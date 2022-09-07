It’s smartphone season, and Apple has just unveiled the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max to its lineup at the company’s Far Out Apple event, and pre-orders for all four iPhones have just gone live.The handsets will officially ship on 16 September for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, and 7 October for the iPhone 14 plus, but you can pre-order them now. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus look to be fairly iterative updates, with the main upgrades in design, specs and camera being reserved for the iPhone 14 pro series. The...

CELL PHONES ・ 7 HOURS AGO