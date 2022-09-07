Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Last month, a woman pled guilty to second-degree grand larceny for stealing nearly $94,000 worth of pocketbooks from the Balenciaga pocketbook store on Newtown Lane in East Hampton. The theft took place as a snatch-and-go operation that took 30 seconds in broad daylight on March 3 — 48 purses in all. The woman couldn’t have done it alone, of course. $94,000 worth of pocketbooks is a lot of pocketbooks. Indeed, there was a gang. Also, there was a getaway car, a black Dodge Durango with tinted windows. And there was a plan made earlier, although it was only a plan to get the goods and not a plan to get away with the goods.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO