Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance Celebrates Howard Turner on Saturday, Event Features Live Performances, Fantastic Auction!

The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized worldwide as both living legends and modern-day innovators of gospel music. The original members first sang together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s, and the band has since persevered to become one of the most recognized and decorated roots music groups in the world. They have five Grammy Awards along with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2003.

