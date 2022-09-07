Read full article on original website
I Took Ownership of a Major Product Feature as a PM Intern
*Preference management is an integral part of a great notification infrastructure, which makes it a very important piece of the puzzle here at Courier. This also means that there was a lot of learning and experience-building opportunity for the intern on the project, Denis Tatar. Denis’ internship was only a few months long, but he was able to make an enormous impact as the product manager for Courier’s Preferences feature.
Why Your Business Requires Data Driven Growth-Marketing?
Data-driven marketing enables companies to communicate with customers in an informed and proactive manner. Data gathering, data interpretation, and data storage are a few of the difficulties that data-driven marketers have have. Data driven marketing makes it easier for marketers to identify areas where money is being wasted, which encourages improved attribution for spend optimization. The retail industry saw spectacular growth in a few months that was expected to last for ten years, according to TechGenyz. It provides a countless number of advantages as the path of the future.
The Pros And Cons Of Proof Of Stake Technology
There is no doubt that proof of stake (PoS) has become a popular consensus algorithm in the cryptocurrency world. Its popularity is because it is more energy efficient than proof of work (PoW), which was the original consensus algorithm used by Bitcoin. However, there are also some drawbacks to using PoS that should be considered before deciding whether or not to use it.
Bitcoin HD Wallet in Python
If you have ever wanted to create a Hierarchical Deterministic Bitcoin wallet through the usage of the Python programming language, here is everything you need to know about doing so with ease. Specifically, within this guide, we will be going over the creation of a Bitcoin HD (Hierarchical Deterministic) wallet...
The Noonification: What is General Video Recognition? (9/9/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. What is General Video Recognition?. By @whatsai [ 6...
Feature Estimation: Understanding Which Features are Needed and When to Implement Them
Once you come up with the idea for your project and gather all the necessary information about your target audience, market and competitors, you want to know how much money, time, and effort you need to bring your idea to life. It is done. , which helps you make all...
Top 8 Crypto Projects That Have a Significant Impact on the Web3 Industry
The crypto industry had rapid growth and generated lots of interest including FOMO which is the Fear of Missing Out. Even small investors and traders went into the industry, and acknowledged the hype that came with it. Several factors have significantly improved the crypto niche irrespective of the miscommunication of being a pyramid scheme it had at the onset. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is one of the major crypto niches that has brought about lots of benefits to the crypto industry, such as giving users the ability to control their transactions with a very fast velocity.
API Architecture: Components and Best Practices
While API Architecture and API Design are different, when it comes to securing them, both need to be kept in focus. In a short and simplified way, Design is how the API service will be delivered and used, and Architecture is what runs the API in the background to support that Design.
An Intro to The Tomi MP1 and The Benefits It Holds
Tomi, a decentralized network and DAO, is building a peer-to-peer cloud computing network. The application provides an assisted cloud computing and hosting network to support decentralized applications in a censorship-free environment. The recent US sanctioning of Tornado Cash and the reaction from various crypto projects demonstrate how crypto is still incredibly susceptible to centralized entities. Due to this, the development of decentralized cloud computing and storage facility is critical for building the fundamental infrastructure for DeFi which is censorship resistant.
Replace the Placeholders in a Text With the Values of the Object
When working on multi-language websites or apps, or we have to send personalized confirmation emails, we often store the text as a resource in resource files or a database. This way of working is great to let translators translate the text and the developer build the website/app. The text can...
How To Create a Useful Educational Product for Adults Using Motivational Design
Despite the boom of the demand on educational products for adults, the average completion rate of the courses is quite low. To create a course that people will complete, it is essential to know the principles of motivational design and build a program based on them. To recognize students’ intrinsic motivation, we have a 4-step process that you can learn about by reading ahead.
Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies
There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
Intent Mechanism in Android
The foundation of learning programming for Android is basic categories. They are the framework of the entire source code – the “bricks” from which we create a full-fledged app. One of these categories is Intent. We'll understand what it is and how to use it today. Intent.
How to Develop a Metaverse Platform
The advent of Web3 has given rise to many possibilities like a blockchain-based metaverse world. In Metaverse, individuals can get in touch with one another virtually. They can roam in the virtual world as avatars, play with friends, chit-chat with mates, attend events, and many more. The development of the Metaverse platform incorporates using the latest tools and technologies for better efficiency and immersive experience. Virtual reality is the backbone of the metaverse. VR technology is about building virtual environments. It uses VR headsets, gloves, and sensors to provide an immersive experience to users.
How to Navigate Between Views in Vue with Vue Router
After creating an application in Vue, you'll often want it to consist of multiple views or pages. To do this, we need to use an additional package known as vue-router. Creating a simple Vue application is easy, so in this guide, we'll be looking at how you can add vue-router to your new application. To create your app in the first place, you only have to run the following commands:
Web Automation with Python and Selenium
Web automation is one of the best ways companies can test a product in development, especially the app's functionalities, such as clicking, scrolling, and other actions. In this article, we will learn how to use Selenium as an automation tool to test a website with Python and automate the entire process without using a mouse or keyboard on the browser. Selenium allows us to browse or use a browser without a human involved and automate processes such as typing into a user input and interacting with the website. For example, automating form submissions with Selenium is possible.
An Overview of Database Indexing for Beginners
Database Indexing is the most common way known and utilized by backend developers to optimize database queries. In this article, we will be discussing about database indexing in detail. What is a database index?. A database index allows a query to retrieve data from a database in an efficient manner....
An Introduction to Cryptocurrency Options and How They Work
Investing in the cryptocurrency market with crypto options eliminates investors' need to own any cryptocurrency. As a result, profiting from market volatility while protecting yourself from its worst effects might be possible with these tools. This post will dive into crypto options and how they work. Investing in the cryptocurrency...
Capturing Trends in HealthCare at 1mg (E-pharmacy Unicorn)
“It’s always about timing. If it’s too soon, no one understands. If it’s too late, everyone’s forgotten.”. What is Trends? Trends is an analysis of collecting information and attempting to spot a pattern. How can one capture trends- In an e-commerce setup like 1mg, an item or product is trending when it is interacted with(purchased, clicked, add to cart, viewed, searched, etc.) more often than usual.
An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet
The new internet will attempt to create a less centralized internet than the internet we are used to. The purpose of Web3 is to lessen the power of the internet service providers and technology corporations that have traditionally held sway over the online. The foundation of the Web3 ecosystem is blockchain technology, which can bring ownership and privacy to owners while reducing the influence of centralized entities. The next-generation internet will largely depend on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide a more natural user experience.
