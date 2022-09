The Ithaca College field hockey team lengthened their winning streak to 3–0 following a non-conference 3–0 victory against the Cougars of Misericordia University under the lights Sept. 7 at Higgins Stadium. Within the initial period, the overwhelming amount of midfield play was dominated by the Bombers’ first-year striker...

