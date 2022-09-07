ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t Vote’: A Look At Blake Masters’ Emails To His Vegan Co-op At Stanford University

As a college student, Blake Masters ― now the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona ― defended a classmate’s skepticism of the “official story” of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He also told his roommates that voting was pointless and often “immoral,” railed against health inspections as “bullshit,” and said America circa 2006 was “fascist.”
