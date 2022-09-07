Read full article on original website
Want to Feel Closer to Your Partner?
People desire to feel understood, and one of the ways they do it is through self-disclosure. How one's partner responds to a personal disclosure often has more impact on relationship intimacy than the content of what was shared. Self-disclosure that is met with little understanding leads to decreasing satisfaction and...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Rules of Talk
There are 4 main conversational "maxims" that guide us in conversation. These "maxims" are unspoken rules that help us recognize what's appropriate to say. Apparent "breaking" of these rules helps us make inferences about what people mean. Ever wonder how it is that we all seem to know how to...
In-Laws Dragged for Expecting Their Dinner Guests to Pay Half Toward Meal
"You played the polite game and you lost!!" one user commented.
Man Accused of Making Wife 'Look Crazy' at Housewarming Defended Online
The dispute centered on a note wife left in guest bathroom the in question man had failed to remove.
Outgrowing a Relationship in Your Life—Steps for Moving On
sad woman watching boyfriend leave life her(shutterstock/kittirat roekburi) Many times, we meet people and envision them standing by our side for a very long time. When you first meet someone, the chemistry is so strong you can't think about your life without them. In some ways, they are the “perfect partner” making you feel complete.
Single Mom Backed for Banning Friend Bringing 7-Year-Old to 'Adult Evening'
"I reiterated I'd prefer it to be an adult only evening and that I'd love her to be there and said I'd pay for the babysitter," the mom said.
How Should You Choose The Right Vitamin For Your Kid? Here’s What You Need To Know
Since you’re probably reading this while also doing about ten other things — waiting to pick up your kid from basketball practice, mentally meal-planning for the rest of the week, calling back the pediatrician (or was it the dentist?) — we’ll make it simple. The vitamins you choose for your family should be functional, well-researched, nutritious, and delicious. Essentially, they should be bite-size, chewable pieces of mind.
How To Raise A Resilient Kid — But Not A Stubborn Loner
Babies don’t accomplish much. Until they develop motor skills, it’s the job of tiny humans simply to explore, drop, smash, cry, and eat. That’s about it. But as babies grow, the tasks they assign themselves and the directives they receive from their parents grow evermore complex. That newness and complexity can cause frustration — and while that frustration leads to learning, it can also overwhelm nascent coping skills.
psychologytoday.com
Financial Infidelity in Romantic Relationships
Research finds that people often cheat on their partners financially. Financial infidelity involves hiding savings, debts, and spending from your partner. Keeping money-related secrets in relationships is the number-one financial deal breaker. Imagine that you have been dating someone for several years. You have gone out to lavish sushi restaurants...
I’m a savings expert – this simple kitchen hack will save you money on your appliance bills every month
A SAVINGS expert has revealed a simple appliance hack that could save you tons on monthly expenses. Your freezer may be wracking up your energy bill without you even realizing it, but luckily appliance pro Sam Whillance knows the best ways to make it run more efficiently. Considering a freezer...
psychologytoday.com
The Suffocation Model of Marriage
In the past, a common reason for getting married was to fulfill one’s basic needs (e.g., food, shelter). These days, marriage has become more important for the fulfillment of eudaimonic needs (e.g., autonomy, growth, self-actualization). Individuals who move frequently tend to depend more on their romantic partners to have...
psychologytoday.com
How to ‘Listen to Your Body’ for Resilience
Sometimes we need to challenge ourselves but sometimes when we push through adversity, it is not in our best interest. Listening to your body has tremendous benefits for improved health, satisfaction, and life balance. Learning how to listen to your body is simple and doesn't take much time or effort.
9 Ways To Stay Injury-Free For Life
It’s not that you’re aging; it’s that you’ve been fighting gravity longer. Sounds like a dad joke, but Dr. Mariam Zakhary, a sports medicine physician at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, is very serious about this advice. “When we talk about joint health, when we talk about our back, when we talk about your normal wear and tear, people would say ‘I’m aging’ — I hate that word,” she says. “No, we’re living another day on a planet with gravity, and it’s normal wear and tear, we all live through it.”
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Letting Go
Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
Is It Ever a Good Idea To Date Your Friends?
There are lots of fish in the sea. But should you start with the ones you know? Whether or not dating a friend is a good idea is a question many people ask but few answer easily. Romano Santos. The pro, of course, is that you likely know your friend...
Someecards
Woman asks if she's wrong to convince partner to go 'no contact' with his toddler.
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for suggesting my partner goes NC (no contact) with his son for 6 months?. Bit of background: my partner knocked up his ex-girlfriend when they were 17/18, she chose to keep the child and simultaneously broke up with him. This destroyed him because he never wanted to be a dad and made the breakup sting more.
Next Avenue
How Clutter is Ruining Your Life — and How to Fix It
Even a small amount of clutter can negatively impact your life, so maybe it’s time to make a change. Dealing with clutter is a fairly common problem for many families. It can be an extra burden for older adults. It may feel like you've downsized while in your current home, because clutter has shrunk your livable space. You may also experience more aches as you try to move piles of clutter from one area to another. When you discover an inability to find things you need to the extent that it adversely affects your day-to-day life, it may be time to do something about this problem.
Upworthy
People name 24 'red flags' that actually shouldn't be considered problematic
Reddit user MuchDuck kicked off an interesting discussion in the r/AskReddit community a couple of weeks ago when they posed this thought-provoking question to its 37 million members: "What is widely considered a red flag but actually is not?" Thousands of responses flooded in, with people taking the opportunity to clear the air on some behavioral traits and relationship and lifestyle choices that are widely demonized by society.
Mom Banning Sister From Babysitting for Breaking Screen-Time Rules Slammed
"What I don't understand is why she doesn't care about how screen time affects him," raged the mom in the now-viral Mumsnet post.
I don't expect my partner to make me happy
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We’ve all heard the cliche-sounding statements about needing to make yourself happy before you can ever possibly think of making someone else happy, right?
