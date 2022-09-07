Read full article on original website
Michael Moreno, 47; service September 11
Michael Alvin “Hightower” Moreno, 47, of Newport, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Craig Hearne. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, September 10th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. There will also be a reception, for immediate family and close friends, at the Broad Creek Fire Department following the funeral service. For those unable to attend the funeral service, it can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Leo Midgett, 85; service later
Leo Robert Midgett, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. He was born September 22, 1936, in Swansboro a son of the late Johnie and Eleanor Dennis Midgett. After 2 years in the Army, Leo faithfully served his country in the US Coast Guard for...
Stephen Crawford, 74; incomplete
Stephen Everett Crawford, 74, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Steven Jones, 65; incomplete
Steven Dennis Jones, 65, of Morehead City, NC, died Friday, September 2nd, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Jack Mulligan, 81; service September 22
Jack Bryant Mulligan, of Ocean Isle, North Carolina, formerly of Newport, North Carolina, completed his earthly journey and went to his heavenly home on August 16, 2022. Jack was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 22, 1941; and he was the youngest of three children. Jack is survived by...
Catherine Nelson, 85; incomplete
Catherine Nelson, 85, of Sea Level, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Volunteers sought for International Coastal Cleanup in Carteret County
CARTERET COUNTY — Volunteers are needed for a coastal cleanup event slated for 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Litter Free Land and Sea is partnering with the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Carteret County government and the towns of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores for the beach cleanup during International Coastal Cleanup.
Robert Hill, 70; incomplete
Robert Earl Hill, 70, Havelock. Arrangements will be announced by Oscar's Mortuary. https://oscarsmortuary.com.
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 8 – 11, 2022
New Bern Farmer’s Market at 421 South Front Street is open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Stop by the table hosted by Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, NSDAR, to get information about the Constitution Week Celebration. On Sept. 11 there will be a Flea Market renting the New Bern Farmers Market from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Emerald Isle to honor retiring Public Works Director Artie Dunn
EMERALD ISLE — Town residents will honor retiring longtime Public Works Director Artie Dunn in a reception Tuesday night prior to the board of commissioners monthly meeting. Light food and refreshments will be available at the reception, which will be from 5 to 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
Janet Fish, 78; service September 9
Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. As a long-time resident of Carteret County, Janet and her husband have been active members of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church. Janet spent many years working in the jewelry business. Janet loved spending time with her family. Her beautiful spirit and kind and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.
The Coastal Report: Northside High chalk walk; Surf City enhancement project
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more […]
Update to New Bern Police Investigation of Shooting on Main Street
On September 9, 2022, Tazvone Lavone Stewart, 23, of Pollocksville, was arrested in connection with the September 6, 2022, shooting in New Bern. Stewart has been charged with (1) count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Based on the investigation, it appears that this shooting was not a random act of violence. Stewart was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $100,000.00 secured bond with a first appearance court date of September 12, 2022. This investigation is still active, and additional leads are being pursued.
Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday
MANNS HARBOR – The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new...
New Bern police looking for missing person
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is looking for a missing woman named Adriana Ilvento. Ilvento was last seen wearing a white head band, green shirt, blue sweatshirt and bleached-stained black pants. Ilveno's last known location was in the area of Craven Community College around...
D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
Stacy crash victims identified, one dies four days later
STACY — Two people involved in a single vehicle rollover Aug. 25 on U.S. 70 near Stacy have been identified by the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Steven Arnold Roberts and Jacquelyn Seely Williams, both of Morehead City, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to a Highway Patrol report.
Tunnel to Towers Pays off the mortgage for fallen Jones County Sheriff in observance of the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK (WITN) -In honor of the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgages for 21 fallen first responder families, including on the home of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says, “On August...
