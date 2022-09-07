Read full article on original website
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Collider
Meet The Interns of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 in New Video
In anticipation of its long-awaited 19th season, Grey’s Anatomy has released a first-look video introducing a new set of first year surgical residents who will appear in the upcoming season. The video starts with Meredith Grey giving a tour to the group of new residents, where she tells them “Congratulations, you did it. You’re here. You will save lives with this equipment, and you will end them.” With these high stakes, the video reveals to us that these interns are “diamonds in the rough”, who were not accepted elsewhere but were given a second chance to prove their abilities at Grey Sloan.
Chicago PD season 10 teases new chief (SPOILERS)
Things are poised to change on Chicago PD. The procedural drama dished out some devastating moments last season, like the death of Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado), and during the interim, like the impending departure of Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), which means that there will be new blood in the IU.
bravotv.com
There's a New Twist in The Naomie-Whitney Saga (And More Madison-Austen Related Drama!)
We promise it's definitely not getting awkward at all in the upcoming September 8 episode of Southern Charm. Something is in the air for Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith and in a first look at the Thursday, September 8 episode of Southern Charm we're getting some more insight into the duo's relationship.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
‘Criminal Minds’: New Photo Seemingly Confirms Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence From Revival
It’s official—Despite all hopes that he was planning a surprise appearance, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning to Criminal Minds. The FBI crime drama is coming back to the TV screen after a two-year hiatus. And filming has kicked off with several of the original cast members. Paget...
‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Reveal Their Favorite Agent Partnership on the Show
Criminal Minds is one of the most popular shows that has quite a dedicated fan base that loves it still after all of these years. Yet if you ask them, then who in the world would make up their favorite agent partnership? Apparently, some fans headed over to Reddit and shared their opinions. A user happened to post a poll about asking fans who is their favorite BAU agent. Well, the votes are in and Shemar Moore, who played Derek Morgan, and Matthew Gray Gubler, who played Dr. Spencer Reid, get top votes.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals the Show’s Plan for Bringing Back Hetty
If you keep up with NCIS: Los Angeles, then you know that Linda Hunt has not been around too much on the show. She plays the fantastic Hetty Lange on there and her character, of course, has a deep connection with G. Callen, played by Chris O’Donnell. Well, this...
Mark Harmon Finally Speaks Out About Leaving ‘NCIS’: It Was An ‘Honest’ End For Gibbs
“What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging,” NCIS alum Mark Harmon said in the season 19 DVD release, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.” The 70-year-old actor revealed that he’s “not retired.” As for Gibbs, “The character is living in Alaska as far as I know.”
NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online
Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss on Meredith’s Absence, Owen & Teddy’s Return, New Interns & More
In Grey’s Anatomy‘s 18th season finale, the prognosis for Grey Sloan’s surgical department was grim. Doctors Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) were police fugitives, the residency program was canceled (along with the residents), surgery chief Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) resigned and her interim replacement — Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) — wasn’t sure if she wanted to return.
Law & Order: SVU Boss Addresses Kelli Giddish's Exit Amid Fan Uproar
Fans aren't happy about Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU. Now the incoming SVU boss is addressing the actress's surprising exit. In the comments section of Giddish's Instagram post, new showrunner David Graziano responded to questions from fans perplexed and upset by the announcement. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," he wrote. "All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing for television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again."
‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Has Fans Begging For ‘Bull’ Spinoff After Cryptic Post
Last season, fans of the popular CBS TV drama Bull said goodbye to the Michael Weatherly-led series after six seasons on the air. However, the NCIS alum is now sparking calls for a Bull spin-off series as he shares a cryptic post on his Twitter feed. “What would Bull be...
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo on Stepping Back From 'Grey's Anatomy' and Reuniting With Patrick Dempsey at D23 Expo (Exclusive)
Ellen Pompeo reunited with Patrick Dempsey Friday to kickoff D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the Grey's Anatomy star was thrilled to finally see him in person, and his new hairdo!. After the 52-year-old actress lent her hand and signature to commemorate her...
TVGuide.com
CBS 2022 Fall TV Premiere Dates: Here's When NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods, and More Return
Get ready for new episodes of S.W.A.T., CSI: Vegas, and The Amazing Race. CBS will be among the first broadcast networks to debut new episodes this fall TV season. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule kicks off on Sept. 17 with a new season of 48 Hours, and will stretch through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles finally gets new episodes.
Doc Martin fans ‘gutted’ as last ever series of Martin Clunes drama kicks off with top episode
DOC Martin fans have been left devastated as the beginning of the end of the cosy drama began last night. The Martin Clunes drama, a fixture on ITV for 18 years, aired its last ever series opener. And it was all the more painful for fans who have to say...
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
Kevin Jonas Says He "Was Surprised by Everyone" on "Claim to Fame"
Kevin Jonas was just as in the dark as viewers were about the real identities of the competitors on his hit new show "Claim to Fame." The ABC reality competition series wrapped up its first season on Sept. 6, with Keke Palmer's sister Loreal Palmer snagging the $100,000 grand prize after outwitting the other contestants. The cast of season one included relatives of Zendaya, Chuck Norris, Simone Biles, Jason Aldean, and Whoopi Goldberg, among others.
David Schwimmer Pokes Fun at Jennifer Aniston's Shower Photo
David Schwimmer's got jokes! After pal Jennifer Aniston posted a topless shower photo promoting the launch of her new LolaVie hair-care line earlier this week, Schwimmer poked fun at his former "Friends" costar by sharing a picture of his own on his Instagram on Wednesday. Aniston's original caption read, "Something's...
It Only Takes One Janelle Ginestra "Naughty Girl Fitness" Class to Find Your Wild Self
Catch Janelle Ginestra and the other Dance Fitsugar trainers in new episodes dropping every Friday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube Channel. In 2020, dancer and choreographer Janelle Ginestra's world was being deconstructed. Couple the global pandemic with a divorce from her partner of 10 years and ensuing financial distress and it made for the "biggest thing I think I've ever been through," she says. But cutting her teeth in competitive Hollywood dance auditions year after year taught her to persevere, so she did. Ginestra came out the other side — stronger, wiser, and more liberated than ever.
