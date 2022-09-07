Researchers spot Megalodon-sized shape in water off New England

WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Researchers studying sharks recently spotted a Megalodon-sized shape lurking in the water off New England.

The Rhode Island-based Atlantic Shark Institute shared an image captured on its fish finder on Facebook, adding that researchers estimated the figure to be an apparent 50-foot, 40-ton megalodon.

“We waited for one of the rods to go off however, much to our disappointment, the shape started to transition,” the Institute wrote in the post.

The shockingly huge shape ultimately ended up being a large school of Atlantic mackerel that hung around the boat for about 15 minutes.

The Institute added, “So close, but so far! The Megalodon (Otodus megalodon), disappeared more than 3 million years ago and will likely stay that way, but, for a few minutes, we thought he had returned!”

The megalodon, meaning “big tooth,” is the largest shark to ever live.

