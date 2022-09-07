Lil Yachty frozen pizza: Where can I buy?

THE LIST of endeavors continues to grow for rapper Lil Yachty.

Although the rapper is famously known for his hit song Broccoli, it's another food product that is the focus of Yachty's next venture.

Outside of the music industry, Lil Yachty has launched several business ventures Credit: Alamy

Where can I buy Lil Yachty's frozen pizza?

On September 6, 2022, Lil Yachty teamed up with Universal Music Group's Deep Cuts and Richelieu Foods to launch a premium grocery store item.

That Tuesday, Yachty's Pizzeria was released at a select retail chain nationwide.

The pizza comes in four different flavors that include:

Buffalo Style Chicken

Hot Honey Cheese

Pepperoni & Bacon

Veggie Supreme

The GRAMMY Award-nominated star told PEOPLE of his frozen food endeavor: "The thing behind my love for pizza was, quite frankly, my mom worked two jobs.

"She'd be pretty tired when she came home, and she just always brought home a pizza.

"We went and picked up a pizza or baked a pizza. It became pretty standard in our life, and I loved it."

He shared: "I'm going to get into dining-style pizza in due time, but I love frozen pizza, genuinely — a lot.

"I always want to do things in partnerships that I like in real life.

"If you're a pizza lover, I think you should always want to try a new pizza."

Now exclusively available at Walmart stores everywhere, Yachty's Pizzeria retails at an amount of $6.98.

Despite the popularity of his platinum-selling single Broccoli, Yachty made it clear that he's not offering any broccoli-based flavors or options for his frozen pizza.

"I hate the smell of broccoli. Steamed broccoli smells so disgusting," he said.

Available only at Walmart, Yachty's Pizzeria comes in four different flavors Credit: Instagram

"I don't eat vegetables, bro. I wouldn't have made a veggie pizza, but it's not all about me.

"Broccoli was always about marijuana more than vegetables, even though I don't smoke or eat it."

He went on to say: "First and foremost, I'm just super excited.

"I've done a lot of things, but I always get really geeked up when I see something of me in a grocery store.

"I'm super excited for that, and more than a flavor, I'm more excited to venture out and do other types of things.

"Maybe pizza bagels and pizza rolls, and then pizza sticks, or just a different kind of crust, and type of s**t like that."

What is Lil Yachty's net worth?

Due to his popularity in hip-hop music and his number of endorsement deals, fans have questioned Yachty's net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he's amassed an estimated fortune of $8million.

On May 21, 2021, the star collaborated with Crete Paint Co to release a line of nail polish.

He's also ventured into the wellness industry and cryptocurrency.

The rapper even paired up with Cash Me Ousside star Bhad Bhabie to invest in a dating app aimed at Jewish audiences.