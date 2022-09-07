Even a small amount of clutter can negatively impact your life, so maybe it’s time to make a change. Dealing with clutter is a fairly common problem for many families. It can be an extra burden for older adults. It may feel like you've downsized while in your current home, because clutter has shrunk your livable space. You may also experience more aches as you try to move piles of clutter from one area to another. When you discover an inability to find things you need to the extent that it adversely affects your day-to-day life, it may be time to do something about this problem.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO