is what runs the API in the background to support that Design.
technewstoday.com
How to See Who Downloaded Files in Google Drive
Along with storing multiple files and folders, Google Drive allows you to share and collaborate those files with other people. But how can you know if someone has downloaded them or clicked the shared link? Or who currently has access to them and if they can edit them?. In this...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best File Compression Apps to Manage ZIP/RAR Files on Mac
You may already know that macOS has a built-in archive management utility, which you can use to open and create compressed files. While it offers the best speeds since it's optimized for and integrated well into macOS, there are times when you need better control over the process. In such...
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
Replace the Placeholders in a Text With the Values of the Object
When working on multi-language websites or apps, or we have to send personalized confirmation emails, we often store the text as a resource in resource files or a database. This way of working is great to let translators translate the text and the developer build the website/app. The text can...
How to Design Screens & Widgets In Flutter
Hello and Welcome to the 11th piece of the Flutter App Development Tutorial Series. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. We traveled a long way to be here. Before this, we have already made a splash Screen, defined a theme, made global widgets, made an authentication screen, and used google places API to fetch different locations on firebase projects.
Intent Mechanism in Android
The foundation of learning programming for Android is basic categories. They are the framework of the entire source code – the “bricks” from which we create a full-fledged app. One of these categories is Intent. We'll understand what it is and how to use it today. Intent.
How to Deploy Modern Apps with AWS Amplify
Deploying a web app to AWS Amplify provides a way to host your frontend web app on the internet using its services for free, which provisions a URL you can share. The world of web development has evolved over the years. There are now more and more tools and services that make development a breeze and reduce the time it takes to deploy a modern web app on the internet. You don’t need to spend money on buying a domain, nor is it necessary to pay for hosting to renew a space for your app on the internet.
technewstoday.com
How to Share Files in Dropbox?
Dropbox allows you to store and share hundreds of files and folders in one location. It eliminates the need to send a large file over the network. Instead, users can send the file’s link or share access to the folder. Although sharing files in Dropbox is comparatively an easy...
How to Navigate Between Views in Vue with Vue Router
After creating an application in Vue, you'll often want it to consist of multiple views or pages. To do this, we need to use an additional package known as vue-router. Creating a simple Vue application is easy, so in this guide, we'll be looking at how you can add vue-router to your new application. To create your app in the first place, you only have to run the following commands:
How To Create a Useful Educational Product for Adults Using Motivational Design
Despite the boom of the demand on educational products for adults, the average completion rate of the courses is quite low. To create a course that people will complete, it is essential to know the principles of motivational design and build a program based on them. To recognize students’ intrinsic motivation, we have a 4-step process that you can learn about by reading ahead.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable or Enable the Startup Sound in Windows 11
When you boot up your computer, you hear a startup sound that indicates Windows has started up. While this is an important feature, it doesn't mean you will find it useful. Maybe you find it annoying, or perhaps you just want a non-distracting workspace. Whatever the case may be, you can easily disable it.
How to Develop a Metaverse Platform
The advent of Web3 has given rise to many possibilities like a blockchain-based metaverse world. In Metaverse, individuals can get in touch with one another virtually. They can roam in the virtual world as avatars, play with friends, chit-chat with mates, attend events, and many more. The development of the Metaverse platform incorporates using the latest tools and technologies for better efficiency and immersive experience. Virtual reality is the backbone of the metaverse. VR technology is about building virtual environments. It uses VR headsets, gloves, and sensors to provide an immersive experience to users.
An Overview of Database Indexing for Beginners
Database Indexing is the most common way known and utilized by backend developers to optimize database queries. In this article, we will be discussing about database indexing in detail. What is a database index?. A database index allows a query to retrieve data from a database in an efficient manner....
Structural Analysis of a Beam with Python
PlaneSections is a lightweight finite element beam bending library built on OpenSeesPy. PlaneSection library has four core modules which are as follows: The Builder module is used to create the beam and beam elements. The Analysis module and the Diagram module are used to plot the beam model. The Postprocess module plots the responses of the beam from the analysis, including force diagrams and deflections. This article is about how to create a simple beam model and plot its shear force and bending moment diagram using a python library created by csbloom.
Turn Your IDE Into a Powerhouse for Laravel Development With These Plugins for PhpStorm
In this part, I will cover the plugins that I use and recommend for your PhpStorm installation. If you are new to PhpStorm it can be daunting to get familiar with all the controls an IDE throws at you, but for a PHP/Laravel project, the added productivity is so much worth it.
