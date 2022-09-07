ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guy Fieri reveals strict rules for sons so they’ll be ‘self-sufficient’

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Princes of Flavortown must bow to the King’s rules.

Guy Fieri’s youngest son won’t be driving the chef’s infamous 1968 red Camaro seen in “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The show’s host and restaurant owner confessed he has strict rules when it comes to his kids’ first cars.

The dad of two told People that both his sons would have to drive an older car for one year and not receive a ticket or have any accidents before they would be allowed to get a newer car.

“It’s a rite of passage,” said Fieri.

“Show me that you can spend a year driving the car, not getting any dents, not getting any wrecks, not getting any tickets. Prove that you’ve got it all together. Then you can take your own money out of the bank and go buy a car,” he continued.

Fieri, who is a father to 26-year-old Hunter and 16-year-old Ryder, said it’s not a punishment — rather, he simply wants his boys to be able to take care of their cars.

“I want the boys to be self-sufficient,” Fieri added.

Ryder, who turned 16 in December, is now driving his grandparents’ old Chrysler minivan, the chef revealed.

Guy Fieri (right) said that making his kids drive an old car is not a punishment but rather a “rite of passage.”
Harry How/Getty Images
The famous restaurant owner expects his sons to drive an older car for one year and not receive a ticket or have any accidents before they could get a newer car.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“You know what Ryder drove to school [when] he got his license? He got my parents’ old, used 259,000-mile Chrysler minivan,” explained Fieri.

“I’m not buying Ryder a car, and I refuse to let him buy a car until he spends one year with no tickets, no accidents, driving the minivan,” he added.

Hunter, 26, revealed that when he first got his license, he drove his grandfather’s 1996 truck that allegedly had “no working windows.”

According to his father, the 16-year-old will be driving his grandparents’ old Chrysler minivan.
Instagram/Guy Fieri
Fieri said he wants his kids to be self-sufficient.
Instagram/Guy Fieri

“He’s a great teacher and a great father and leads by example,” Hunter said. “He does the right things to train you for the real world. And teaches you discipline and hard work and to not give up, and that not everyone’s going to hold your hand through life.”

Fieri’s eldest son also supports his father’s choice to give Ryder the minivan.

“I’m glad that Ryder is driving the minivan,” said Hunter. “It’s a great lesson for him.”

New York Post

New York Post

