Richmond, VA

Boulevard Toll Bridge maintenance to cause one way traffic in Westover Hills

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

Richmond, VA. — Richmond drivers should look out for maintenance on the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge that will reduce traffic to one lane in the Westover Hills area this Saturday.

According to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority, there will be a flagging operation with one way traffic on the bridge — also known as The Nickel Bridge — near Westover Hills Boulevard in Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This to due to bridge maintenance scheduled for that day.

Drivers should pay attention to signs in the area and use caution when driving through the work zone.

