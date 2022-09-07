Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Odyssey Logistics’ publicly traded debt upgraded by key ratings agency
Odyssey Logistics has had its debt rating upgraded by Moody’s Investors Service, with its commentary offering a small window into the current market for 3PLs. There are few publicly traded 3PL companies; C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) is easily the largest. And there aren’t many 3PLs with publicly traded debt that receive ratings from the main ratings agencies such as Moody’s.
freightwaves.com
Reliance Partners earns Inc. 5000 listing for 7th straight year
Make it seven in a row for Reliance Partners. The trucking insurance provider is an Inc. 5000 company yet again. The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company this year ranked 2,138 on the exclusive list of fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Reliance has grown over 278% in the past three years.
freightwaves.com
Focus appears to be shifting from Variant to ‘blocking and tackling’ at U.S. Xpress
The Variant initiative at U.S. Xpress is not dead. CEO Eric Fuller made that clear Thursday during a conference call with analysts. In response to an analyst question, Fuller even said the company will continue to order both red trucks for the traditional U.S. Xpress color scheme and gray trucks, the color of Variant.
Why Target Changed Its Retirement Rules for CEO Brian Cornell
Target said on Wednesday that Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for “approximately three more years.” With Cornell’s commitment, the Minneapolis-based big-box retailer said its board of directors eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to “initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement” of Cornell at the age of 65. (The executive is 64.) In a statement on Wednesday, Monica Lozano, lead independent director of Target’s board of directors, said that it was “important” to the board to assure stakeholders of Cornell’s intention to remain in his position, noting the accomplishments he has had since taking the...
freightwaves.com
Universal defends AB5-related deal, notes higher costs but touts fact that it’s done
With the ink still drying on its recent AB5-related deal with the Teamsters union in Southern California, the CEO and CFO of Universal Logistics used the occasion of the Cowen & Co. Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday to tout the benefits. One of the key arguments: Universal...
Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over
In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
Gap Inc. Supply Chain Exec Explains Clothing Giant’s Logistics Play
It took a little over 50 years, but the doors to Gap Inc.’s logistics network are now open. The multi-brand retailer—parent to its namesake, along with Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta—has soft launched what it’s calling GPS Platform Services by Gap Inc., opening up its omnichannel fulfillment, warehousing, parcel shipping and reverse logistics services to companies outside its portfolio. “We built a pretty robust automated supply chain that we think offers Gap Inc. a competitive advantage in the form of cost and service,” said Kevin Kuntz, Gap Inc. head of supply chain for fulfillment and procurement. “So, the thought of offering...
freightwaves.com
Trucking companies see not-too-distant future for battery-electric trucks
FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Early experiences with battery-electric fleets. DETAILS: Bill Bleim of NFI Industries was involved in the very early tests of Class 8 electric trucks. Bleim knows their limitations and what roles they perform best. Rob Reich of Schneider has less experience, but both companies are proving where electrified transportation fits in the heavy-duty freight world.
freightwaves.com
Integrations land Surge Transportation in center of FreightTech conversation
In an era when most digital brokerages and TMS integrations are indistinguishable from one another, Surge Transportation is differentiating itself with real-time pricing API, the only proprietary software capable of shipper TMS integration automating both customer load procurement and carrier load bookings. As the freight landscape is inundated with faster...
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
FOXBusiness
FedEx cuts ties with ground delivery contractor, files suit
FedEx Corp has severed its relationship with one of its largest delivery contractors effective immediately. The package delivery company filed suit, asking a federal judge to stop the contractor from spreading misinformation about its business for financial gain. Spencer Patton has 225 FedEx Ground routes in 10 states as well...
freightwaves.com
The evolution of Wing drone delivery
PHILADELPHIA — Delivery in an e-commerce world is no longer cut and dried. In the early days, if a package, regardless of how big it was, needed last-mile delivery, a truck or van made it. Today, there are options. Cars, trucks, vans, robots and drones are some of the...
Motley Fool
Is It Time To Buy This Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stock?
Farfetch's growth has slowed this year because of macroeconomic factors. A new deal with Richemont could provide a new outlet for growth in the years to come. This is a complicated business, but shares could be really cheap right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ambcrypto.com
‘In-loss’ Shiba Inu holders should look forward to September because…
Shiba Inu‘s trending token, SHIB saw some important burning initiatives in August as demand continued to flood in. From metaverse developments to adoption rate (retail and institutional)- all seem to be lining up for this memecoin. But with one exception- its low price. This pup is on FIRE. Shiba...
freightwaves.com
S&P upgrades flatbed operator Daseke’s debt rating after Moody’s holds the line
Several months after Daseke expressed disappointment that one of the leading debt ratings agencies didn’t increase its rating, the flatbed operator got its wish when another one did. When Moody’s conducted a review of Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) earlier this year, it came out with a report that said the...
D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Leading Trading Card Marketplace PWCC on Its $175 Million Credit Facility with WhiteHawk Capital
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to leading trading card marketplace PWCC Marketplace, LLC, together with its affiliates PWCC Services, LLC and PWCC Vault, LLC (collectively PWCC) on a new $175 million asset-backed credit facility (the Financing) led by WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP as sole lead arranger and book runner and Wingspire Capital LLC serving as revolver agent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006094/en/ PWCC will use the proceeds of the Financing to create further liquidity for its growing commercial financing business, which provides loan and cash advance offerings to clients using trading cards as collateral. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Kim Kelleher Elevated to Chief Commercial Officer at AMC Networks
Kim Kelleher added oversight of distribution revenue to her portfolio at AMC Networks, a substantial enlargement of her duties at the content company that was recently put under the aegis of a new CEO. Kelleher, who will continue to supervise advertising sales and partnerships, has been named chief commercial officer of the company, best known for its flagship cable network and influential series like “Better Call Saul” and “The Walking Dead.” “A cohesive, forward-looking commercial revenue team that has responsibility for all of our valuable partner relationships across advertisers, affiliates and new digital platforms makes strong strategic sense and Kim is the...
freightwaves.com
JD.com flies freighters with own pilots. Will Amazon Air follow?
Amazon runs a rapidly growing airline, but Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com has gone a step further exerting control over its supply chain: hiring pilots to fly cargo jets and haul freight for third-party customers. Welcome to JD Airlines, the latest evolution in online retailers building their own transportation and fulfillment...
From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn
While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge
Think twice before investing in these companies.
