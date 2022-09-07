Read full article on original website
‘Don’t Vote’: A Look At Blake Masters’ Emails To His Vegan Co-op At Stanford University
As a college student, Blake Masters ― now the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona ― defended a classmate’s skepticism of the “official story” of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He also told his roommates that voting was pointless and often “immoral,” railed against health inspections as “bullshit,” and said America circa 2006 was “fascist.”
Matt Gaetz Wants Lauren Boebert – Yes, Lauren Boebert – to Carry a Gun in Congress (Video)
In a Newsmax appearance on Tuesday, Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz had a very curious thing to say about safety in the Capitol: He wishes his right wing colleague in Congress, Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, was allowed to pack heat at work. Here’s what he said while appearing on “Greg...
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
CNN Let Brian Stelter Go and Canceled His Show — Here's Why
The chief media correspondent at CNN, Brian Stelter, will appear in his final broadcast on Aug. 21. CNN’s new network boss Chris Licht is making some major programming changes, beginning with cutting Reliable Sources, a show about the media and its coverage. What happened to Stelter at CNN?. Article...
Leaked email: Producer begged Fox News to keep Jeanine Pirro off the air ahead of defamation lawsuit
A newly unearthed email shows that an unidentified Fox News producer frantically tried to get the network to keep host Jeanine Pirro off the air for pushing false claims about Dominion Voting Systems stealing the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. NPR, which obtained a copy of the email and...
Mike Flynn furiously storms out of interview over January 6 question in new documentary: ‘I am so sick of it’
A clip from a new PBS documentary has shown former national security adviser Michael Flynn losing his temper with a reporter who asked if he had contact with his brother, a general, on 6 January 2021.Mr Flynn, who is a popular figure among QAnon followers and who suggested Mr Trump impose martial law to facilitate a do-over of the 2020 election, had the encounter on camera during the shooting of the Mike Flynn’s Holy War, which takes a look at the former general’s post-Trump administration activities across the country.The clip shows Mr Flynn in a terse exchange with the...
CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup
UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
Brian Stelter Offered Jobs by Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld and Babylon Bee – and Other Conservative Dunks on Ousted CNN Host
It didn’t take long for the job offers to start rolling in for Brian Stelter – and those were some of the better attempted conservative Twitter dunks on the “Reliable Sources” host the day his ouster from CNN was announced. Greg Gutfeld, host and ringleader of...
Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show
CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
creators.com
Who Are You Calling a Fascist, Mr. President?
The other day, President Joe Biden accused voters of the opposition party of turning to "semi-fascism." This is probably the first time in American history a president has openly attacked the opposing party's constituents in this way. Then again, Biden, who once alleged that the chaste Mitt Romney was harboring...
Aaron Rodgers tells Bill Maher California is 'going to s—,' Republicans are hypocrites on abortion
Rodgers also nodded along and said "yep" when Bill Maher compared Trump's 2020 election falsehoods to a football player being a sore loser.
OPINION: Donald Trump Jr Releases Instantly Viral Video Celebration of Liz's Monumental Loss
This homemade compilation video of his father, Donald Trump Sr., dancing as he often does at his rallies amidst the backdrop of a very popular song, went viral within minutes of its release.
Jean-Pierre schooled online after ‘bad answer’ to Doocy’s question about her own ‘stolen election’ rhetoric
Conservatives on Twitter mocked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her answer to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy’s question about her old "stolen election" tweets. During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Doocy addressed Jean-Pierre on how the Biden administration has called Republicans who think the 2020...
NewsNation Readies New Chris Cuomo Show For October
Chris Cuomo is returning to cable news after a ten-month absence. The former CNN and ABC News correspondent will launch his new program, “Cuomo,” on October 3 on NewsNation, backed by TV-station giant Nexstar Media. The show , which will air at 8 p.m. on weekdays, has begun production in New York, the company announced Wednesday. Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen has been tapped to serve as executive producer. Cohen, a former top producer on ABC’s “The View” will lead the show behind the camera. Other top producers have worked for CBS News, CNN+ and ABC News. Cuomo will have something to prove. His departure...
Jennifer Lawrence details Tucker Carlson nightmares, says 'politics are killing people'
Actress Jennifer Lawrence is warning against an apolitical existence, saying, "It’s too dire." The Don't Look Up star also shared that she suffers from recurring nightmares about Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Queen Elizabeth II's 'spectacular' 1983 San Francisco trip was marred by tragedy
The trip involved a tiki bar, some SF celebs and a fatal accident.
Remembering Barbara Ehrenreich, Acid Wit and Workers' Champion
A remembrance of writer and moral force Barbara Ehrenreich
A New Alex Jones Conspiracy [Satire]
I don’t really write about current events, but I had to give a shout out to Alex Jones’s lawyer. Good job, buddy!. Whoops, I accidentally gave the opposing counsel your entire phone’s contents. Whoops, I didn’t say it was privileged. Whoops, your goose is cooked. And not in a tasty way.
