When the Arizona Cardinals kick off the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, it’ll be a reunion between Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two put up prolific numbers at Texas Tech as Kingsbury called signals and Mahomes ripped apart defenses. They were a dynamic duo, and Kingsbury had once hoped it would extend to one more season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO