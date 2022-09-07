U.S. State Dept OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at up to $450 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp(LMT.N), the Pentagon said.

Women stranded in Pakistan floods take risky trips to give birth, article with gallery

Asia Pacific ·

September 7, 2022 · 5:51 PM UTC

Rubina Mallah took a perilous, three-hour boat journey across flood waters to get to the nearest hospital in time to give birth to her baby son, as the roads leading to the clinic in the southern Pakistani city of Sehwan were submerged.