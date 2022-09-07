ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Suspected burglar shot and killed in SeaTac Wednesday morning

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWktH_0hlw5kdz00

From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

A suspected burglar was shot and killed by a SeaTac resident Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2022 at an apartment complex in the 16700 block of 31st Ave. S. (map below).

Police say that at 4:40 a.m., a 911 caller reported that someone was trying to break into his apartment, and he shot at the subject.

It does appear the subject and resident of the apartment knew each other, King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. M. Corbett Ford told South King Media.

The subject was shot and transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seatac, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Shoplifting suspect with HIV bites Seattle Nordstrom security guard

SEATTLE - On Thursday, a man accused of biting a Nordstrom security guard, all the while allegedly knowing that he is HIV positive, pleaded not guilty to robbery charges. 31-year-old Keelan Louis Jones is accused of grabbing about $300 worth of merchandise from the Downtown Seattle Nordstrom and walking out of the store.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police: Suspect in custody after shooting 2 people during argument

AUBURN, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting two people during an argument in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:23 p.m., Auburn Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of 22nd Way NE, near Dykstra Park. Police say before the shooting, the...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no

SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Police#911#Violent Crime#King County Sheriff#South King Media#Office Major Crimes
q13fox.com

Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect

OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
OLALLA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Deadly shooting in Federal Way

Police say shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a woman who was shot died in the hospital. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
RENTON, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy