Livewire: Kid Cudi's Festival, Jimmy Eat World, The Black Keys and More Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Sept. 20

Visitors can take in late summer beauty at Mentor Marsh this weekend with two events. Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, a naturalist from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be on-hand to answer questions as people explore the marsh. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the museum hosts a hike at the marsh to search for goldenrod, the bright yellow flower which attracts numerous critters.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO