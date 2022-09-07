ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 279

Daniel S
2d ago

yay for the celebrities. how about the other 8 billion people on the planet that are doing the same thing. nothing special just Rich privilege

Reply(33)
110
MarizaBailey
2d ago

I cried when my God sons went to 1st day of kindergarten ...now they r grown to the graduate from college ...I STILL CRY ..your always in there life no matter ...congrats little girl

Reply
15
peggie
2d ago

Twerking ?? Not cute at all pretty disgusting and nasty for anyone to be doing let alone a little child not qualified to be a parent

Reply(16)
26
People

Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair for Her Show's Season 4 Premiere: 'Golden Hour'

Last November, The Tamron Hall Show was renewed for a fourth and fifth season New season, new hair! On Tuesday, Tamron Hall debuted short blonde locks for The Tamron Hall Show's season 4 premiere.  Sharing some snaps via Instagram of her new look from her talk show set, Hall, 51, called the moment "Golden Hour ⭐️." In the caption, she also tagged her "Glam Squad," including her hairstylist Johnny Wright, makeup artist Raul Otero and wardrobe stylist Eric Niemand. RELATED: Tamron Hall Says Her Goal Is to Remain 'Present' as...
Ice T
Ice T
Person
Coco Chanel
Person
Kailyn Lowry
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#First Grade#1st Grade#School#Time#Jenni Jwoww Farley
SheKnows

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare, Beachside Baby Bump Selfie on Babymoon

Mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne just shared a super rare glimpse of her growing baby bump — and revealed a certain way she’s treating herself during the second trimester of her pregnancy! Osbourne surprised fans when she made the exciting announcement that she was expecting her first child back in May. According to her ultrasound snap at the time, The Osbournes alum was about 10 weeks along when she broke the big news. Until now, Osbourne has laid low, not posting much about her pregnancy since her initial announcement. The expectant mama’s August 17 Instagram Stories feature Osbourne and her growing baby bump in the...
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Page Six

‘RHOA’ star Shereé Whitfield slammed for Shein look-alike clothing line

Shein by Shereé? The second coming of Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shereé clothing line has been marred by comparisons to the fast-fashion brand.  Social media users slammed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looks nearly identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points.  “Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted. “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another.  One fan even lambasted Whitfield for...
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
HollywoodLife

Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
E! News

E! News

211K+
Followers
51K+
Post
88M+
Views
