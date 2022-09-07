Suspected burglar shot and killed in SeaTac Wednesday morning

From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

A suspected burglar was shot and killed by a SeaTac resident Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2022 at an apartment complex in the 16700 block of 31st Ave. S. (map below).

Police say that at 4:40 a.m., a 911 caller reported that someone was trying to break into his apartment, and he shot at the subject.

It does appear the subject and resident of the apartment knew each other, King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. M. Corbett Ford told South King Media.

The subject was shot and transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating.