khqa.com
$1.90 recycle fee measure heads to Hannibal voters
HANNIBAL, Mo (KHQA) — The $1.90 recycling fee has always been in place in the city of Hannibal, but some residents felt they were paying a fee for their Two Rivers Industries service that wasn't operating in a productive manner. When Justin Barnhart was hired as the new executive...
khqa.com
Car runs into front of northeast Missouri care facility
LA BELLE, Mo. — A car ran into the front of a northeast Missouri care facility Friday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at La Belle Manor Care Center in La Belle. Lewis County Chief Deputy Jerrod Eisenberg told KTVO the driver of the car was Eugene Jones, 92, of Ewing.
khqa.com
Canton R-V school placed on 'stay put' after elementary student claims to have weapon
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — The Canton R-V School District was placed on a "stay put" Friday morning after a student claimed to have a weapon. Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer says it happened around 8:30 a.m. An elementary school student reportedly said they had a weapon. We're told the student was...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 7, 2022
David D Forshey (66) Barry Il for Improper Turn at 14th & Vermont PTC 128. William H Kisse (67) 532 Grant for Disobey Traffic Signal at 8th & State PTC 121. Ryley C. Lenane (21) 5604 Melrose S, Apt 15, Quincy for improper lane usage and driving under the influence. NTA 135.
wlds.com
Yohn Once Again Fires Public Defender
A Springfield man is once again set to represent himself in Adams County Court on numerous charges. The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that 35 year old Bradley S. Yohn had his August 24th motion to dismiss Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson accepted by Judge Roger Thomson in court yesterday. Yohn filed...
khqa.com
ISP: Quincy Roadside Safety Check results
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Roadside Safety Check conducted from late at night on Wednesday, August 31 to early morning Thursday, September 1 resulted in drivers' receiving citations, warnings, and arrests. The Illinois State Police established the check point at the intersection of State Street and 30th Street in...
khqa.com
QMG to host flu shot clinics in several cities
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Medical Group (QMG) will be hosting flu shot clinics in September and October throughout several cities in the region including Barry, Illinois; Keokuk, Iowa; Lewistown, Missouri; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; Pittsfield, Illinois; and Quincy, Illinois. The clinics are available for ages 2 and older. Appointments...
muddyrivernews.com
Request to increase Jason Priest’s bond to $100,000 denied, but judge places him on electronic surveillance
QUINCY — An Adams County judge denied a request from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office to modify Jason Priest’s bond, but she ordered Priest to be placed on GPS electronic surveillance monitoring. Priest, 50, now has 12 separate cases pending against him, and the state’s...
ktvo.com
muddyrivernews.com
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
khqa.com
Research underway to find a new way to kill weeds without the use of chemicals
NOVELTY, Mo. — More research is being done on how to effectively kill those pesky weeds around your home or crops. During the recent 2022 Northern Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center Field Day in Novelty, Mo., one demonstration highlighted a new machine, that showcased different ways to help farmers minimize weeds.
khqa.com
Kahoka driver badly hurt when pickup hits tree
A Kahoka man was badly hurt after his pickup truck struck a tree early Thursday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Clark County, three miles west of Wayland, Missouri. State troopers say a pickup driven by Quentin Hamner, 41, suffered serious injuries when his...
Small plane crashed after hitting power lines in Lincoln County
A small plane crashed in the area of Wilson Road and Thoroughman Lane in Lincoln County after hitting power lines.
rallshe.com
Local School Bus Involved in Accident
At approximately 3:50pm on September 6, 2022, a local school bus from Madison C-3 School District headed eastbound was involved in a multi-car accident on US 24 two miles west of Madison. At the time of the accident there were five students on the bus along with the driver. All students and the driver reported that they were uninjured according to Madison C-3 School.
muddyrivernews.com
Fall Festival of Country Music coming to Hannibal’s Admiral Coontz Recreation Center on Friday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Fall Festival of Country Music will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The show will feature music performed by Memory Lane, which includes Martin and Betty Miller, Harlon Lain, Wendell Glance, Sue Taylor and Gregg Cornelius and special guests.
abc17news.com
Police: Official’s DNA found at slain reporter’s crime scene
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say DNA from a public official now jailed on suspicion of murder was found at the site of a Las Vegas investigative reporter’s fatal stabbing, and the official was “very upset” about stories the reporter wrote and was pursuing. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday and was due in court Thursday as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Telles lost his primary bid for re-election in June after German wrote turmoil and internal dissention about Telles’ management of the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.
khqa.com
QU welcomes largest freshman class in 30 years
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy University welcomed 307 freshmen this fall, which is a 33% increase over last year and marks the largest freshman class since 1992, the university said in a news release. Including all undergraduate and graduate students, the total enrollment at QU for the Fall 2022...
Check Out Epic Drone Pics of the Viking Cruise Ship in Hannibal
One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
