Electronics

Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249

Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Iphone Se#Apple Watches#Ekg#Rolling Stone Apple#Crash Detection
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022

Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
CELL PHONES
Axios

Apple debuts iPhone 14, updates Apple Watch, AirPods Pro

Apple on Wednesday introduced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphone families alongside its latest wearables — the Apple Watch Series 8, a new higher-end Apple Watch Ultra and updated AirPods Pro headphones. Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business,...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple iPhone 14: Best pre-order deals on the pro, max and plus handsets in the UK

It’s smartphone season, and Apple has just unveiled the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max to its lineup at the company’s Far Out Apple event, and pre-orders for all four iPhones have just gone live.The handsets will officially ship on 16 September for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, and 7 October for the iPhone 14 plus, but you can pre-order them now. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus look to be fairly iterative updates, with the main upgrades in design, specs and camera being reserved for the iPhone 14 pro series. The...
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

New Apple Watches unveiled with focus on health and safety

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Today at its annual September iPhone event, Apple revealed an overhaul of its Apple Watch lineup, including three watches for three types of users. First up is the Apple Watch Series 8, the direct successor to Apple's previous flagship wearable. Notably new is a temperature sensor designed to improve women's health tracking. Sensors on both the underside of the watch and just underneath the display can track changes as small as 0.1° Celsius, Apple claims. Users can be notified of cycle deviations and other aberrations tracked by temperature, heart rate, and cycle logging.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Watch Apple’s iPhone 14 event right here

Last month, the company sent out invites bearing the words “Far Out” and a galaxy in the form of the Apple logo. These things often carry some deeper meaning/offer hints into what to expect. We recently pulled together some of the most credible rumors to help you (and us) prep for the big event.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Watch Series 8 Hands-On: New Sensors, Same Looks

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately. Apple also announced the Apple Watch Ultra, which starts at $799, and a new version of the more affordable Apple Watch SE, starting at $249 and on preorder now. Here's everything Apple announced at its Sept. 7 event.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Apple Store goes down ahead of ‘Far Out’ iPhone 14 event

Apple’s online store went down Wednesday morning, a few hours ahead of the iPhone 14 event. The company typically makes its store inaccessible a few hours before any event or new hardware launch. Besides the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to announce three new Apple Watch models and...
CELL PHONES

