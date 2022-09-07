ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Want to Feel Closer to Your Partner?

People desire to feel understood, and one of the ways they do it is through self-disclosure. How one's partner responds to a personal disclosure often has more impact on relationship intimacy than the content of what was shared. Self-disclosure that is met with little understanding leads to decreasing satisfaction and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the Rules of Talk

There are 4 main conversational "maxims" that guide us in conversation. These "maxims" are unspoken rules that help us recognize what's appropriate to say. Apparent "breaking" of these rules helps us make inferences about what people mean. Ever wonder how it is that we all seem to know how to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edelman Associates
PeopleLooker

Outgrowing a Relationship in Your Life—Steps for Moving On

sad woman watching boyfriend leave life her(shutterstock/kittirat roekburi) Many times, we meet people and envision them standing by our side for a very long time. When you first meet someone, the chemistry is so strong you can't think about your life without them. In some ways, they are the “perfect partner” making you feel complete.
Fatherly

How Should You Choose The Right Vitamin For Your Kid? Here’s What You Need To Know

Since you’re probably reading this while also doing about ten other things — waiting to pick up your kid from basketball practice, mentally meal-planning for the rest of the week, calling back the pediatrician (or was it the dentist?) — we’ll make it simple. The vitamins you choose for your family should be functional, well-researched, nutritious, and delicious. Essentially, they should be bite-size, chewable pieces of mind.
HEALTH
Fatherly

How To Raise A Resilient Kid — But Not A Stubborn Loner

Babies don’t accomplish much. Until they develop motor skills, it’s the job of tiny humans simply to explore, drop, smash, cry, and eat. That’s about it. But as babies grow, the tasks they assign themselves and the directives they receive from their parents grow evermore complex. That newness and complexity can cause frustration — and while that frustration leads to learning, it can also overwhelm nascent coping skills.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
psychologytoday.com

Financial Infidelity in Romantic Relationships

Research finds that people often cheat on their partners financially. Financial infidelity involves hiding savings, debts, and spending from your partner. Keeping money-related secrets in relationships is the number-one financial deal breaker. Imagine that you have been dating someone for several years. You have gone out to lavish sushi restaurants...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Suffocation Model of Marriage

In the past, a common reason for getting married was to fulfill one’s basic needs (e.g., food, shelter). These days, marriage has become more important for the fulfillment of eudaimonic needs (e.g., autonomy, growth, self-actualization). Individuals who move frequently tend to depend more on their romantic partners to have...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to ‘Listen to Your Body’ for Resilience

Sometimes we need to challenge ourselves but sometimes when we push through adversity, it is not in our best interest. Listening to your body has tremendous benefits for improved health, satisfaction, and life balance. Learning how to listen to your body is simple and doesn't take much time or effort.
HEALTH
Fatherly

9 Ways To Stay Injury-Free For Life

It’s not that you’re aging; it’s that you’ve been fighting gravity longer. Sounds like a dad joke, but Dr. Mariam Zakhary, a sports medicine physician at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, is very serious about this advice. “When we talk about joint health, when we talk about our back, when we talk about your normal wear and tear, people would say ‘I’m aging’ — I hate that word,” she says. “No, we’re living another day on a planet with gravity, and it’s normal wear and tear, we all live through it.”
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Letting Go

Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
MENTAL HEALTH
Vice

Is It Ever a Good Idea To Date Your Friends?

There are lots of fish in the sea. But should you start with the ones you know? Whether or not dating a friend is a good idea is a question many people ask but few answer easily. Romano Santos. The pro, of course, is that you likely know your friend...
RELATIONSHIPS
Next Avenue

How Clutter is Ruining Your Life — and How to Fix It

Even a small amount of clutter can negatively impact your life, so maybe it’s time to make a change. Dealing with clutter is a fairly common problem for many families. It can be an extra burden for older adults. It may feel like you've downsized while in your current home, because clutter has shrunk your livable space. You may also experience more aches as you try to move piles of clutter from one area to another. When you discover an inability to find things you need to the extent that it adversely affects your day-to-day life, it may be time to do something about this problem.
HOME & GARDEN
Upworthy

People name 24 'red flags' that actually shouldn't be considered problematic

Reddit user MuchDuck kicked off an interesting discussion in the r/AskReddit community a couple of weeks ago when they posed this thought-provoking question to its 37 million members: "What is widely considered a red flag but actually is not?" Thousands of responses flooded in, with people taking the opportunity to clear the air on some behavioral traits and relationship and lifestyle choices that are widely demonized by society.
SOCIETY
M. Brown

I don't expect my partner to make me happy

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We’ve all heard the cliche-sounding statements about needing to make yourself happy before you can ever possibly think of making someone else happy, right?
Fatherly

Fatherly

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy