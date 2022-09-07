Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance Celebrates Howard Turner on Saturday, Event Features Live Performances, Fantastic Auction!

Read full article on original website
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance holds auditions for the Nutcracker on Sunday
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance will hold auditions for the Nutcracker on Sunday, September 11. Performances will be held on December 9, 10, and 11 with mandatory tech rehearsals on Monday, December 5, Tuesday, December 6 and a dress rehearsal on December 8. Visit RCD online here for more information.
Hear the Soulful Sound of The Blind Boys of Alabama with Special Guest Charlie Musselwhite at The Ridgefield Playhouse on November 10
The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized worldwide as both living legends and modern-day innovators of gospel music. The original members first sang together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s, and the band has since persevered to become one of the most recognized and decorated roots music groups in the world. They have five Grammy Awards along with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2003.
Carriage Barn Arts Center adds new staff, programs and exhibits
45th Annual Member Show Now Open Through October 9. The Carriage Barn Arts Center, New Canaan’s non-profit arts organization and gallery located in Waveny Park, is continuing to expand with new programs, exhibits and event offerings. Hilary Wittmann, Executive Director since 2016, announced the addition of two new staff...
New Wilton Location for Blue Star Bazaar, Grand Opening on Saturday with Refreshments, Raffle
Blue Star Bazaar, a boutique offering clothing, and gifts, has moved to a new location in Wilton and invites you to celebrate on Saturday!. The shop will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 10 from 10 am to 5:30 pm. The new store is at 239 Danbury Road. The grand opening will feature complimentary refreshments, $10 gift cards for every $100 spent, and a raffle.
Harvest Moon Hike at Great Hollow this Saturday
Join Great Hollow for their next full moon hike, this Saturday, as we learn about the "Harvest Moon." You’ll trek up to the Tucker’s Run waterfall under the moonlight while keeping our eyes and ears open for nocturnal wildlife. Please wear sturdy footwear and bring a flashlight or...
'Putnam After Dark' returns to the Putnam Valley Library
The Friends of the Putnam Valley Library are excited to announce the return of... Join us as we explore the world of the unknown, the mysterious, the paranormal. For the absolute skeptic, no proof is enough. For the absolute believer, no proof is necessary. For those who look at things...
Jane Lindenburg Joins Ridgefield Library as Development Director
The Ridgefield Library welcomes Jane Lindenburg as the Library’s new Development Director. Ms. Lindenburg began her career as a communications consultant with the human resources firm Hewitt Associates (now AonHewitt). In the following ten years, she became a partner and a mother to two daughters. During a long hiatus from the professional world, Jane made a significant commitment to volunteer service in education, mainly in the Ridgefield Public Schools. Her recent career path includes work in development for an education start-up, the Ridgefield Playhouse and a nonprofit serving low-income students in Danbury. Ms. Lindenburg is a long-time Ridgefield resident and a graduate of Colgate University.
Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse Fall Clinics for K - 8!
It's time to register for Fall Ball! Beginners, seasoned players, all in Kindergarten through 8th grade are welcome for this series of Sunday morning clinics which maximize fun and stick skills. We start on September 18th. Plus, RYL is providing a free stick to new K and 1st players (not...
Eastern student Molly Boucher of Bethel explores culture and writing in Italy
Seventeen Eastern Connecticut State University students experienced the trip of a lifetime over the summer: six weeks in Florence, Italy, studying creative writing. Led by seasoned Italian visitor and professor Christopher Torockio, the Creative Writing Abroad course allowed students to explore Italian culture while writing a short story and completing a workshop with peers.
SVA Presents $150K Check to Town of Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - Late Friday afternoon Sept. 9, SVA co-Presidents Dylan O'Connor and James McCusker and members of the Stratfield Village Association (SVA) board presented Town of Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick, Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart and Town Engineer Bill Hurley with a check for $150,000 representing funds raised by the SVA for the Four Corners Project. The presentation took place at the Four Corners (the intersection of Stratfield Rd/Rt 59 and Fairfield Woods Rd).
First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Holds Men's Winter Coat Drive
We will be holding a winter coat drive for our mission partner, H.O.M.E. They need new or gently used men’s winter jackets, hats, and gloves (no dress coats please). The donation drive is now through September 29. Jackets can be hung in the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Welcome Center coat rack located at 103 Main Street or put in one of the collection baskets.
Redding Home for Sale: Exceptional Colonial in Little River Estates
Exceptional colonial in Little River Estates with extensive updates on two picturesque acres in a premier cul de sac location. Set back privately with stone walls, a stone patio with a custom firepit and hot tub, plus expansive deck for outdoor enjoyment. Attention to detail inside and out, including limestone foyer with decorative stone inlay, custom millwork, moldings, built-ins, 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors, and top-of-the-line appointments. Total 3,148 sf with 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, including lower level fitness or au-pair accommodations with full bath.
Ric Bruciati, RHS class of 1975, has died
Eric Alexander Bruciati, known to his friends as 'Ric', passed away at his home on Monday, September 5, 2022, just a few days shy of his 66th birthday. He was born on September 12, 1956 and was the son of the late Ero 'Pie' and Theresa 'Terry' (Strouse) Bruciati. He...
A•ONE, Silvermine's signature exhibition, opens at Silvermine Galleries
A•ONE, Silvermine’s signature exhibition, presents artists “rising to the challenges of a difficult world”. The 72nd A•ONE, now open at Silvermine Galleries, celebrates a wide spectrum of forms and ideas as well as innovation in composition and materials. A•ONE, which began in 1949, is known equally for compelling works of art and for the luminaries who have served as jurors. As Silvermine Arts Center marks its 100-year anniversary, A•ONE is a testament to Silvermine’s enduring presence in the quicksilver world of contemporary art. The exhibition runs from Sept. 3 through Oct. 20.
Ridgefield Residents Can Shred Documents September 17 at Rotary Club of Danbury Shred Day Event
The Rotary Club of Danbury is holding its next Community Shred Day on September 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Chuck’s Steakhouse parking lot located at 20 Segar St. in Danbury. Residents and businesses from any town are invited to bring as many boxes as they like...
Danbury Rotary Club Holding a Shred Day September 17
The Rotary Club of Danbury is holding its next Community Shred Day on September 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Chuck’s Steakhouse parking lot located at 20 Segar St. in Danbury. Residents and businesses from any town are invited to bring as many boxes as they like...
Ceremonies for 9/11 Scheduled in Putnam County
There will be many events throughout Putnam County to remember those lost in the 9/11 terrorist. In Brewster, a memorial will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, September 11. In Carmel, the Putnam County Youth Bureau will hold the 2nd Annual 9/11 Day Flag of Honor. Across America...
Former Ridgefield Resident Denis P. Duggan, 95, has Died
Denis P. Duggan, 95, of Redding, previously of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Eileen A. Duggan. Mr. Duggan was born on October 11, 1926 in Woodside, NY; a son of the late Jeremiah and Anna (Burke) Duggan. He was the elder brother to his late sister and brother, Nancy and Jerry.
Newtown High School's Daniella Crisci is Fairfield County Bank Ruden Report Achievement Scholarship recipient!
Fairfield County Bank announces Ruden Report Achievement Scholarship recipients. Fairfield County Bank is proud to announce the five recipients of the inaugural Ruden Report Achievement Scholarship powered by Fairfield County Bank. The recipients are Daniella Crisci of Newtown High School, Polly Parsons-Hills and Emily Fox of New Canaan High School,...
Danbury Resident Bounta Chansouk Named to SNHU Dean's List
Bounta Chansouk of Danbury has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Summer 2022 Dean's List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
