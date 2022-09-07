Deploying a web app to AWS Amplify provides a way to host your frontend web app on the internet using its services for free, which provisions a URL you can share. The world of web development has evolved over the years. There are now more and more tools and services that make development a breeze and reduce the time it takes to deploy a modern web app on the internet. You don’t need to spend money on buying a domain, nor is it necessary to pay for hosting to renew a space for your app on the internet.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO