Target said on Wednesday that Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for “approximately three more years.” With Cornell’s commitment, the Minneapolis-based big-box retailer said its board of directors eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to “initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement” of Cornell at the age of 65. (The executive is 64.) In a statement on Wednesday, Monica Lozano, lead independent director of Target’s board of directors, said that it was “important” to the board to assure stakeholders of Cornell’s intention to remain in his position, noting the accomplishments he has had since taking the...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO