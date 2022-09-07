ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Researchers spot Megalodon-sized shape in water off New England

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmYC4_0hlw5poO00

WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Researchers studying sharks recently spotted a Megalodon-sized shape lurking in the water off New England.

The Rhode Island-based Atlantic Shark Institute shared an image captured on its fish finder on Facebook, adding that researchers estimated the figure to be an apparent 50-foot, 40-ton megalodon.

“We waited for one of the rods to go off however, much to our disappointment, the shape started to transition,” the Institute wrote in the post.

The shockingly huge shape ultimately ended up being a large school of Atlantic mackerel that hung around the boat for about 15 minutes.

The Institute added, “So close, but so far! The Megalodon (Otodus megalodon), disappeared more than 3 million years ago and will likely stay that way, but, for a few minutes, we thought he had returned!”

The megalodon, meaning “big tooth,” is the largest shark to ever live.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Broken water main forces Boston road to close

A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
119K+
Followers
126K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy