Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CNBC
Apple just announced its new iPhone 14—here's how much you'd have if you invested $1,000 a decade ago
Apple unveiled a slate of new products on Wednesday, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, which feature larger displays, improved battery life and an upgraded camera with more advanced lenses. The company also introduced the completely redesigned Apple Watch Ultra, which is targeted toward outdoor sports enthusiasts...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Why now's a great time to grab an iPhone 12 or 13 at a discount after iPhone 14 launch
Smart buyers could upgrade to iPhone 12 and 13, both with U.S. 5G networks and with Apple’s iOS, and both of which Apple now sells for $100 less.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not
Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
Apple debuts iPhone 14, updates Apple Watch, AirPods Pro
Apple on Wednesday introduced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphone families alongside its latest wearables — the Apple Watch Series 8, a new higher-end Apple Watch Ultra and updated AirPods Pro headphones. Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business,...
Apple iPhone 14: Best pre-order deals on the pro, max and plus handsets in the UK
It’s smartphone season, and Apple has just unveiled the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max to its lineup at the company’s Far Out Apple event, and pre-orders for all four iPhones have just gone live.The handsets will officially ship on 16 September for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, and 7 October for the iPhone 14 plus, but you can pre-order them now. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus look to be fairly iterative updates, with the main upgrades in design, specs and camera being reserved for the iPhone 14 pro series. The...
Ars Technica
New Apple Watches unveiled with focus on health and safety
CUPERTINO, Calif.—Today at its annual September iPhone event, Apple revealed an overhaul of its Apple Watch lineup, including three watches for three types of users. First up is the Apple Watch Series 8, the direct successor to Apple's previous flagship wearable. Notably new is a temperature sensor designed to improve women's health tracking. Sensors on both the underside of the watch and just underneath the display can track changes as small as 0.1° Celsius, Apple claims. Users can be notified of cycle deviations and other aberrations tracked by temperature, heart rate, and cycle logging.
TechCrunch
Watch Apple’s iPhone 14 event right here
Last month, the company sent out invites bearing the words “Far Out” and a galaxy in the form of the Apple logo. These things often carry some deeper meaning/offer hints into what to expect. We recently pulled together some of the most credible rumors to help you (and us) prep for the big event.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Hands-On: New Sensors, Same Looks
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately. Apple also announced the Apple Watch Ultra, which starts at $799, and a new version of the more affordable Apple Watch SE, starting at $249 and on preorder now. Here's everything Apple announced at its Sept. 7 event.
Apple to reveal its iPhone 14 on Wednesday—here’s what you can expect, including potential farewells to the ‘notch’ and the iPhone Mini
There is still no sign of revolutionary new consumer tech products like an Apple car or even a VR headset on the horizon.
Digital Trends
Watch all of Apple’s Far Out event videos: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, and AirPods Pro 2
Following Apple’s Far Out event earlier in the day, the tech giant has been dropping a bunch of related videos on its YouTube channel. The videos offer a fast way of learning about new features coming with the latest iPhone 14 phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro devices. So,...
Cult of Mac
Apple Store goes down ahead of ‘Far Out’ iPhone 14 event
Apple’s online store went down Wednesday morning, a few hours ahead of the iPhone 14 event. The company typically makes its store inaccessible a few hours before any event or new hardware launch. Besides the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to announce three new Apple Watch models and...
ETOnline.com
The Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches
Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but with fall sales in full...
