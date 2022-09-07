Read full article on original website
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
Cops: Riverhead man who assaulted hospital security guard in July faces felony assault charge
Riverhead Town Police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office today arrested a Riverhead man who allegedly assaulted a security guard while a patient at Peconic Bay Medical Center in July. Police said in a press release Derek Tuck, 44, was arrested at at 11 West Main Street...
Lessons from the Balenciaga Case, a $94,000 Purse Theft in East Hampton
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Last month, a woman pled guilty to second-degree grand larceny for stealing nearly $94,000 worth of pocketbooks from the Balenciaga pocketbook store on Newtown Lane in East Hampton. The theft took place as a snatch-and-go operation that took 30 seconds in broad daylight on March 3 — 48 purses in all. The woman couldn’t have done it alone, of course. $94,000 worth of pocketbooks is a lot of pocketbooks. Indeed, there was a gang. Also, there was a getaway car, a black Dodge Durango with tinted windows. And there was a plan made earlier, although it was only a plan to get the goods and not a plan to get away with the goods.
Grippo Sentenced to 20 Years for 2019 Murder in Montauk
“There is not a day that goes by that I do not think about my son Robert.” The words were written by Benny Garces, who was standing about 20 feet... The FBI and agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided a Southampton estate on ... by Michael Wright.
Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children
A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
MS-13 members face additional charges for crimes including 2016 murder of LI man
Officials on Thursday announced that eight members and associates of the violent gang La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13, were charged with multiple racketeering and murder offenses.
Larceny arrest in Levittown
Nassau County Police arrested a Seaford man on Tuesday, August 30th for auto stripping and possession on burglar tools. According to police, officers responded to a Newbridge Road address at 5:08 am for a larceny in progress. Police say that when they confronted Scott Raba, 51, of Seaford, he fled northbound on Newbridge Road into a wooded area. He was apprehended and arrested there.
Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole allegedly money from a Huntington Station store this month. Two males and a female allegedly stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase...
ALERT CENTER: 2 arrested for drug, gun possession in Greenport
Police say a two people have been arrested for drug and gun possession in Greenport. According to police, police executed a search warrant at a Greenport residence on Thursday morning. During the search, a large quantity of drugs were seized as well as a loaded handgun. Police say two residents...
Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man
Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
2nd woman admits endangering boy by extorting molester
A second woman has accepted a plea bargain and been convicted of risk of injury to a child based on accusations that she knew an elementary-age boy was being molested in East Hartford but failed to notify authorities, instead using the information to extort money from the molester. DEFENDANT: Cari...
