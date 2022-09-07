ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Yachty frozen pizza: Where can I buy?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bD4W_0hlw5WEh00

THE LIST of endeavors continues to grow for rapper Lil Yachty.

Although the rapper is famously known for his hit song Broccoli, it's another food product that is the focus of Yachty's next venture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJNmd_0hlw5WEh00
Outside of the music industry, Lil Yachty has launched several business ventures Credit: Alamy

Where can I buy Lil Yachty's frozen pizza?

On September 6, 2022, Lil Yachty teamed up with Universal Music Group's Deep Cuts and Richelieu Foods to launch a premium grocery store item.

That Tuesday, Yachty's Pizzeria was released at a select retail chain nationwide.

The pizza comes in four different flavors that include:

  • Buffalo Style Chicken
  • Hot Honey Cheese
  • Pepperoni & Bacon
  • Veggie Supreme

The GRAMMY Award-nominated star told PEOPLE of his frozen food endeavor: "The thing behind my love for pizza was, quite frankly, my mom worked two jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMlAt_0hlw5WEh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1jV3_0hlw5WEh00

"She'd be pretty tired when she came home, and she just always brought home a pizza.

"We went and picked up a pizza or baked a pizza. It became pretty standard in our life, and I loved it."

He shared: "I'm going to get into dining-style pizza in due time, but I love frozen pizza, genuinely — a lot.

"I always want to do things in partnerships that I like in real life.

"If you're a pizza lover, I think you should always want to try a new pizza."

Now exclusively available at Walmart stores everywhere, Yachty's Pizzeria retails at an amount of $6.98.

Despite the popularity of his platinum-selling single Broccoli, Yachty made it clear that he's not offering any broccoli-based flavors or options for his frozen pizza.

"I hate the smell of broccoli. Steamed broccoli smells so disgusting," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCYMH_0hlw5WEh00
Available only at Walmart, Yachty's Pizzeria comes in four different flavors Credit: Instagram

"I don't eat vegetables, bro. I wouldn't have made a veggie pizza, but it's not all about me.

"Broccoli was always about marijuana more than vegetables, even though I don't smoke or eat it."

He went on to say: "First and foremost, I'm just super excited.

"I've done a lot of things, but I always get really geeked up when I see something of me in a grocery store.

"I'm super excited for that, and more than a flavor, I'm more excited to venture out and do other types of things.

"Maybe pizza bagels and pizza rolls, and then pizza sticks, or just a different kind of crust, and type of s**t like that."

What is Lil Yachty's net worth?

Due to his popularity in hip-hop music and his number of endorsement deals, fans have questioned Yachty's net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he's amassed an estimated fortune of $8million.

On May 21, 2021, the star collaborated with Crete Paint Co to release a line of nail polish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDcNX_0hlw5WEh00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQcT3_0hlw5WEh00

He's also ventured into the wellness industry and cryptocurrency.

The rapper even paired up with Cash Me Ousside star Bhad Bhabie to invest in a dating app aimed at Jewish audiences.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
hypebeast.com

Lil Yachty Launches "Yachty’s Pizzeria" Frozen Pizza Line

Sharing his love for pizza, Lil Yachty recently launched his latest venture, “Yachty’s Pizzeria.” His first-ever line of frozen pizza serves as the first offering from Deep Cuts, a Universal Music Group for Brands name for premium frozen pizzas. The partnership division of Universal Music Group worked with Richelieu Foods to create a brand around products that extend musicians’ artistry and business portfolio.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Yachty
Allrecipes.com

Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take

Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken

In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Pizza#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Pizza Crust#Frozen Food#Food Drink#Universal Music Group#Richelieu Foods#Yachty S Pizzeria
TheStreet

Buffalo Wild Wings Adds a Unique New Item

It may seem like a stoner's dream but, these days, more outrageous is often seen as better - food topped with extreme amounts of meat or cheese, food inspired by snacks from the long-gone past, and food that combines what has long been considered uncombinable can all do wonders for a company's image and social media presence.
RESTAURANTS
The Associated Press

California Pizza Kitchen to Bring Popular Restaurant Dressings to Grocery Stores Nationwide with Litehouse Inc.

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), known for its innovative California-inspired menu, today announced a new strategic retail partnership with Litehouse Inc., the leading refrigerated salad dressing brand in the U.S.* The new partnership, designed to leverage growing consumer demand for creating restaurant-quality experiences in the home, will introduce a collection of new CPK-branded salad dressings inspired by the popular salads found on the brand’s in-restaurant menu. Scheduled for early 2023, the salad dressing launch will include a range of new flavor varieties and lean heavily into CPK’s reputation for creativity, fresh ingredients, and unexpected combinations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005426/en/ California Pizza Kitchen today announced a new strategic retail partnership with Litehouse Inc. to introduce a collection of new CPK-branded salad dressings inspired by the popular salads found on the brand’s in-restaurant menu. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
ComicBook

Wingstop Just Announced 12 New Chicken Sandwiches and the Internet Can't Handle It

It's never too late to join the Chicken Sandwich Wars. After Popeyes officially launched the fabled fast-food event in 2019, Wingstop is getting in on the action. Only the wing joint isn't releasing a single sandwich; no, the Addison, Texas-based restaurant announced Tuesday it's selling a dozen different varieties—and the internet is losing its collective mind.
ADDISON, TX
Mashed

Shake Shack Dropped Some New Shakes For Fall

Shake Shack, a fast food establishment with humble New York beginnings, has dropped three new milkshake flavors to prepare for fall. The bad news, though, is that these drinks will only be around for a limited time. According to Multi Briefs, limited-time products such as these remind consumers of a specific time of year and may even trigger a customer's FOMO (fear of missing out) response. By launching seasonal items, restaurants and companies are able to drum up demand and capitalize on the latest trends. In terms of popularity, pumpkin and pumpkin-flavored products are the official taste of fall. For pumpkin-spice beverages alone, the market has increased 130% since 2004 (via Grocery Dive).
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

Kellogg's Wants You to Add Water to Your Cereal

It's an age old conundrum: You wake up and lazily pour yourself a bowl of cereal. You plod over to the fridge, and then you realize: You're out of milk. You definitely aren't going to the store; the inability to do anything productive is why you're eating cereal to begin with. So what do you do? Add orange juice? Add beer? Eat it dry?!
FOOD & DRINKS
BoardingArea

Shake Shack- Buy 1, Get 1 FREE ShackBurger!

It’s no secret that Shake Shack is one of my favorite fast casual restaurants out there. Besides their delicious namesake item, people primarily head over to Shacks to grab one of their delicious burgers. For the next five days, Shake Shack has a tasty deal for you. When you...
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

White Castle's 1921 Slider lineup adds new burgers for limited time

White Castle is expanding its 1921 Slider line with two new menu items that will be available for a limited time. On Friday, White Castle launched a 1921 BBQ Bacon Slider and 1921 Ghost Slider, the regional hamburger chain announced in a press release. The two burgers join White Castle’s...
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
726K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy