ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 14

Arianne Murray
2d ago

OMG! praying for your daughters safe return. I am so sorry. I will keep an eye out and I have young daughters and will ask them as well. 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Couple in their 60s found dead in murder-suicide at Marlboro, N.J., home, investigators say

A husband and wife found dead in their Marlboro home earlier this week died as a result of a murder-suicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Officers from the Marlboro Township Police Department were called to the Albermarle Drive at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday after they were requested to do a welfare check there, the office said. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Priscilla Badua and her husband, Felino Badua, Jr., 66, dead inside.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: FORMER COP SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

A former Aberdeen Township police officer has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence on two separate occasions last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. The defendant, 35-year-old Philip M. Santiago, was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley to...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brick, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Brick, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Of Young Motorcyclist Moved By Good Samaritans After Fatal Route 7 Crash: Police

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a van last week, after passing drivers moved his body to the side of Route 7, authorities said. Ahmed Mohamed, of East Brunswick, was believed to have been struck by a GMC van while riding in Route 7 west where the Newark/Jersey City Turnpike and the Belleville Turnpike split — commonly known as "The Split" — around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Kearny police said.
KEARNY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING HIS FATHER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael C. DiBella have announced that on September 7, 2022, Justin Donaldson, 36, of Lacey Township, was charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the death of his father, David Donaldson, 67, also of Lacey Township.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

HAZLET: DID YOU WITNESS A WOMAN PUSHING A BABY STROLLER GET STRUCK BY CAR?

Today 09/08/2022 at approximately 12:01 pm, officers responded to State Highway 36 south between Laurel Avenue and Palmer Avenue, for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. First responding officers’ determined that a female pushing her young child in a stroller was struck by a vehicle. Both patients were quickly transported to Bayshore Hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Hazlet Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or has any information about it is urged to contact the Hazlet Police Department Detective Division at 732-264-1705.
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old NJ Cold Case Leads To Alleged Killer Who Has Since Died

A 30-year cold case investigation has led to identifying the alleged killer, who has since died, authorities said. The multi-agency probe "conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah 'Debbie' Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Flowers
NBC New York

15-Year-Old Shot to Death in NYC Park Minutes After Leaving School

A 15-year-old boy died after being shot in the stomach at a downtown Brooklyn park minutes after leaving school, police said. Cops responding to a call about the shooting in McLaughlin Park, near Tillary and Jay streets, around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday found the boy shot. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……

Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Brown Hair#Flowers#
Jersey Shore Online

Attempted Luring Suspect Identified

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department has announced that they identified the car and driver involved in an alleged luring incident that occurred on September 3. The Department said they were able to identify the suspect thanks to the various tips from the public and follow-up investigation. There...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT ON PINEWALD-KESWICK ROAD

On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 5:11 PM officers responded to 804 Pinewald-Keswick Rd for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. This crash involved two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures along with Berkeley EMS and Robert...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: STREET FIGHT WITH BRASS KNUCKLES??

Emergency personnel are heading to the 200 block of Dumont for a street fight with multiple individuals. Caller advises the assailants are intoxicated and there are brass knuckles involved in the fight. When police arrived on scene it was unfounded and declared it a false call. Rate:. PreviousSEASIDE: SUSPICIOUS MALE...
DUMONT, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: UPDATE ON VEHICLE IN ATTEMPTED CHILD LURING

The Manchester Township Police Department would like to inform the community that the vehicle and driver involved in the alleged luring incident on September 3, 2022, have been identified thanks to various tips from the public and follow-up investigation. At this time, there is no confirmed threat to the public; however, the investigation is ongoing. Residents are reminded that anyone with information regarding any investigations are encouraged to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111. As a reminder, anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.manchesterpolicenj.com. Tips may also be submitted through private messages on our social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok).
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy