The Manchester Township Police Department would like to inform the community that the vehicle and driver involved in the alleged luring incident on September 3, 2022, have been identified thanks to various tips from the public and follow-up investigation. At this time, there is no confirmed threat to the public; however, the investigation is ongoing. Residents are reminded that anyone with information regarding any investigations are encouraged to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111. As a reminder, anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.manchesterpolicenj.com. Tips may also be submitted through private messages on our social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok).

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO